TPG RE Finance Trust Vs. 2 Carefully Selected Peers

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a relatively new kid on the block with an initial public offering in Q3 2017.

Source

Williams Equity Research ("WER") recently published what we and many who read the article described as an interesting comparison between lightweight Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) and heavyweight Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT). As a firm, we recently finished our Q3 analysis of most stocks including equity REITs and commercial mortgage REITs otherwise known as mREITs. Despite loosely fitting in the same sector, the two mREITs are very different in terms of portfolio construction, performance, and distribution growth. This article slots TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) into the discussion with its unique strategy, portfolio, and history. In many ways, TRTX shares attributes with both of the aforementioned mREITs resulting in a favorable middle ground for some investors.

Let's start from the top and pin down exactly what TPG RE Finance Trust is and does.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating, acquiring, and managing first mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., the arm of the larger TPG organization tasked with managing the entity. TPG has over $103 billion in assets under management ("AUM") led by a team of over 500 professionals throughout the U.S. and U.K. We've discussed TPG at length in previous articles; it is active in private credit, private equity, and real estate.

It's well known that the firm had its initial public offering in July of 2017. A less covered fact about the firm is it was incorporated in October 2014 and commenced operations in December 2014 with $713.5 million of equity commitments from seven third-party investors and $53.7 million from TPG affiliates. Another infrequently discussed but nonetheless key fact about TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is its value-add orientation. Here's management's description:

We focus primarily on directly originating and selectively acquiring floating rate first mortgage loans that are secured by high quality commercial real estate properties undergoing some form of transition and value creation, such as retenanting, refurbishment or other form of repositioning.

At Williams Equity Research ("WER"), we are familiar with the strategy and its appeal. If you thought banks were already cautious lenders, wait until you ask them to borrow money on a renovation. TPG's strategy is higher risk with higher potential reward. It's an area of the market even more ignored by traditional lenders than the demand Business Development Companies ("BDCs") satisfy due to regulatory and other underwriting risks.

Given TRTX is newer even when considering its original inception in 2014, why does it deserve our investment capital over other more established commercial mortgage REITs like BXMT?

Personnel & Fee Structure

Source: TPG

First, there is Greta Guggenheim, CEO of the external manager and a partner at TPG. WER looks into the background of all key members of management on the stocks and funds we track, but do not always come across information worth sharing. In this case, Greta was a Co-Founder of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and was its president through mid-2012 before being appointed CIO. Ladder is one of our top mREIT picks and much of that is due to the track record established under Greta Guggenheim's tenure. This pattern of compelling business experience continues with Peter Smith, Head of Originations, also spending time at Ladder. Bob Foley, CFO, Co-Founded Gramercy which traded under the ticker GPT prior to being acquired by Blackstone (BX). Speaking of Blackstone, Deborah Ginsberg, General Counsel, was a Principal at the firm on the debt strategies side of the business.

Second, TPG partners and employees have over $60 million of their own capital invested in TRTX. That's 4-5% of the market capitalization today but was a much higher percentage when the investments were made.

In terms of fee structure, TRTX pays the external adviser a 1.5% annual management fee and 20% performance fee. In our research on TRTX, we did not find a single article that even attempted to unravel the finer points of the external management compensation scheme. There are a few key items that the worst-performing mREITs and BDCs have in common: poor portfolio construction, above-average fees, and incentive fees that do not align management with shareholders. Another would be the degree they rely on excuses to explain "a bad quarter" but that's tougher to quantify.

Pursuant to the Management Agreement, the Company pays the Manager a base management fee equal to the greater of $250,000 per annum ($62,500 per quarter) or 1.50% per annum (0.375% per quarter) of the Company's "Equity." The base management fee is payable in cash, quarterly in arrears.

