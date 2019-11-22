Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund: Bearish As Market Price Diverges From NAV

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) is a closed-end-fund with $184 million in total assets. The fund has an income focus with investments based on high dividend-paying equities that is enhanced through the use of leverage and the ability to use option strategies like covered calls and protective puts. HIE holds a significant position between energy Master Limited Partnership 'MLPs' and energy sector stocks based on the high-yield opportunities. HIE currently yields 11.6% which is in large part achieved through the regular return of capital distributions. While the fund has returned an otherwise impressive 39% year to date, we highlight a growing divergence between this performance and the underlying net asset value. The dynamic here is one of an increasing premium to NAV which we believe to be unjustified given underlying fundamentals. This article covers a background of the fund along with our view on where HIE is headed next.

Source: Finviz.com

HIE Background

HIE holds a concentrated portfolio of 36 holdings as of September 30th with energy sector stocks representing 20.2% of the fund followed by MLPs at 16.6% as the two most represented sectors. The overall portfolio features a broad mix of stocks in various sectors including some foreign companies. The equity style tilt is defined by large-cap value.

Source: HIE Fund

It's been a challenging environment for MLPs and the broader energy sector in recent years based on macro trends like ongoing global demand concerns amid record production leading to lower prices for oil and gas particularly from their highs in 2014. Indeed, HIE suffered a negative income from operations for the fiscal years of 2015, 2016, and 2018 based on the underlying holdings performance. The NAV of the fund has dropped to a current $10.53 from $14.57 five years ago.

Source: HIE Fund

HIE Performance

Coincidentally, we are at the 5-year anniversary of the November 2014 inception date of the HIE fund which is up 2.3% on a total return basis cumulatively. Recognizing this period included a very difficult environment for MLPs and the energy sector overall which the fund has a high concentration to, the result here is nevertheless a significant underperformance to the S&P 500 (SPY), which has returned 66% over the period. On the other hand, investors in HIE have done better than a passive investment in an MLP-focused fund like the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) which is down over 38% over the period. HIE's performance was supported by holding a more diversified portfolio beyond just MLPs and energy stocks but we question this strategy as not appearing to be efficient over most market environments. We note that the total return on the NAV for HIE is down -6.1% since inception.

Data by YCharts

This year, the performance of HIE has been particularly strong with the fund up 39.25% on a total return basis. The gains are related to the strong equity markets overall along with a recovery in energy prices supporting some energy stocks. We place these percentage gains in the context of how 2018 ended in what was a historically volatile period for global financial markets including a steep sell-off of HIE. In this regard, the gains this year are largely a rebound from the depressed levels that ended last year. Indeed, based on a total return on the NAV of 18.2%, data shows that more than half the market price gains in shares of HIE this year are based on a surging premium to NAV.

Data by YCharts

The concern here is that this divergence between the share price of HIE and net asset value has actually accelerated recently without a clear fundamental reason. By all accounts, there is nothing particularly special about the underlying holdings other than being a collection of high-yield stocks. We note that energy stocks have been weak this month with the Alerian MLP Index down about 9% month-to-date with corresponding declines in the top HIE holdings like Energy Transfer LP (ET) down 7.6% month-to-date.

Source: Data by YCharts/table by author

Premium to NAV

As mentioned, the premium to NAV has surged this month to reach 15% compared to a discount of 2.5% at the end of 2018. The fund traded at a premium as low as 1% at the end of September. For reference, the current premium represents a Z-Score of 3.5 which measures the premium relative to the 1-year average. For the past five years, the fund has traded at an average discount to NAV of 0.7%. By this measure, the fund is relatively expensive.

Data by YCharts

While it's difficult to quantify the reasoning for a particular CEF discount or premium to NAV levels, one explanation is simply the investors are bidding up shares based on positive sentiment around the fund or strategy. For investors that are very bullish on the energy sector, take a look at the BlackRock Energy & Resources Fund (BGR) which is a pure-play on the sector. BGR currently trades at a discount to NAV of 9% and offers a still reasonable yield of 8.4%. We believe BGR would be leveraged to more upside in a strong environment for oil & gas stocks and MLPs.

Takeaway

While HIE may have entered investors' radars with the impressive return thus far in 2019, keep in mind much of this performance has been based on the climbing premium to NAV which has reached 15%. The 11.6% distribution yield is tempting but the fund's strategy has not been able to present excess returns since its inception on a total return basis. Our view is that the fund is simply expensive beyond any directional bet on the market which leads us to take a bearish view and rate HIE as a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.