When You Can Borrow Money For Less Than Nothing

Money is coming out of the bond markets of Europe and into the American bond markets because our yields are so much better than their yields.

The total debt-to-GDP ratio for the United States is 330%, for the EU it is 450% and Japan comes in at over 600%. Yet, no one is paying attention to any of this.

We have thousands of years of data, and none of it suggests a spot like we are in now. I call it the "Borrower's Paradise" and I also refer to it as the "Fixed Income Investor's Hell."

When you have entered this space, you may be assured that you have gone into some kind of distorted world, possibly created by Aldous Huxley. It may be a "Brave New World," but it may also be a level of Dante's "Inferno." Whatever it eventually turns out to be, it is certainly a historical proclamation, because mankind has never been here before.

All of this is being caused, and manipulated, by the ECB and the central banks of Switzerland and Japan. Please remember that none of these central banks are set up like the Fed, America's central bank. They have no independence, and the people that run the other central banks work for, and are directed by, the governments that own them. You may say, "Fine and dandy, and let them do as they like," but their actions are causing collateral damage for the rest of the nations in the world. Serious collateral damage.

The truth of it is that these governments cannot afford their budgets, or the costs of their country, without raising taxes, selling off assets, or lowering their contributions to their social programs. They are effectively politically "bust," but no one wants to admit it. No one wants to talk about it at all, and consequently, everyone believes that things are just fine. The problem is going to come when some institutional investors, one day, wake up.

Then, think of this, the total debt-to-GDP ratio for the United States is 330%, for the EU it is 450% and Japan comes in at over 600%. Yet, no one is paying attention to any of this and no one is discussing it and no one seems to care about it. Money from nothing, and no end in sight, and it is, in my estimation, distorting both the equity and debt markets. No one seems to believe that anything untoward will happen.

"One believes things because one has been conditioned to believe them."



- Aldous Huxley, Brave New World

Nation 5-Year Yield Switzerland -0.757% Germany -0.583% Netherlands -0.523% Austria -0.432% Belgium -0.401% France -0.392% Spain -0.082% Greece +0.489 Italy +0.584 Japan -0.209 United States +1.752

It just makes no sense, no sense at all, and yet, reality bites. We are now back to $15 trillion of global negative-yielding bonds. Forty percent of Europe's investment-grade corporate debt also now yields less than zero. With no yield to be found, money is pushing its way into the equity markets in America and now, for the first time, the valuation of U.S. equities is 1.5 times our GDP. At the same time, corporate America has increased its debt load by about 60% in the last 10 years, which now totals approximately $16 trillion, which is an all-time high. This is as corporate equity buybacks are projected to exceed $1 trillion this year.

Next, pay attention to the monetary flows. Money is coming out of the bond markets of Europe and into the American bond markets because our yields are so much better than their yields. Retail bond market money, in the United States, is flowing out of fixed-income and into the equity markets, because senior and retirees incomes are being impaired and they are hoping for an off-set from appreciation, as they can't find any real yield. Institutional money in the United States is flowing out of the public bond markets and into private placements, private equity and Real Estate because insurance companies, Wall Street, the banks and other financial institutions can no longer afford the low yields in public debt. I surmise, for you, it is a mess.

I often wonder, can the central banks print "Pixie Dust" money forever or is there a point, some point, where there is a price to pay for its continuing creation? We have never been here before so it is hard to predict an outcome, with any accuracy. What I can say is that I find our current economic environment extremely troubling, and I worry about where we might be heading.

One mediating factor is that we can't invest off-world, and so, our choices are limited. Most of the German and Danish and Swedish banks are now charging people for their deposits, and so, even money in banks is now a negative in many countries in Europe - and what will happen in the United States if this occurs across America? What happens if American yields follow European yields down the rabbit hole and many people and institutions are caught in the downdraft with profits and lifestyles eroding in serious ways. Political and economic havoc could ensue, and I am not talking about an outlier event.

"The Savage nodded, frowning. You got rid of them. Yes, that's just like you. Getting rid of everything unpleasant instead of learning to put up with it. Whether 'tis better in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows or outrageous fortune, or to take arms against a sea of troubles and by opposing end them... But you don't do either. Neither suffer nor oppose. You just abolish the slings and arrows. It's too easy."



- Aldous Huxley, Brave New World

Once upon a time, nations needed taxes to pay for things. Now they have learned that they can print money from nothing and pay for things. There is a lesson here, a risk here, and a conclusion here. At some point, there will be a price to be paid!

