ARMOUR Residential REIT: Impressive Discount But Declining

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was flagged by some of our members as a possible rebound trade with market conditions for the mortgage real estate investment trusts starting to improve. The company recently reported earnings, and it was a mostly strong report. As many of our readers know, we have had a long relationship with this company and the stock. We have been long and short, neutral, and everywhere in between in recent years. This speaks more about the nature of the sector than it does about ARMOUR, though we still hold the opinion that over the last 5 years, there have certainly been better names in the sector.

In this column, we assess whether we can get behind the stock for a swing higher in coming weeks and months. This name has disappointed us before, and so, while we have an open mind on the portfolio changes and potential, we are cognizant of this history with this name. Overall, for those investors that have been long the name, or are considering this mREIT over some of the others, you must investigate whether book value has been stable, whether interest rates are pressuring prepayments and the spread, and of course, assess dividend coverage. We remain cautious on the name and think those invested can hold, but we note continued weakness in the key metrics. While we anticipate that the stock could rally as the sector improves and that makes the discount-to-book value attractive, we are remaining neutral at this point.

Key income metrics and dividend coverage

This was again a good quarter for ARMOUR on the metric that matters most for an mREIT. We are talking about income and, of course, its relation to dividend being paid. Core income, a measure we like to look at for determining income available to pay dividends, came in at $35.9 million, which translates to $0.55 per common share. These earnings were way down quarter over quarter, though we do note that they have trended lower in the last year. This is definitely something for investors to watch going forward. That said, what you really need to realize is that the dividends paid totaled $0.51 in the quarter.

It is hard to look at these results and not be pleased with the coverage we are seeing, but we want to remind you the dividend has been cut time and again. The dividend safety has always been an issue, especially when we were really bearish a few years ago. With the new dividend rate (which was cut this summer from $0.19 monthly to $0.17) we expected positive coverage, but the decline is noteworthy. That said, it was expected, and the company managed to surpass expectations by $0.02. While not a measure that is as important for mREITs as core income, the company actually saw GAAP net losses, coming in at $61.9 million in losses, or $1.09 per share. We feel that is worth mentioning. Ultimately, the biggest takeaway here is that the company's core (plus drop) income covered the dividends paid in the quarter. But have reduced interest rates pressured other key metrics? Let us go a little deeper.

Net interest rate spread

One of the key metrics we always look for in mREITs is the net interest rate spread, because it is a proxy for the earnings power of the portfolio. It is absolutely critical to keep an eye on this, and with earnings falling and rates changing, we expected pressure here. The Q3 spread has fallen since 2017 and came in at 1.3% this quarter:

We continue to monitor this metric closely. In the quarter, the annualized yield was 3.6%, while the annualized cost of funds is the other key component impacting the spread. It ticked up to 2.0%. As such, the net interest spread came in at 1.3%. Prepayments also played a role in this measure.

One major source of stress in this sector is prepayments. Of course, the level of prepayments depends in large part on the type of assets held in the portfolio, including the duration of the assets being held. While the company shifts its holdings month to month, what we think is important to note is that prepayments overall have spiked higher since the strength we saw in 2018. They spiked to 11.8% in Q3. This rate is back to being way above the sector average now. This tells us that the CPR is impacted when rates are rising and when they are falling. Translation? The company really over time has only performed steadily when rates are stagnant.

Falling book value

Along with the dividend amount and coverage, when it comes to the price of an mREIT, we care about the book value in the name. One thing we have noted is that it is almost always lower over time. We believe that there is a massive discount to book value, but it remains because the Street just does not have faith ARMOUR can stabilize. Book value fell big in Q3 again, continuing a trend lower over the last few years:

There are two key takeaways here. First, the stock is still below "fair value" and is at 15% discount right now. On paper that is attractive, and we can't blame traders for wanting to buy this margin of safety. We really like to recommend stocks like this when there is a sizable discount. Right now, the valuation is attractive, but the track record and forward outlook still do not support a buy, in our opinion, but rather support a hold.

Here in Q3, book value fell from $22.42 down to $20.43 year over year. It also fell 0.3% quarter over quarter. This is a trend we find it hard to invest in. We think that with uncertainty around rates possibly falling again, and the track record here of dividend cuts, we just are not ready to buy here.

Our take

If it is not abundantly clear, we are cautious going forward. The company's book value is falling year after year after year. ARMOUR had scraped back to trade at fair value in 2018, but has since returned to its old ways. The dividend has been cut again. While it was covered and this is welcome, the high yield is meaningless if the stock continues to follow book value lower. There is simply too much risk to add shares here, in our opinion. We would hold tight if we were invested, but we would not commit new money at these levels.