Source: Latest 10-Q

"Equity" is defined as you'd expect. As is often the case, the management fee is much simpler than the incentive fee which is described below:

...equal to the difference between: (1) the product of ("A") 20% and ("B") the difference between ("I") the Company's Core Earnings for the most recent 12-month period (or such lesser number of completed calendar quarters, if applicable), including the calendar quarter (or part thereof) for which the calculation of incentive compensation is being made (the "applicable period"), and ("II") the product of ("A") the Company's Equity in the most recent 12-month period (or such lesser number of completed calendar quarters, if applicable), including the applicable period, and ("B") 7% per annum; and (2) the sum of any incentive compensation paid to the Manager with respect to the first three calendar quarters of the most recent 12-month period (or such lesser number of completed calendar quarters preceding the applicable period, if applicable). No incentive compensation is payable to the Manager with respect to any calendar quarter unless Core Earnings for the 12 most recently completed calendar quarters (or such lesser number of completed calendar quarters following the completion of the Company's initial public offering) is greater than zero.

Source: Latest 10-Q

Who wants to wager what percentage of retail investors in TRTX understand that paragraph? It's a harsh reality, but if you don't know what portion of profits (and many times equity) are going to the external manager, then by definition you don't know what portion of profits are going to you. Let's work through the basics.

First, "Core earnings" are defined as net income (loss) attributable to common stock, Class A common stock, and subsidiaries' equity securities, including realized gains and losses not otherwise included in net income (loss). Core earnings exclude non-cash equity compensation, incentive fees, various non-cash charges, unrealized gains or losses already included in net income, and one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP accounting.

Second, the calculation (trailing twelve months is "TTM") is as follows:

(20% * (Core Earnings TTM - (Company Equity TTM * 7%)) - (Incentive Fees already paid on the first three quarters of the TTM)

Core earnings are required to be positive over the TTM in order to pay incentive fees. Given GAAP requires unrealized losses to flow through to net income, we have decent protections in place against management receiving massive incentive fees while mounting realized or unrealized losses. On the other hand, the look-back period is only one year. If the firm under-performs and destroys shareholder value for multiple years, it is entitled to receive incentive fees relatively quickly after resuming profitability. Medley Capital Corporation (MCC) received incentive fees while decimating the share price which is much less likely under this fee structure. Ideally, we'd like a cumulative gain/loss provision since inception included in the terms or another type of high-water mark so that management doesn't receive incentive fees until shareholders are "back to par" in terms of total return. That's more common with BDCs than mREITs, however, and subsequently we assign TRTX an average score. Blackstone's isn't materially better aligned with investors but Arbor is internally managed.

Let's go through actual examples to assign an easier to understand cash value to the difference in fee structures using Q3 financials.

BXMT generated net income from loans (interest income minus interest expenses) of $101.9 million, paid $17.5 million in management and incentive fees, $9.7 million in G&A, and produced net income of $75.4 million. Management fees of all types represent 17% of net loan income.

This is a major reason Arbor trades at a much greater premium to book value than the other two which we'll touch on later.

Strategy & Q3 2019 Highlights

We'll evaluate recent results and work backwards since the firm's track record is short to begin with.

Generated GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $32.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, based on a weighted average share count of 74.1 million common shares; Closed six new loan commitments totaling $805.3 million, with an average loan size of $134.2 million, an initial unpaid principal balance of $654.0 million, and a weighted average credit spread of 289 bps; Declared cash dividends of $32.0 million, or $0.43 per common share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 8.7% on a book value per common share of $19.78; and Closed a $1.2 billion managed Commercial Real Estate Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CRE CLO") with a 24-month reinvestment period, an advance rate of 84.5%, and a weighted average interest rate at issuance of LIBOR plus 1.44%, before transaction costs.

GAAP net income rose one penny versus Q2 and the borrowing costs went down while TPG added $750 million to its credit facility capacity. TRTX focuses on $50 million+ "transitional" floating rate loans as described above. The loans are tied to business plan management reviews and generally occur over two years or less. While not restricted to lending on assets that cash flow, that is TRTX's preference.

Broader Financial Picture & Comparison

The mREIT has made over $9.5 billion loans with average loan sizes in the $65 million to $83 million range since the IPO.

