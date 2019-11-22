Earn An Attractive Total Return From FIV - A Closed-End Fund That Terminates In 2022

The fund is well diversified with 149 holdings spread over many different industries.

Weighted average effective duration is only 0.43years, so there is little or no interest rate risk.

The fund's discount is -4.8% with the liquidation date only a little more than two years away.

The fund will liquidate on or about February 1, 2022 and plans to return $9.85 per share.

As we approach the end of the year, there has been a lot of "drama" in the world, but the US and global economies are still holding up fairly well. Interest rates are still quite low, but the 10-year US Treasury yield has recently bounced up off earlier lows to about 1.77%.

If the global economy continues to creep higher, we may eventually see higher inflation appear along with much higher interest rates. Because of this, closed-end fund fixed income investors may want to consider lower duration funds with a termination date. That way, if there is another bond selloff (like in 2015), you would have only limited interest rate risk or risk of a major widening of the discount.

The First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) was formed in December 2016. The fund has two main objectives:

To seek a high level of current income. To return $9.85 per share (the original net NAV) on or about February 1, 2022.

The fund uses some leverage (about 28% of total assets) and primarily invests at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate loans.

The Fund has a very low portfolio effective duration of 0.43 years, which makes it a good defensive holding for a rising interest rate environment.

The Adviser uses a Leveraged Finance Team of 15 experienced professionals specializing in below investment grade securities. The team includes portfolio management, research, trading and operations personnel.

There are two portfolio managers:

William Housey, CFA - Senior Portfolio Manager

Scott D. Fries, CFA - Portfolio Manager

(Data below is sourced from the First Trust website unless otherwise stated.)

FIV is currently selling at a discount to NAV of -4.8% compared to the 6-month average discount of –5.99%. At first glance, FIV does not seem like much of a bargain. But it is important to remember that in a little over two years, the discount should go to zero. (Source: cefconnect)

The Z-scores for FIV are now all positive and it may pay to wait a bit for a pullback before buying.

1 month Z-Score= +0.1

3 month Z-score= +1.1

6 month Z-score= +1.4

1 year Z-score = +1.5

(Source: cefanalyzer)

Interest Rate Sensitivity

FIV has a very low sensitivity to interest rates. Here are some of the portfolio statistics as of September 30, 2019:

Weighted Average Effective Duration: 0.43 yrs

Weighted Average Price: $98.18

Weighted Average Coupon: 4.93%

Percent Of Assets With LIBOR Floors: 37.49%

Correlation Data

I looked at 3-month NAV correlation data to see how the underlying fund has been trading recently. Here are sample correlations for the NAV of FIV compared to various benchmark ETFs.

The correlations are scaled between -100% to +100%:

FIV versus TLT = - 38% 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

FIV versus HYG = + 72% High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

FIV versus SHY = - 41% 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

FIV versus FCT = +99% First Trust Senior Floating Rate CEF

FIV versus BKLN = +93% Senior Loan ETF

(Source: cefanalyzer)

Note that there is an inverse correlation with Treasury Bonds.

Distributions

FIV has reduced its monthly distribution recently. I believe that the main reason for this is because management is trying to gradually increase the NAV to reach the $9.85 target in a little over two years.

The last reported average 3 months earnings was $0.0402. By "over-earning" the distribution, the portfolio managers should add a little bit of NAV every month all things equal.

Here are the distributions for the last six months:

Nov. 2019 $0.0278

Oct. 2019 $0.0303

Sep. 2019 $0.0303

Aug. 2019 $0.0303

July 2019 $0.0328

June 2019 $0.0328

The NAV performance curve for FIV has been relatively flat this year, so I expect the monthly distributions to remain fairly low going forward unless there is a big rally in the underlying senior loan market which would boost the NAV because of capital gains.

I generally would recommend holding FIV in a tax-deferred retirement account, because the recent distributions have been investment income with no capital gains or return of capital. But the recapture of the discount in a little over two years will be a capital gain, so FIV is also a reasonable choice in a taxable account.

Portfolio Asset Allocation

S&P Rating Distribution

Industry Breakdown

Top 10 Issuers

FIV: 3-Year Discount History

Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors own about 21% of the shares outstanding. Sometimes a fund management tries to convince shareholders to convert a fund with a termination date into a perpetual fund. But in this case, I think it is highly unlikely, unless FIV were to trade at a premium again before the termination date. If that did occur, it would provide a good exit for any investor who wanted to sell.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

Total Net Assets= $488 MM

Total Common Assets= $340 MM

Annual Distribution Rate= 3.66%

Dividend Frequency= Monthly

Current Monthly Distribution= $0.0278 per share ($0.3336 annually)

Baseline Expense ratio= 1.38% (omits leverage cost)

Discount to NAV= -4.80%

6-month Avg. Discount= -5.99%

Leverage= 30.3%

Average 3 Mos. Daily Trading Volume= 110,000 shares

Average 3 Mos. Daily $ Volume= $1,000,000

Sources: cefconnect, Yahoo Finance

For investors sitting on a lot of cash, FIV looks attractive now as a closed-end bond fund with very low duration risk. It has very low interest rate sensitivity. The market price of FIV tends to fluctuate much more than its NAV, which can provide opportunities for an active trader to take advantage of some of the inefficiencies.

Management's goal is to return about $9.85 NAV in a little more than two years. The current NAV is only $9.50. In order to reach its NAV goal, the fund management will likely keep the distributions low. But on the positive side, if you buy FIV at the current price of $9.04, you will earn a 9% capital gains return in two years even with no distributions, as long as the portfolio managers reach their NAV goal.

FIV trades around 110,000 shares a day and has decent trading liquidity. The bid-ask spread is usually only one cent. Because much of the return will be a capital gain, FIV is a reasonable holding in either a retirement account or a taxable account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.