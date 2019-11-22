Cornerstone Community Bancorp: A Compelling Growth Opportunity

Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCPK:CRSB) is the holding company for the three branch Cornerstone Community Bank. The company’s branches serve Red Bluff and Redding in north central California, historically high growth areas with modest urban centers in an otherwise largely rural region.

Cornerstone is a typically underfollowed local community bank. The company has a market capitalization just under $30 million and just over 1.4 million outstanding shares of common stock. However, the bank’s operating performance stands out relative to most peers – the company’s return on assets and equity for the current year to date are a superior 1.23% and 14.50%, respectively, while nonperforming loans and charge-offs are essentially zero even though the allowance for loan losses is a standard 1.0% of total loans. Nonetheless, valuation is modest by comparison at 1.1 times tangible book value and less than 10 times current year projected earnings, similar to many other community banks with less compelling operating metrics.

Cornerstone is somewhat different from other community banks which have attracted our attention based on valuation in that the real potential for investors is the long-term growth opportunity. Cornerstone has grown deposits and loans at a compound annual growth rate of more than 17% over the last six years, nearly doubling its deposit market share in the meantime as competitors have experienced little change. In the event the company can continue to gain market share – and all current indications are that this will be the case – Cornerstone offers a compelling opportunity for investors focused on higher long term growth instead of on incremental growth and dividends.

Market Region

Cornerstone’s market region has historically been characterized by robust population growth in the Redding and Red Bluff areas driven by a number of factors not the least of which is the increasing lack of affordable housing in locations further to the south.

In the last several decades, the population of Shasta and Tahama counties (of which Redding and Red Bluff, respectively, are the county seats) has grown in the double digits each decade. However, while the U.S. Census Bureau projects slowing population growth in the region for the current decadal period, each county’s population is projected to continue to grow at an above average pace.

Cornerstone holds a relatively modest share of deposits in the two counties based on statistics from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The company’s combined insured deposit market share is just over 6.0% although this figure still makes the company the second largest community bank serving the area. The majority of the company’s local market competitors with large market shares are national banks such as Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM). Tri Counties Bank, a subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (TCBK), is the largest market share holder although more of a small regional bank with $6.4 billion in assets while the only other non-national bank with a larger deposit market share is Merchants Bank of Commerce, a subsidiary of Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) which has $1.5 billion in assets. In comparison, Cornerstone’s assets amount to just over $300 million.

The company thus operates in an attractive demographic environment as well as, we would argue, an attractive competitive environment where it has the opportunity to provide customers with the flexibility and service not readily available from larger national banks.

Interest Earning Assets

Cornerstone’s interest earning assets are heavily concentrated in loans with investment securities representing a small and declining percentage of the company’s portfolio. The loan portfolio is actually quite heavily weighted towards the longer end of the maturity and repricing schedule, as reflected in the following table:

In contrast, investment securities generally mature or reprice in a much shorter time frame although they represent such a small proportion of the company’s interest earning assets as to be essentially immaterial:

Interestingly, even this low allocation to investment securities represents a decline of more than half in the last eighteen months as the company has expressed a preference for maintaining ready access to funding through federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions as loans have continued to grow.

The overall result is that the consolidated interest earning asset portfolio (investment securities and loans) has a relatively extended maturity and repricing schedule with nearly three quarters of the company’s interest earning assets doing so in more than three years:

In general, this distribution would not be especially attractive in a potentially rising interest rate environment as it would suggest interest earning assets would reprice more slowly than the corresponding interest bearing liabilities. However, as we discuss in a moment, this has not yet been the case for the company in part due to the addition of new loans to the portfolio through overall loan growth, among other factors, which have allowed the company to increase average interest earned on loans in concert with average interest paid on deposits.