Source: TPG

Compared to KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF), Blackstone Mortgage Trust, and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT), TRTX's average loan sizes are consistently in between GPMT and KREF, but its loan diversification is far superior to KKR's. Granite Point is another one of our highest rated mREITs. Notice KREF's average loan size is almost as large as Blackstone's, but each loan represented 10% to 12% of stockholders' equity.

This is a major risk for KREF stockholders; if one of those loans defaults with even a 50% recovery, they are going to feel it. Blackstone's loans are better diversified than all the peers pictured above despite having the largest average loan sizes of $115 million to $148 million from Q4 2017 through Q4 2018. This is one reason WER's portfolio managers and our Institutional Income Plus model portfolio have allocations to BXMT (albeit reduced from prior periods). Overall, TRTX compares favorably in these areas. Let's dig deeper on the loan portfolio.

Source: TPG

TPG's portfolio construction varies considerably over time with fluctuations in the percentage of construction properties. Though it varies by circumstance, of these categories, all other things equal (which they won't be), bridge loans are potentially the "safest" followed by light transitional, moderate transitional, and lastly construction. Bridge loans are short-term financing to "bridge" the financial gap between an existing and expected future circumstance. In commercial real estate, a bridge loan is more costly and subsequently only used until more permanent financing, usually a mortgage, is secured. Light and moderate transitional loosely describe the amount of work being done to a property. No explanation is required on construction. TRTX has, at least for the time being, eliminated raw development risk and shifted toward light transitions and bridge loans. Although each deal's underwriting and terms easily outweigh all other factors, this suggests TRTX is de-risking the portfolio. Let's see if this trend continues or is an anomaly.

Source: TPG

Geographic diversification is important, particularly on riskier portfolios such as TRTX's, and is adequate. This chart goes back to the portfolio's inception rather than the IPO which is beneficial. We see that the asset pool was over 60% east coast but is now 12.7% southwest, 11.7% midwest, 15.4% west, and a reduced 42.1% to the east coast. The purposeful increase to the southwest, which tends to have the best real estate opportunities in today's market from a risk-adjusted basis, and away from the east and coasts, which have the lowest cap rates and arguably the most extended numbers relative to historical averages, also signals to us that the firm is de-risking the portfolio. Interestingly, Arbor Realty Trust has its highest allocation to New York (21%) but is strongly represented in the south via Texas (14%). Blackstone Mortgage Trust is the best diversified of the three by region and approximately equal to TRTX by property type, which we discuss next.

Source: TPG

TRTX is following a mix of Arbor and Blackstone's allocation models. Blackstone is approximately half office and otherwise well diversified. Arbor is 77% multifamily and single-digit exposures to other sectors. TRTX is a blend with 38.5% office, 25.2% multifamily, 16.9% mixed-use, 10.3% hotel, and less than 5.0% to other sectors. Construction and condominium exposure declined from year-end 2018 by 100.0% and 77.2%, respectively. Prior to these reductions, TRTX's asset base was much less likely much less durable in the event a deep recession were to occur than all other top mREITs we cover. These are the highest risk sectors in the portfolio and their sharp reduction (condos) and outright elimination (construction) is unlikely a coincidence.

Source: TPG

100.0% of the portfolio is floating rate. In terms of interest rate sensitivity, the firm has net mortgage loan exposure of approximately $1.2 billion which translates to $6.0 million in net interest income for every 0.50% increase in 1 month LIBOR.

Source: Q3 Report

Blackstone's figures are shown above for comparison's sake. Based on available information, TRTX is more levered to changes in interest rates in both directions than Blackstone. All three mREITs are well positioned to absorb future cuts with minimal pain while producing substantially higher net operating income when rates rise materially.

The weighted average interest rate for TRTX has averaged LIBOR +4.0% with 65% loan-to-value. The LIBOR +4.0% is not terribly attractive relative to peers on the surface, but look better when adjusted for their short maturities. The LTV is right in line with its diversified peers like Blackstone Mortgage Trust and a full 10% below multifamily focused mREITs like Arbor Realty Trust.

