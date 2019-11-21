Philly Fed Manufacturing Index: Continued Growth In November

The 3-month moving average came in at 9.3, down from 11.5 last month.

By Jill Mislinski

The Philly Fed's Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey is a monthly report for the Third Federal Reserve District, which covers eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and Delaware. While it focuses exclusively on business in this district, this regional survey gives a generally reliable clue as to the direction of the broader Chicago Fed's National Activity Index.

The latest Manufacturing Index came in at 10.4, up 4.8 from last month's 5.6. The 3-month moving average came in at 9.3, down from 11.5 last month. Since this is a diffusion index, negative readings indicate contraction, positive ones indicate expansion. The Six-Month Outlook came in at 35.8, up 2 from the previous month's 33.8.

The 10.4 headline number came in below the 7.0 forecast at Investing.com.

Here is the introduction from the survey:

Manufacturing activity in the region continued to grow, according to results from the November Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey. The survey's broad indicators remained positive, although their movements were mixed this month: The indicator for general activity increased, but the new orders, shipments, and employment indicators decreased from their readings last month. The survey's future activity indexes remained positive, suggesting continued optimism about growth for the next six months.



(Full Report)

The first chart below gives us a look at this diffusion index since 2000, which shows us how it has behaved in proximity to the two 21st-century recessions. The red dots show the indicator itself, which is quite noisy, and the 3-month moving average, which is more useful as an indicator of coincident economic activity. We can see periods of contraction in 2011, 2012 and 2015, and a shallower contraction in 2013. 2016 saw an improvement but has since lost its gains and has been detracting.

In the next chart, we see the complete series, which dates from May 1960. For proof of the high volatility of the headline indicator, note that the average absolute monthly change across this data series is 7.7.

The next chart is an overlay of the General Activity Index and the Future General Activity Index - the outlook six months ahead.

For comparison, here is the latest ISM Manufacturing survey.

Let's compare all five Regional Manufacturing indicators. Here is a three-month moving average overlay of each since 2001 (for those with data).

Here is the same chart including the average of the five. Readers will notice the range in expansion and contraction between all regions.

