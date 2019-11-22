Heffesse: The Path Forward Is Attractive For Fannie

She says timing and politics will both strongly influence the path out of conservatorship, but by next summer, she expects we'll see the preferreds at 18 to 20.

Fannie’s preferred stock was at $14 over the summer but recently took a hit. Heffesse said the current price is a result of what's happening in the industry.

Fannie Mae is on its way out of conservatorship and that will be beneficial, ultimately, for stockholders, says Gabriella Heffesse, CFA, of ACG Analytics.

Fannie’s (OTCQB:FNMA) recent 40% price drop from $14 over the summer may not make sense with the fundamentals of the risk/reward actually at play right now, Gabriella Heffesse, CFA, of ACG Analytics, told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

Since the $14 mark, we saw a treasury plan that outlined a path forward; a win in the Fifth Circuit, which was a surprise win; a letter agreement between FHFA and Treasury; and the FHFA announced they're hiring a financial advisor—which are all very positive signals.

Though all of these things are up in the air, Heffesse expects clarity by next summer, and thinks we'll see the preferreds at 18 to 20.

“I think we'll see it along the way, but right now…the path forward is very attractive,” she said. “We haven't been here in the last six months. I think people should try to capitalize on it.”

Heffesse is bullish on Fannie Mae junior preferred stock. She recommends buying at current levels with a target of $18 to $20 by next summer.

