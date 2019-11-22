QQQX: Not A Great Strategy Today, But The CEF Generally Outperforms Its Benchmark

It is historically best to sell covered calls after a market crash or correction, not before.

While covered calls may not be a great strategy, the Nuveen Nasdaq 100 covered call CEF has generally outperformed its passive benchmark despite higher fees.

Due in part to an all-time-high in VIX future shorts, volatility premiums have been depressed across the market.

Volatility-selling equity strategies have become very popular over the past decade. As investors hunt for increasing, rare, high-yielding products, they have turned to selling VIX futures and writing covered calls on equity markets.

To a large extent, this makes them akin to insurance providers for equity markets. VIX futures and naked put writing offer a significant yield but come with added downside risk if the market sells off (since they usually involve leverage). In contrast, covered call writing places a cap on positive returns but offers an added premium that dampens losses in a bear market. Covered call writing can partly be thought of as converting equity into a high-yield bond, though with far less interest rate sensitivity.

To illustrate, take a look at the current payoff structure of a Sept 30th, 2020, at-the-money covered call on the Nasdaq ETF (QQQ):

(Options Profit Calculator)

With this covered call, you'd be expected to earn a 7% return as long as QQQ remains at or above its current price by next year. Conversely, QQQ would need to fall 7% before you'd lose money.

For many who are looking for income, this is an attractive deal and a large array of ETFs and CEFs has been created to automate the call selling task. One popular CEF for this is the Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX).

The Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Fund

The CEF aims to reduce the volatility one would find in QQQ and offer tax-advantaged income (dividends taxed as capital gains as long as calls were at or out of the money with over 30 days to expiration). The fund aims to sell around 55% via covered calls and leave the rest as direct longs on the Nasdaq 100.

Here is how the fund has performed with dividends included vs. the basic Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) ETF (log-scale, dividend returns included):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the fund has a history of underperforming during aggressive bull markets (like late 2007), but generally declines less than the market. As you can see, it has also underperformed QQQ by 30%.

To get a better picture, take a look at the rolling volatility of QQQ vs. the one-year total return spread of the two (i.e. how much outperformance QQQX generated):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, QQQX generally outperforms QQQ as volatility is falling on the Nasdaq 100. For example, it saw tremendous outperformance during the 2009 recovery, then delivered negative alpha thereafter once volatility was low.

The reason for this is simply because call option premiums are high after volatility spikes (2008 being a huge one) so extra income can be generated. In environments like today with eerily low volatility, QQQ calls are incredibly cheap and thus the call writing strategy is likely to underperform, even on a risk-adjusted basis.

Now, just because option premiums are historically low and selling them is not a "good deal", it does not mean investors necessarily ought to avoid the fund. To determine that, we must fairly compare it to its peers.

QYLD Vs. QQQX

Global X recently launched a similar product called QYLD which owns the Nasdaq 100 and sells calls on it. It aims to sell closer to 100% of AUM in calls while QQQX is between 35% and 75% so the yield should be higher on QYLD, but the principal returns should be better on QQQX. Importantly, because QQQX is a CEF, it has a higher expense ratio of 92 bps compared to 60 bps on QYLD. Even more, QYLD currently trades at a 1.18% premium to NAV while QYLD is at NAV.

Here is what you would have made with a $10K investment in 2014 with each of the three funds:

Data by YCharts

Logically, QQQX is in the middle as generally 55% of the fund is allocated toward the QYLD strategy while the remaining portion is pursuing the QQQ strategy. QYLD has less total returns but smaller drawdowns while QQQ has the highest returns but the lowest drawdowns.

To account for varying levels of risk in each fund, take a look at the rolling Sharpe ratios of each (recent returns-risk free rate)/volatility:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, on both the five-year and three-year rolling measurements, QQQX had the worst risk-adjusted total returns while the simple no option selling QQQ has consistently delivered the highest risk-adjusted returns.

Now, to end this discussion, I want to make the fairest benchmark on which to judge QQQX. Since QQQX aims to sell calls on 55% of its holdings, a 55% QYLD 45% QQQ strategy should serve as a passive benchmark for the CEF.

Here are the total returns of that strategy vs. QQQX since Dec 2013:

(Data Source - Yahoo Finance)

As you can see, despite having a higher expense ratio, QQQX has been able to generate alpha over its benchmark. It generated the most excess returns during the 2016-2018 bull market, though most of those returns were given back in 2018, perhaps due to an excessive premium placed on the fund after its outperformance.

The Bottom Line

I believe that, because options premiums are extremely low today, it is not a great time to be selling them. While they partially protect downside risk, the end of an economic cycle usually has the greatest upside returns which would be limited if you're selling calls.

In my opinion, the superior strategy is to own the Nasdaq 100 outright and buy protective puts on it. This delivers negative returns if the market is flat, but caps downside risk and preserves potential returns in case the market rises 20%+ before its next correction.

Historically, the best time to sell covered calls is during the latter phase of a crash (when implied volatility levels cross above realized volatility) through the first phase of recovery. Once the implied volatility on call options converges back toward realized volatility, selling options is usually worse than simply owning outright.

That said, it is worth pointing out that QQQX has a history of delivering excess returns via its active management approach. While its higher fee is negative, Nuveen has been able to earn those fees and then some. In other words, if you want to use a call selling strategy, you are probably better off with QQQX than you are with the passive QYLD.