Deposits

The company’s loan portfolio is supported entirely by its deposit base without the need for any significant funding from other sources such as Federal Home Loan Bank loans, etc. The company does, however, pay a rather high rate of interest on its deposit accounts, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Cornerstone’s cost of deposits is on the higher end of the community banking sector in our research spectrum. Cornerstone has, in part, been using compelling interest rates on its deposit accounts to drive growth in deposit balances. In comparison, local market competitor Trico Bancshares’ average cost of interest bearing deposits is closer to 0.34% while Bank of Commerce Holdings’ average cost of interest bearing deposits is closer to 0.54%.

Interestingly, for a company with a high proportion of loans in commercial and commercial real estate loans, as reflected in the next section, the bank doesn’t have an unusually high proportion of noninterest bearing deposits. However, this is slowly changing as the company’s proportion of total deposits in noninterest bearing deposit accounts has risen from 15% to 22% over the last six years.

Market Share Growth

Cornerstone has captured an increasing market share over the last six years partially driven by the company’s deposit acquisition efforts. In 2013, the company’s insured deposit market share was just over 3% versus an insured deposit market share just over 6% in 2019. The company’s deposits have grown at a compound annual rate of 17.7% over the last six years for total growth of 155% versus insured deposit growth in the entire market over the same time period of approximately 33.5%. In the meantime, many of the company’s national and regional bank competitors have experienced relatively little deposit market share growth. The primary exception is Tri Countries Bank due to its 2014 acquisition of North Valley Bank which roughly doubled the company’s market share. However, even in this case, the combined banks’ market share has declined since the acquisition. Indeed, Cornerstone was the only bank in the market area to gain more than 2.5 percentage points of market share over the six year period and the only one – other than Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) – to nearly double its deposit market share. The performance is likely continuing with deposits in the year-to-date period growing 16.3% – certainly far ahead of overall deposit growth in the market.

The company’s loans have reasonably closely tracked the growth in deposits, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital / Cornerstone Community Bancorp Financial Reports

The compound annual growth rate in the loan portfolio over the last six years has been a similarly robust 17.4% versus 17.7% for deposits, so while there has been a small difference in the annual growth rates and the gap has been widening somewhat in recent years, the difference has not been so great as to have deposits far outpace loans. In addition, given the growth rate, the company is clearly gaining lending market share in its core markets in addition to deposit market share.

Loans

The company’s loans are heavily concentrated in commercial real estate lending with smaller allocations to residential real estate and commercial and industrial loans, as indicated in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The immediately available financial information is somewhat limited for its presentation, as noted in the notes for the above table, but there are nonetheless a few interesting attributes to the above information. The first is the company’s higher earned interest rate on the company’s small tranche of loans secured by one-to-four family residential properties versus the balance of the real estate loan portfolio. The cause is partially related to the concentration in home equity loans versus traditional mortgages which, roughly speaking, comprise half of these residential loans.

The second is that, from an historical standpoint, the average interest rate earned on the company’s loans has risen consistently across all loan groups suggesting that despite the rather extended maturity and repricing schedules noted earlier, new loans added to the portfolio are helping the company keep pace with rising deposit interest rates. The implication is that the company is not chasing yield in certain categories to offset higher interest expense.

Third, it’s worth noting that the implied interest rate on consumer loans is an anomaly. The small size of the consumer loan portfolio makes this calculation highly volatile even when considering average loan balances.

Net Interest Margin

The company’s average interest rates earned on loans thus rising in tandem with the average interest rates paid on the company’s deposits, the effect of rising interest rates overall has been muted thus pushing net interest margin slightly higher over the last few years as the Federal Reserve has generally increased benchmark rates:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Cornerstone’s net interest margin, due in part to the growth in the loan portfolio, has thus been slightly positively leveraged towards rising benchmark interest rates despite the extended maturity and repricing schedule of the company’s overall loan portfolio. Indeed, despite the generally extended time frame, our analysis finds that the company has achieved higher average interest rates across its loan portfolio, indicating that new loans at higher rates plus those that do mature or reprice have been sufficient to overcome – for the time being – the company’s otherwise negative net interest margin exposure to rising benchmark interest rates.

