I'm Less Impressed With Halma's Results Than The Market

There's no doubt there's an impressive business and growth story in there but I'm less impressed with these recent results than the market is.

Brexit, Sterling and the FTSE100

As I've been saying for some time now Brexit is a major determinant of how the London market rises and falls. Because Brexit is the major determinant of the value of sterling. Even, that's it's possible to play the chances of Brexit either way by punting on either sterling or the FTSE100.

The flip side of that same observation is that when a global stock that happens to be listed in London, as Halma (OTCPK:HLMAF) is, reports strong results we should go and have a look at the Brexit or not-Brexit nature of those good results.

The market has welcomed Halma's good results and I think there's rather more simply currency related in there than most are currently thinking. Not enough to go and short the company but enough to delay any buying until the froth has come off.

Halma PLC

(Halma share price from London Stock Exchange)

We can see that jump in the stock price as a result of the release of the interims. As The Times says:

On the FTSE 100, Halma, the engineering group, provided light after publishing an upbeat update on trading in the first half. Its shares jumped by more than 8 per cent, or 160½p, to £20.59 after it reported a 14 per cent rise in adjusted pre-tax profits.

And in a more detailed piece:

Investors were definitely taken unawares by the strength of today’s results, though, albeit pleasantly so. What they got was not just healthy increases in revenues over the six months to the end of September — by double digits in the case of the two biggest divisions — but also organic growth that provided reassurance that Halma is not relying on deals to keep going.

And hmm, well, yes.

My point here is nothing to do with the underlying business. That looks to be going well, organic growth in a specialist market along with add on acquisitions. That's all just fine. And yet.

Brexit and Sterling

As I've pointed out before the major determinant of the value of sterling at present is Brexit.

This is just what happens to currencies when the terms of trade in any economy do change. It can be relative differences in inflation rates, could be some asymmetric shock that hits the economy - say the oil price in an oil using, not oil exporting, economy. Here it's that the basic trade agreements will be violently changed. A large portion of goods exports go to other EU countries. A hard Brexit will mean some at least level of tariffs upon them, a no deal one to quite high, by modern standards, such tariffs. A mild form - say including customs union membership - will mean no such tariffs. When tariffs do change like that then so do exchange rates. That's just the way that economies adjust themselves to the new circumstances.

Brexit and the FTSE100

We can and should take this further too. Because Brexit is the major determinant of sterling's value it is also a (note, a, not the) major determinant of the level of the FTSE100. For, as I've also pointed out before, some 75% of the revenues of FTSE100 companies are in non-sterling. That is, the 100 is not a collection of UK based and operating companies, it's one of companies listed in London. By far the majority of the economic activity, thus revenues and profits, is happening out there globally, not in the UK.

The effect of this is that profits made out there become worth more in that now less valuable sterling when they are reported.

And the thing is, well, if we're saying that the index itself is being partially Brexit and sterling valuation driven then we should look at the results of any index constituent through that lens of Brexit and sterling valuations.

Halma's results

Which brings us to this interesting line in Halma's interim results:

The exchange gain of £43.2m (year to 31 March 2019: £32.5m gain) includes losses of £8.0m (year to 31 March 2019: £7.9m losses), which relate to net investment hedges.

Hmm. Total income attributable to shareholders is £132.6 million for the 6 months. Operating profits are £85.0 million for the period. £43.2 million for the exchange rate gain is quite a lot of that, isn't it?

More than that, if there are such gains then that means much of the revenue isn't hedged. Which exposes Halma to significant risk of sterling rises in the future. Perhaps because Brexit doesn't happen, or it is Brexit that retains close links to, even membership of, the Single Market and Customs Union. Note that this wouldn't be about whether Halma's business would benefit or not from such a Brexit-lite, but that sterling would.

Or even, Brexit happens, turns out not to be so bad whatever the terms and sterling recovers anyway.

My view

Yes, we do believe in the efficient markets hypothesis, that information gets incorporated into prices. But we don't particularly believe in the strong version, that all information is instantly in those prices. Rather, it takes a certain amount of chewing over, of cogitation, before prices really reflect all that known information.

I think this current bounce in Halma's share price is at least partly to do with the foreign exchange profits there, they being Brexit related. As that becomes better known then I think that at least some of that bounce is going to unravel.

The investor view

I don't think that there's been enough exhilaration in the share price to make trying to short the stock worthwhile. I also think there's a real and decent business in there growing nicely. But I wouldn't recommend trying to buy in until some of the froth of these recent results has come off the price. Simply because I think too much is being made of those transient exchange rate profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.