Macy's Falters After Cutting Profit Outlook

Source: Fortune

Macy's (M) reported Q3 revenue of $5.17 billion, GAAP EPS of $0.07 and GAAP EPS of $0.01. The company missed on revenue and GAAP EPS. The stock was down over 1% in afternoon trading Thursday. Below are my takeaways from the quarter.

Revenue Fell

Heading into the quarter, Macy's was experiencing stagnant revenue growth. This quarter, net sales for the company fell 4% Y/Y, credit card revenue fell 1% and total revenue fell 4%. The performance implied the decline in revenue was accelerating. Comparable sales for owned plus licensed fell 3.5%; this followed a 3.3% increase in the year-earlier period. Credit card penetration of 48.3% was slightly below last year's results as well.

On a product basis, Macy's saw strength in fine jewelry, dresses, men's active and tailored clothing. Revenue from women's and men's sportswear and certain cold weather items softened. The company also suffered a decline in online sales. Management chalked it up to a comparison to strong quarterly results in the year-earlier period. That said, Vendor Direct, omni pickup and the mobile app continue to spur online sales. Mobile is the company's fastest-growing channel, demonstrating hyper-growth in downloads. This is a good thing, since online sales for the entire retail industry may be cannibalizing sales through department stores.

Another bright spot for Macy's remains Backstage, its on-mall, off-price business. Growth for Backstage locations open for more than a year continues to outpace the company's total retail segment. Offering quality merchandise at reduced prices could complement the company's other business segments. Management continues to increase Backstage's store count and add new brands. Policy makers have talked up the strength of the consumer, yet I do not believe the economy is on a strong footing. Given that backdrop, I believe Backstage has the potential to demonstrate outsized growth if the economy remains stagnant.

Margins Eroded

With revenue in decline, management must improve margins to spur the bottom line. That could prove difficult in a heavy promotional environment. Gross margin was 40.0%, down 30 basis points versus the prior-year period. Macy's appears beset by a heavy promotional retail environment that may not abate anytime soon. SG&A expense of $2.2 billion fell 2% Y/Y as management made a concerted effort to contain costs. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expense was 41.1%, up 80 basis points versus the prior-year period. The fallout was that EBITDA of $301 million fell by double digits. EBITDA margin was 5.6%, down 50 basis points versus the prior-year period.

The company has a solid balance sheet with $301 million in cash and about $1.8 billion in working capital. The strength of the holiday season could determine a lot for Macy's. It has inventory of $7.3 billion, which was close to last year's level. A disappointing holiday season could leave the company with excess inventory, making additional mark-downs to move product a near necessity.

Cut In Guidance

After Kohl's (KSS) lowered its earnings guidance, I assumed there could be a high probability other retailers would follow suit. Some companies have been caught off guard by the aggressive promotions needed do drive traffic. Macy's lowered its full-year revenue and EPS guidance as well:

Based primarily on the impact of our third quarter sales trend we are lowering our annual sales guidance to down 1% to down 1.5% and adjusted EPS guidance to $2.57 to $2.77.

The mid-point of the current EPS guidance is $2.67, or about 1% below the previous mid-point of $2.70. The change sounds negligible. However, it seems to indicate that retailers are having trouble attracting shoppers. The problem could be due to soft international tourism, sluggish mall traffic or a combination of both. Until these trends improve, the outlook for traditional retailers could remain gloomy.

Conclusion

Macy's is running in quicksand. The stock is off by over 50% Y/Y and could fall further. Sell Macy's.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.