Virgin Galactic: An Overvalued Dream

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) made its IPO with a lot of noise, touting itself as the first space exploration company to be traded on the public market. Even the ticker, “SPCE” is an abbreviation of the word “space.” This excitement is what Virgin Galactic is selling, excitement for the future of space exploration and the possibility for the masses to experience space. However, if you look past all of the excitement and lofty statements the ugly reality is uncovered. High prices and the uncertainties around space travel make this trip quite limited in terms of who can actually complete it. This article aims to uncover the unsustainability of their business. In order to determine this, I will analyze why their business is unsustainable and how much I think it’s worth as a result. Assuming no splits or dilution, Virgin Galactic’s share price will continue to drop to $7.47 in 2020, $5.20 in 2021, $5.49 in 2022, $5.87 in 2023, $4.95 in 2024, and $4.61 in 2025. This is a long-term investment, so if this isn’t something that you are comfortable with, then this thesis may not be for you.

Product Development

In order to understand Virgin Galactic’s business, it is important to first understand their products and how soon each one can be brought to market. As of now, Virgin Galactic has a single aircraft, called SpaceShipTwo, and was revealed way back on December 7, 2009. Virgin Galactic is currently planning on building two more models of its SpaceShipTwo aircraft which will allow for a greater frequency in flights. Leading up to the release of SpaceShipTwo, Virgin Galactic had to develop its advanced aircraft from the bottom up. In 2007, a test of their experimental engine ended in tragedy when shrapnel struck and killed three nearby engineers. Years later, in 2014, Virgin Galactic decided to move engine production in-house and terminated their previous deal with Sierra Nevada. They opted to change the fuel their engine was running on in order to use a less experimental, and more stable, fuel. This change, announced publicly in May, allows the ship to fly higher and longer, a necessary step in reaching space. After all of this drama, Virgin Galactic switched back to their original fuel in 2015 apparently having resolved previous issues. This latest engine is what Virgin Galactic is staying with now and will likely maintain going forward.

The body of the aircraft is also important, as it needs to be able to safely land on the ground after its trip to space, similarly to America’s rocket shuttle program. By the end of 2012, Virgin Galactic had certified the ability of the aircraft to complete this maneuver. The spacecraft’s next flight wasn’t until January 2014, where the engine was actually put to use and its abilities tested. On October 31, 2014, Virgin Galactic encountered their next tragedy. This was not a fault of the engine, rather the descent system known as the feathering mechanism, which was deployed early. Regardless, this was traumatic for the company and halted any momentum that they had. Virgin Galactic would not fly again until 2016. With their new engine and fuel, the new craft completed its first rocket powered test on April 5, 2018, way behind CEO Richard Branson’s estimates. Commercial flights are now expected to begin in mid 2020.

The company is also guiding for their second and third aircraft to be completed by the end of 2020 and 2021 respectively. However, these dates could end up being delayed as the company tends to be a bit overly ambitious, even recently, so don’t look at these as concrete estimates. Even if the projections are correct, I anticipate that these vehicles will not be completed and certified until at least the fourth quarter of each year as a certification itself can take a year. It took Virgin Galactic almost two years to receive a certification for their current SpaceShipTwo vehicle, after their fatal accident in 2014, and while it will likely be quicker to certify the new vehicles on the same platform, they still must pass rigorous safety tests to be approved by the FAA. With a construction time, at the very least, of 24 months, it may take 30 to get the vehicles launch-ready due to safety regulations. The lack-luster phrasing of their projection — “Second and third SS2 vehicles [SS2-2, SS2-3] are currently under construction and are expected to be completed by the end of 2020 and 2021, respectively” — indicates that even Virgin Galactic doesn’t seem expect these aircraft to be completed until the end of each year.

Virgin Galactic isn’t only pursuing space tourism though, they also want to develop a hypersonic point-to-point travel vehicle. According to Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOA) (the company that helped take Virgin Galactic public through a merger) CEO, Chamath Palihapitiya, Virgin Galactic will have this hypersonic plane ready in five to ten years. This may be a bit surprising to some, after all they’ve already got their rocket engine. However, SpaceShipTwo travels at a top speed of Mach 3.239, the low end of the hypersonic jet’s goal, with just six passengers and two pilots. In order to create a hypersonic jet that is in high demand, they must be able to transport much more passengers, which requires a much heavier and larger vessel. Additionally, the jet must be able to fly longer than SpaceChipTwo, which requires more testing and different engine construction. Essentially, this will likely require an entirely different engine, or a significantly modified version of their current engine, which now requires much more testing, and money, to be completed. Looking at Virgin Galactic’s early development, it took over a decade to get their first rocket in the air, from start to finish, and while they may have learned a bit about rocket engine creation, they now have to make a hypersonic jet body to go with it. This body is incredibly important, in order to maximize aerodynamics and avoid inefficiencies that made the Concorde barely profitable — integral to the vehicle’s demand. Delays are incredibly common in the rocket business, making it exceedingly unlikely that Virgin Galactic would meet the low-end of their five to ten year timeline. So, ten years, the higher range of their guidance, seems to be the most plausible timeframe to go with.

