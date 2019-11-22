MannKind Adds New Board Member - What It Means To Investors And Investor Activists

MannKind (MNKD) has announced that Anthony Hooper will be joining the company's Board of Directors effective January 1, 2020. The announcement comes on the heels of the "Hope for MannKind" activist movement publicly announcing two candidates that it would like shareholders to vote on at the next annual meeting of shareholders.

In the normal course of business, the announcement of a new member of the Board of Directors is typically not earth-shattering news unless it is a major name. Wall Street has had little reaction to the news, but retail shareholders in the midst of their own debate on the path of the company will likely have days of banter about the subject.

What Does Anthony Hooper Bring To The Table?

Tony Hooper served as executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations for Amgen Inc. from October 2011 until August 2018. The press release states that during his tenure in that position, he led the transformation of Amgen's commercial organization, placing a relentless focus on putting patients at the center of all the company’s activities, and that under his leadership, Amgen grew revenue by 50 percent, launched six new first-in-class medicines for serious diseases, more than doubled the global footprint by expanding into 50 new countries, and established a new biosimilars business. Prior to joining the position at Amgen, Mr. Hooper spent more than 15 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb.

With the addition of Mr. Hooper, the Board of Directors now has eight members. Given his experience, I would anticipate that the Board will have a voice which is experienced in the pharma sector and is well-versed in successful commercial organizations. Whether an investor is aligned with management or the HFM shareholder activist movement, there is no denying that Mr. Hooper is experienced and qualified for the position.

How Does This Impact The Activist Movement?

First and foremost, with an increase in the size of the Board of Directors, the voice of each member has been diluted slightly. Some may theorize that management is stacking the board and instituting a Board-level type of poison pill. Let's expand on that.

If the HFM proposed board members supplanted two existing members of a seven-member Board, then the movement would have a voice representing 29% of the Board. By increasing the Board to eight members, the voice representation would decrease to 25%.

Secondly, this move now puts pressure on a loosely defined HFM movement to clarify its positions and desires. When loosely defined, the movement could implore upon shareholders that, given company performance, new blood is needed at the Board level and argue that it is the only way to get new blood on the board. Now, MannKind has itself brought new blood to the Board of Directors, possibly taking some arrows out of the quiver of the HFM movement.

Thirdly, HFM, because its mission is loosely defined, will find itself in the position of having to speak to whether it supports Mr. Hooper or not. There is no arguing about the qualifications to Mr. Hooper, so if the movement does not support him, the next question possible supporters of the movement will ask is why. This actually gets to the heart of the matter of HFM having to define exactly what it is seeking and will almost force the nominated candidates to outline why they will bring changes that Mr. Hooper will not.

HFM raises many concerns that I had brought up years ago. My concerns were born in the financial struggles of the company and how limited budgets impact the decisions on what path is taken. Allow me to be blunt - the financial position of MannKind over the past years has been such that the company has been handcuffed in what it is capable of doing. MannKind has lacked the finances to fully fund even one segment of its business, and has in the past chosen a path of partially funding various initiatives.

Personally, I am not convinced that the HFM proposed initiatives would change the dynamic much. In my opinion, a bigger issue needs to be a specific set of targets for Afrezza, which, if not achieved, mean that the company must take more drastic measures. In my opinion, neither current management nor HFM have been willing to take those more drastic measures.

HFM has seemed to indicate that it may propose other members in addition to the two proposed members already made public. In my opinion HFM is now in a bit of a pickle. If the movement nominates too many people, it will dilute the voting and perhaps get no seats in return. If it nominates too few people, it may get what equates to token seats with no real power to initiate change.

The way I see things now, HFM has about a week to finalize its Board of Director nominations and submit them. It has a bit more time to outline its platform, but continued delay in that may impact how investors perceive the movement.

What Investors Need To Know

It is no secret that the activist movement has been contentious in many ways. Company management has been moving ahead with its initiatives, but in the end, sales of Afrezza remain underwhelming. The addition of a new Board member buys a bit of time for the company. It will take time before shareholders can assess whether the addition of Mr. Hooper is bringing about new strategies or not. This means that MannKind could see shareholder drama for several months ahead.

Drama can often be painful in the near term, and whether or not it helps the long term takes the passage of time to bear itself out. Certainly, drama that corrects course and brings about meaningful change is worthwhile, but there is never any guarantee that it will have that result.

Investors should seek three key pieces of information:

What is the strategy of the current Board and current management, and what is the probability of that strategy being successful? What is the strategy of HFM and/or its proposed board members, how will it impact the near term, and how exactly does it differ from management's strategy? What is MannKind's strategy outside of the contentious Afrezza issue?

The unfortunate reality here is simple. Absent very compelling news, the drama will take center stage and the clouds associated with it will limit the upside potential of this equity. MannKind is in a better financial position than it was a year ago, but still has many steps to take before it can arrive at cash flow breakeven. No matter what transpires with the Board of Directors, a clear path needs to be outlined before institutions and the Street step up in numbers. Savvy investors will understand the dynamics at play, and will play the trading ranges to their own advantage. I believe that the winners in the near term will be those who know how to trade around the ebb and flow of drama and likely news events. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.