Operating Performance

The combination of factors has yielded superior operating performance relative to peers in the region with return on assets and return on equity, respectively, above our preferred benchmark thresholds of 1.0% and 10%. In the year to date period, these metrics have come in at 1.23% and 14.5%, generally well above those of typical community banks. The performance is an improvement over the prior year, at 1.05% and 12.59%, respectively, largely based on slightly higher net interest margin and more efficient operations.

In this regard, the company’s efficiency ratio has improved in tandem with the company’s net interest margin, dropping from 79.48% in 2013 to 57.83% in the year to date period. The improvement comes despite the company opening a third branch in the interim and is largely attributable to the company’s ability to manage operating expenses. Indeed, while noninterest expense has climbed by 62.5% in the last six years, assets have climbed by 149%, reflecting the company’s success so far in leverage growth across existing operating resources.

In addition, the company’s credit quality and loss experience has been remarkably strong. The current allowance for loan losses of $2.3 million contrasts sharply with total nonaccrual and past due loans of a mere $23,000. The company has charged off a minimal 0.03% of total loans so far in the current year against a total of $5,000 – 0.002% of total loans – in the prior year. In terms of coverage ratios, the allowance for loan losses as a proportion of nonperforming assets is far above virtually any other community bank within our coverage, vaguely similar to that of Exchange Bank of Santa Rosa (OTCPK:EXSR) to the south which is similarly reserved for loan losses far beyond actual experience.

Acquisition Potential

The acquisition potential of a company is always a consideration when reviewing community banks given the consolidation in the banking industry over the last several years. Cornerstone Community Bancorp would appear on the surface to be a leading acquisition candidate with attractive markets, consistently strong deposit and loan growth, manageable size, and the second largest community bank market share in market area. However, several factors qualify this perspective.

The first is that, by its very nature, acquisition by a larger national or regional institution may kill the proverbial golden goose by impacting the very community bank aspects which have made the company successful over the last several years. In the event the growth were to abate as a result, any potential acquisition would be less appealing for both institutions.

Second, the existing dominance of several national and regional banks with large market shares in the market area tends to limit potential acquirers. The competitive aspects may inhibit new competitors from entering the market, especially with such a comparably small acquisition, while existing competitors would gain relatively little market advantage by purchasing a small community bank. In essence, two of the primary driving factors for banking acquisitions – market exposure and scale – are not materially present in this specific case.

The exception, interestingly, may be Plumas Bancorp. Plumas serves the immediately adjacent region to the north and east with minimal branch overlap. Plumas also has an express interest in expansion. The company has a single branch in Redding, California, which was acquired from Rabobank in 2015, with roughly a quarter of Cornerstone’s deposits market share (1.52%). Plumas also opened a new branch in Reno, Nevada, earlier the same year and later acquired a branch in Carson City, Nevada, in 2018. It’s not inconceivable that Plumas would find Cornerstone an attractive acquisition with a market capitalization around 25% of that of Plumas with an opportunity to expand its markets and move from 11th to 6th in terms of deposit market share.

It’s not clear, though, that Cornerstone’s existing management or shareholders would have any particular interest in selling the company. The recent sale of additional shares to raise capital for growth suggests the company is focused on internal development. The consistent growth in deposits and loans provides little incentive for the company to consider acquisition offers at any but the highest premiums, likely reducing the potential for an acquisition at least in the short to intermediate term.

Ultimately, while Cornerstone may be an appealing acquisition candidate under the right circumstances, on the whole, we consider it improbable in the foreseeable future.

Peer Valuation

We developed valuations for Cornerstone based on absolute values as well as on peer comparisons, all of which yielded similar potential valuations for the company’s shares.

