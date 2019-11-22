Seadrill Partners Starts Negotiations With Creditors

West Polaris

Seadrill Partners (SDLPF) has just published its 3Q 2019 results and fleet status report. The company's units were delisted from NYSE back in September due to low market capitalization, but Seadrill Partners' story continues and has a material impact on Seadrill (SDRL) (3Q 2019 results).

Seadrill Partners reported revenues of $184.8 million and net loss of $54.2 million. Cash position deteriorated from $712.1 million in the second quarter to $653.6 million in the third quarter. The main sources of this decrease were negative operating cash flow of $11.9 million and debt repayments of $31.4 million. At the end of the third quarter, Seadrill Partners had $222.1 million of debt due within one year and $2.7 billion of long-term debt. The company expects that its adjusted EBITDA will drop from $91.9 million in the third quarter to $80 million in the fourth quarter, putting additional pressure on cash flow performance.

Now that we are done with the "obligatory" numbers, let's get to the main moving parts:

Finally, the discussions with creditors have begun: "Discussions with advisers representing certain lenders have commenced in relation to debt maturing during 2020 and first quarter of 2021". In my opinion, the current market situation leaves little chance to achieve anything other than a wipeout of the company's units. The recovery is simply too slow for Seadrill Partners, which will take a big cash flow hit in October-November 2020 when the contracts for West Auriga and West Vela (both have dayrates of $575,000) come to an end. Seadrill Partners needs to materially decrease its interest payments, which now run in the whereabouts of $65 million per quarter. Equitization of debt is the only logical solution in this case. Seadrill Partners continues its efforts to return to NYSE: "The delisting determination is being appealed and the common units currently trade on the over-the-counter market under the symbol SDLPF". I believe that the company will not succeed in its efforts. Its main chance to return to NYSE is to restructure its debt (hopefully, with a better scheme than Seadrill) and then come back to the market. No previously unreported contracts were announced. Currently, the company has all four drillships under contracts, 2 semi-subs remain cold stacked, 2 semi-subs are working (West Capricorn's contract ends in November 2019 and no follow-up work was reported) while all three tender rigs are warm stacked. The bank facility secured by tender rigs T-15 and T-16 had a "satisfactory drilling contract" covenant. T-16 did not have such a contract for a certain period of time, so the company will have to repay $20 million of bank debt related to the rig in the coming days.

The situation does not look good at all for the company. As indicated in Seadrill's 3Q 2019 report to which I linked above, Seadrill remains focused on retiring the senior secured notes who have interests in Seadrill Partners' assets pledged as collateral. In my view, this is a clear sign that Seadrill is not ready to engage in battle for Seadrill Partners' survival. Without support from Seadrill which has its own big problems, Seadrill Partners will have to equitize some part of the existing debt, leading to the wipeout of the common units. The negotiations with creditors will clearly take some time, but at this point, it's hard to envision any scenario which leaves anything on the table for the common units.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.