Even Virgin Atlantic, another of CEO Richard Branson’s companies, seems to lack confidence in Virgin Galactic’s capabilities. With an investment of $2 billion for the first 10 hypersonic jets to be made by Boom Technology, Branson apparently thinks that Virgin Galactic’s hypersonic jet is not going to be available for a long time, if ever, especially in large quantities. Investing in an inherently worse product (seeing as Boom Technology is aiming to hit Mach 2.2 instead of Virgin Galactic’s Mach 5) wouldn’t make sense, unless the other product isn’t available. If Richard Branson doesn't believe in his company, why should we? I guess Branson’s mind has changed quite a bit since 2017 when he touted Virgin Galactic as the best equipped company to provide hypersonic travel. Since Boom Technology expects, aspirationally, to release their plane to the commercial market in 2023 Branson likely doesn’t expect Virgin Galactic to have its own jet ready until well after that. So with all of this in mind, Virgin Galactic’s own hypersonic jet will likely make its debut sometime in 2029. As this product has a debut quite far in the future, even their absolutely best-case scenario projects a 2025 debut, it doesn’t make much sense to analyze this product in this article as any number of things could change by then.

Market Size

The space tourism business is a niche, especially at Virgin Galactic's $250,000 ticket price. This isn’t something that Virgin Galactic is blind to, in fact it likely is part of the reason for their outlandish price, but it is likely even smaller than most people realize. At $250,000, one ticket is more expensive than some supercars, of which only 75,000 are sold each year. This number is expected to grow to 84,000 for 2025, which is not very rapid growth. These sales are worldwide and are for vehicles, something that can be enjoyed over and over again for no extra cost. With sales still this low for a vehicle, similarly priced single-usage ticket sales should be astronomically lower. The value of this trip is significantly less than that of the value of a car and will not receive very high demand. At a price-point that is unattainable for the vast majority of people, Virgin Galactic has a very small potential market.

Beyond the inaccessibility of this flight, the experience may be quite overstated. Virgin Galactic promises six minutes of weightlessness for a flight that lasts a total of two and a half hours, which begs the question: is this really worth $41,666 per minute? For some, the answer may still be yes, but that is likely going to be the vast minority of people that can even afford it. Additionally, this flight doesn’t come with the safety of a regular commercial jet. In the history of the company, which was born in 2004, there have been four casualties, one of which occurred during flight. While just one death in flight may not seem like a whole lot, keep in mind that the aircraft has only been flown nine times, earning it a fail rate of 11%. Even as the craft has likely received multiple safety improvements since then, there is still an inherently greater risk to fly on a rocket than by airliner. This risk may turn off a portion of Virgin Galactic’s already small number of potential customers and further limit their revenue stream. As of now, Virgin Galactic has over 600 reservations, apparently not growing much since the ~650 in 2017. The limited growth of these reservations show the limited demand for this trip and the unlikelihood that Virgin Galactic will ever see a strong annual demand.

High Competition

In an already limited market, Virgin Galactic will also have to worry about fending off competition from United Launch Alliance (“ULA”), SpaceX (SPACE), and Blue Origin (BORGN). The Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) joint-venture, ULA, along with SpaceX, is working to develop a means of launching American astronauts, from American soil, to the International Space Station (“ISS”). NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, wants to eliminate all reliance on the Russian Soyuz rocket in order to deliver their personnel to the ISS. Boeing is developing their capsule, the CST-100 Starliner, independently from ULA, but will be using ULA’s Atlas V rocket to launch it. Boeing is targeting an orbital test flight for December 17, assuming that there are no setbacks before then. However, setbacks are unlikely following previous delays in order to fix any potential issues with the capsule. If this test is successful, Boeing will likely begin manned launches early in 2020 with unrestricted operation of the capsule towards the beginning of 2021. SpaceX successfully launched their Crew Dragon capsule to the ISS back in March and is now focussed on proving the safety of the capsule for manned missions. SpaceX is targeting mid-December for in-flight abort test, one of the final, and most technically challenging, tests required for safety certification. These rigorous safety tests, the same that Boeing will be subject to, will ensure that the astronauts are as safe as possible and can abort in the case of an emergency. With the slight lead that SpaceX seems to have over Boeing, I anticipate that SpaceX will be able to launch, unrestricted, to the ISS before 2020’s close.