In selecting peers, we chose two publicly traded community or small regional banks which serve the company’s primary markets – Trico Bancshares and Bank of Commerce Holdings – as well as Plumas Bancorp, which serves the market region immediately to the north and east of the company’s territory. In our view, however, both the immediate local competitors are somewhat poor peer comparisons for Cornerstone based on their asset and branch network sizes which, at best, push the limits of what could be considered community banks. In addition, both companies are rather less attractive than Cornerstone given higher relative valuations despite less consistent and robust growth in deposits and loans. Plumas, on the other hand, is closer to the bank’s operational performance – a relatively high return on assets and equity – although with what we consider to be undervalued common shares. A valuation of Cornerstone based on the multiples applicable to each company (based on our forward estimates for the balance of the year) is reflected in the following table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

We consider the fair value for Cornerstone’s shares to be approximately $21.00 per share – not significantly above the current market price – with the potential for a valuation up to approximately $25.00 based on peer valuations. The range of discounts to fair value at the current market price is thus a rather modest 8% - 28%, suggesting Cornerstone may be mildly undervalued but not by a margin sufficiently large to justify investment on that basis alone. In combination with the company’s consistent growth in market share, however, and all indications that this will persist in the foreseeable future, a fair valuation for a generally attractive company is quite compelling.

Risks

Cornerstone Community Bancorp does still have its share of potential risks. The greatest, depending on economic conditions, may be the company’s relatively large allocation of loans to construction and land development loans, a segment of the lending market that tends to perform poorly in economic downturns. Indeed, several community banks we’ve discussed, notably United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCPK:UBAB) and Plumas Bancorp (PLBC), experienced significant loan quality issues in the last recession which were attributable to a notable degree to soured construction and land development loans.

In Cornerstone’s case, approximately 7% of the loan portfolio is represented by construction and land development loans, not excessive but a touch on the high side relative to the typical community bank. The allocation is not especially surprising given the ongoing growth in the company’s market region. The company’s decent allowance for loan losses, especially given its historically strong experience with respect to loan losses, also insulates the bank somewhat from this risk.

The company also has a notable concentration of loans in commercial real estate with more than half of the commercial real estate lending on properties which are not owner-occupied properties. The concentration is unique in that most non-specialty banks, whatever their size, generally still have a broader mix of loan types in their lending portfolios. The concentration in itself is not overly concerning although it is noteworthy as it exposes the company moreso than usual to economic conditions in the specific market area.

Finally, from an equity standpoint, the company has a relatively low equity base with shareholder’s equity representing only 8.2% of total assets. The proportion is not exceptionally low – similar community banks have similar ratios – but may prove limiting for a bank with high growth and is still below the community bank median of around 10%. Cornerstone did recently raise additional equity capital though the sale of common stock to support ongoing growth and in the future may find it necessary to do so again which could dilute existing shareholders. The potential for dilution as a result of growth is not necessarily a reason to avoid investment; instead, it may be a consideration which would moderate potential growth returns to existing shareholders should the company execute future share issuances to raise additional capital.

Conclusion

Cornerstone Community Bancorp is an intriguing opportunity for community bank investors more interested in long-term growth potential than incremental growth combined with dividend income. The company’s small market share despite being one of the largest community banks in the counties it serves provides a basis for ongoing accumulation of deposits and loans and growth in overall deposit market share. In addition, although the company is only marginally undervalued based on our valuation assessment, the current market price is not unreasonable and doesn’t reflect the longer term growth potential of the company.

However, prospective investors should also recognize the associated risks, including the intense competition for deposits in the market and the company’s emphasis on attracting deposits through higher yields on traditionally lower yielding money market and savings accounts. The company’s growth in this regard may not ultimately be sustainable, especially if the company runs into challenges converting deposits into loans and is faced with investing excess deposits in lower yielding investment securities.

We are not current holders of the company’s shares but, were the shares to fall back to their recent level around $17.50, we would reevaluate our position based on the larger valuation gap.

Author’s Note: Cornerstone Community Bancorp is a thinly traded microcapitalization company which may not be suitable for investors unwilling or unable to hold shares for an extended period of time. In addition, due to the potentially large bid/ask spreads associated with thinly traded securities, we recommend using limit orders to manage pricing risk.