When it comes to return on equity ("ROE"), asset level estimates have landed at 9.5% to 10.0% with 9.6% the average for full year 2018. These are in line with the peer average though a couple peers (e.g. ABR) generate much higher ROE albeit with greater leverage. Core earnings growth of 5.5% since the July 2017 IPO is also a good number though not something that will drive a rapidly increasing cash distribution.

Source: TPG

This provides a valuable overview of spreads and LTVs over time. Q3's figure was weak at 2.89% in line with what we've seen with other mREITs with comparable exposures. LIBOR floors on many of the loans are already in the money, however, so the situation is slightly better than it appears.

What we like about TRTX is the "back to basics" highly structured loan documents that are done deal-by-deal. Every deal's loan collateral is physically inspected which reduces the risk of fraud in a frothy market. Servicing and asset management are also done in-house which is ideal provided the manager has the resources to do so. Another aspect we like about TRTX's underwriting is that risk shifts by deal. We'll use three Q4 2018 loan originations to demonstrate this.

Source: TPG

The multifamily deal unsurprisingly has the highest leverage due to GSE involvement in the marketplace, but it is also the least risky at "light transitional" while the other two, both of which are around a conservative 60% LTV, are moderate transitional. For context, industry stalwart BXMT has a 65% LTV ratio on its portfolio as of the end of Q3 2019. The bottom line? The bottom line on this subject, based on available evidence, is TRTX adjusts loan terms to match each individual deal.

Source: TPG

Loan volumes have risen over time but in a sustainable fashion. Repayments have been predictable and easy to manage suggesting keen management and underwriting. Loan volumes is another area where TRTX falls "in between" Blackstone and Arbor.

Source: TPG

Although the firm's annualized yield has increased in the last two years, book value per share has not. The cash quarterly distribution has increased meaningfully since the IPO rising from $0.33 a quarter in late 2017 to $0.43 in September of 2019. The 8.6% current annualized yield is likely the primary source of investor returns in the near to medium term however.

Source: TPG

Leverage ratios have normalized in the 2.2x to 2.4x debt-to-equity range. There are a couple ways to look at this. For a traditional mREIT, these are low figures. For a firm like TRTX, however, these could be considered aggressive if underwriting quality declines even marginally. Remember, TRTX engages in "transitional" loans which does not mirror the investment risk of a firm like Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Distribution & Valuation

Blackstone has consistently maintained 106% to 110% distribution coverage and on the higher end of that range more recently. Arbor's distribution coverage, which we covered in detail in our recent comparison, is higher at 115% to 125% distribution coverage.

TPG trades at 1.0x book value as it has generally done since its initial public offering. For context, Ladder Capital and Blackstone Mortgage Trust consistently trade in the 1.25-1.35x range. Arbor's is even higher at 1.56x as of 9/30/2019. TRTX's quarterly distribution has been $0.43 per quarter since mid-2018 against basic and diluted EPS of $0.44 per share. This pattern applies to Q1-Q3 2019 as well; both EPS figures were $1.29 per share which is identical cash distributions paid. TRTX's distribution has a much lower margin of safety than its peers.

Final Thoughts

For this and other reasons we've cited, we demand a significantly higher yield premium of at least 300 basis points over the slow-and-steady approach of Blackstone Mortgage Trust and 150-200 basis points over Arbor Realty Trust which is a 9.0-9.5% annualized yield at today's levels. Of the three, Arbor is most attractively priced from a risk-adjusted perspective followed by TRTX. We plan on establishing a position in TRTX after a moderate sell-off. While we reserve specific entry points and risk ratings for subscribers to Institutional Income Plus, we hope our thoughts on an acceptable yield premium guide followers in the right direction.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. For those interested in more guidance, consider a free trail to our marketplace service. - WER Portfolio Managers.

Thank you for reading. Interested in more income recommendations across traditional and nontraditional asset classes including real-time alerts? Start a free trial of our Institutional Income Plus service. Learn about our institutional investing approach built through experience not just books. Join the community to access this week's recommendations, and specific entry and exit targets in real-time, involving BDCs, REITs, Preferred Equity, and many others. We have an all-inclusive income model portfolio, allocation guidelines, and issue bi-weekly market commentary.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.