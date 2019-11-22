Why Leveraged ETFs Might Be Perfect For Achieving Retirement

A look at the how and why of leveraged ETFs, with implementation, risk management, and more.

I've written before about leveraged ETFs on Seeking Alpha, and the articles have been among my most popular.

Has Logan Kane gone crazy?

Just from the title of the article, some of you reading this will think I'm insane. It's a normal reaction to those who have read mainstream media warnings on leverage. Leveraged ETFs are portrayed in the media as tools of Satan to separate investors from their savings. However, as I've written before, a multitude of myths about leveraged ETFs continue to circulate. The truth is more nuanced.

Fellow Seeking Alpha author Dane Van Domelen has written of several such strategies and has a great deal of accurate information on leveraged ETFs. If you're interested in leveraged investing, he's the authority on Seeking Alpha on the topic, so feel free to follow him.

The main myth is that leveraged ETFs suffer from volatility decay and inevitably march to zero. This isn't true, and is easily disproved by looking at historical data. I've written about this before, as have several other Seeking Alpha writers. I find that the ETFs work pretty much exactly as advertised. They do suffer soul-crushing drawdowns, but once you see that the 3x leveraged S&P 500 ETF (UPRO) is up over 2500 percent since 2010 versus 314 percent for the S&P 500 (SPY), it's hard to ignore the potential.

The volatility of owning leveraged ETFs is real, however.

UPRO went down around 40 percent in 2018 and over 50 percent in 2011, which now appears as a little blip unless you use a log scale. UPRO didn't exist in 2008, but the ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO), a 2x leveraged ETF did, and went down 80 percent in the bear market, only to recover by 2013.

However, despite the risks, the leveraged investing strategy has supporters in an unlikely place: the economics department of Yale.

Life-Cycle Investing Theory

In 2010, Yale professors Ian Ayres and Barry Nalebuff wrote a book called Life-Cycle Investing. The book was fairly well-read among economists but less so among the general public.

The key ideas from the book were as follows:

Investors tend to not save much money early in their careers. As such, their ability to retire hinges on the performance of equity markets in the 15 years preceding their retirement, when they start to aggressively save. This leads to a concentration of risk. Says Barry Nalebuff, one of the co-authors:

We believe in stocks for the long run, but most people, when they have lots of stocks, don't have the long run, and when they have the long run, don't have lots of stocks. People seriously underinvest in the market for the first 25 years of their working life.

The professors' prescription: use leverage early in your career with leveraged ETFs, margin, or options, and as you get closer to retirement, gradually reduce your leverage to a standard 60/40 portfolio. The idea is that you can keep the amount of risk you take over time constant in dollar terms. Indeed, the pair found that following such a strategy actually reduces lifetime risk, as defined by the standard deviation of savings at retirement by more than 20 percent compared to the conventional method. This result held both in historical simulations and in Monte Carlo simulations.

The key to implementing the strategy is to follow the plan, which is understandably difficult for many people. However, given the poor performance of stock-picking and actively managed mutual funds for most investors, this strategy may actually paradoxically be easier to follow, because investors realize it works when they see the results over time.

Approaches to leveraged portfolios

There are techniques that are helpful for normal portfolios that are helpful for leveraged portfolios as well.

1.) One technique that really helps leveraged portfolios is rebalancing. One low-risk approach to portfolio construction using leverage is to put 33 percent of the portfolio in UPRO and 67 percent in bonds, and then rebalance periodically. This gets you a gross exposure of 167 percent of your net asset value, and will have less volatility than stocks when bonds and stocks are negatively correlated. I tested this using 33 percent UPRO and 67 percent IEF (intermediate Treasuries). The leveraged portfolio is in blue.

As you can see, the portfolio beats the market by a couple of percentage points per year with less risk. This approach isn't better or worse than the professors' higher-octane approach, but rather, illustrates that rebalancing and combining leveraged ETFs with other asset classes produce favorable outcomes and better risk-adjusted returns.

2.) Another approach that pairs well with leveraged ETFs is dollar-cost averaging. If you're going to be adding money over time, as someone who is early in their life cycle is, then large drawdowns represent an opportunity to add money and buy low.

Probably the simplest way to implement this approach, for a young investor comfortable with a lot of risk, is to put 70 percent of your money in UPRO and 30 percent in the 30-year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) and rebalance either monthly or quarterly. Then, simply add money over time, rebalance quarterly, and your portfolio will typically grow quite quickly.

Here's how such a portfolio would have done since 2010, assuming a $10,000 initial investment and $1,000 per quarter added to the portfolio. You'd be sitting on a $250,000 portfolio after 9 years. Surprisingly, I ran the numbers for a 100 percent allocation in the 2x leveraged ETF but before the crash (I tried to target roughly 200 percent long SPY in both cases), and you would have been successful with that as well, ending with a balance of roughly $240,000. The key to reducing path dependence is to add money over time.

3.) Another approach used by practitioners of leverage is targeting volatility. When this is done systematically with the use of leverage, I call the practice "temporal arbitrage," which is the extraction of extra trading profits from using more leverage during times when markets are calm and less leverage when they are volatile. This is a classic hedge fund strategy.

Here's an example of a portfolio that adjusts the amount of UPRO and Treasury bonds monthly to target 15 percent annualized volatility. Buy-and-hold leverage is in red, volatility targeting is in blue, and the S&P 500 is in yellow. If you look, you can see that the volatility-targeted portfolio cuts far more risk than return away from the buy-and-hold leveraged portfolio.

People in real life are successfully implementing these strategies. For example, my friend Pietros Maneos has a little over $500,000 invested in several different leveraged ETF strategies. There are also several mega-threads on the investing website Bogleheads regarding people implementing these strategies in real-time. From reading the threads, I've found that most of them are highly educated young professionals who are comfortable with the extra risk.

My thoughts on leveraged investing

1.) The classic way to realize the American Dream is to start a small business. However, I feel that if you have solid risk management in place, opportunities in the public financial markets can often get you to the same place or better as starting a small business, often with less risk and time commitment.

2.) I generally agree with the Yale life-cycle theory, but each investor will have a specific risk tolerance and personality that will determine the proper amount of risk to take. My friends in their 20s and 30s are comfortable with the risk entailed in leveraged ETFs, but such strategies are far less likely to be appropriate for someone over 55. Personality plays a role too.

3.) Leverage introduces path dependence to the equation. If another crash on the level of 1987 occurs, 3x leveraged ETFs will see one-day drawdowns in excess of 60 percent. Granted, they will come back quickly on the way up, but you mentally have to be prepared for extremely punishing one-day drops. This is where volatility targeting, rebalancing, and dollar-cost averaging can come into play.

4.) Futures offer a cheaper implementation and give investors more control, but do not have built-in risk management. To take leveraged equity risk and not think about it every day, leveraged ETFs are better, whereas if you want to take risk across asset classes and trade as a professional would, futures are better.

Conclusion

Leveraged investing is fascinating, but it isn't for everyone. Leveraged ETFs may be under-utilized by young investors. If you can stomach the drawdowns, there's a lot of money currently being made with these products. Whether they'll continue to do so in the future is uncertain, but the history suggests it's more likely than not that they will.