While completing this is an important step for each company, it isn’t immediately clear how this concerns Virgin Galactic. Boeing’s capsule has been built with seven seats, with the intention for the seventh seat to be occupied by a “private individual,” or space tourist. Their stay on the ISS will last at least 10 days, much more than the six minute trip Virgin will provide, but will come at quite the premium -- $20 million. While there is an obvious, and quite extreme, price difference it’s worth exploring the downfalls of Virgin Galactic’s offering. Besides duration, the launch vehicle is still staying quite low to earth, relative to the ISS, so the view of earth and actual space exposure is quite minimal.

SpaceX has their eyes on more than the ISS though. SpaceX, and their CEO Elon Musk, have been quite vocal about their planned voyage to Mars. With satellite launches on their new Starship poised to begin between 2020 and 2021, SpaceX targets their first passing of the moon to take place in 2023, funded by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa for a project of his called dearMoon. SpaceX is also planning to land on the moon by the end of 2024. From then, SpaceX could pursue a host of tourist opportunities around the moon, leading up to, and helping finance, a trip to Mars. The trip to Mars isn’t really of much concern for this particular thesis though, but the flights around the moon certainly are. The price of a ticket for this trip is undisclosed, but it’s safe to assume that it will be quite a bit more expensive than Virgin Galactic’s flight, in the millions. However, recent developments point to a much closer price-tag of $2 million, which can likely be applied to trips to, or around, the moon. While Yusaku Maezawa has been rumored to have payed quite an exorbitant fee for his trip, most of this cost was used to actually fund the development of the vessel, allowing costs will drop dramatically from this first trip. The ship is expected to carry 100 passengers, reducing the possible ticket price to $20,000. This is significantly cheaper than Virgin Galactic’s plan and will offer a much greater service. The $2 million price tag is likely referring to cargo launches, but if they can profit off of cargo launches at this price, they likely wouldn’t need to raise the price much more for human spaceflight. Even if they wanted to up the price to $50,000, to raise margins, and account for higher fuel costs and astronaut training, this would be just a fifth of Virgin Galactic’s offering. These lower prices could become a reality as soon as 2024 as SpaceX gets their program up and running. So, while still a bit of a ways away, this should take a strong portion of Virgin Galactic’s future demand.

What may be a much stronger, and immediate, competitor than all of the companies listed above, is a company with its eyes set below 40,000 feet: Zero G. Their weightless experience, starting at $5,400 per person, is a much more accessible product offering and much more compelling than Virgin Galactic’s. The flight offers a total of five to seven and a half minutes of weightlessness and is achieved by performing a parabola in a modified Boeing 727. With around the same time of weightlessness in each flight, the only advantage Virgin Galactic provides over Zero G is the ability to see earth from space. However, Virgin Galactic isn’t even technically entering outer space so some may consider Zero G to be providing, essentially, the same experience. At this point, customers can choose whether or not this, admittedly incredible, view, coupled with much higher risk, is worth $244,600. This leaves only the ultra-wealthy as potential customers for Virgin Galactic because Zero G provides quite a fine alternative for a much lower price.

Source: Virgin Galactic

Blue Origin is also looking to more directly challenge Virgin Galactic with their New Shepard rocket. The rocket will, like SpaceShipTwo, carry six passengers to approximately 110 km above the earth’s surface. To make matters worse for Virgin Galactic, this flight is rumored to have very similar pricing to Virgin Galactic’s own flight. So, now that customers are presented with these two similar options, which one should they choose? In terms of view and time spent in space, both companies are offering, essentially, the same deal. Where they differentiate themselves is with the total flight length of each system. Blue Origin customers will embark on a journey that will take not much more than ten minutes from liftoff to touchdown. Virgin Galactic customers will be strapped in for a two and a half hour flight to enjoy their six minutes in space. In terms of convenience, it seems that Blue Origin provides a better experience here. To further their convenience, Blue Origin requires just one day of training for their passengers, whereas Virgin Galactic stretches this process out to three days. Additionally, Blue Origin is providing a more authentic “space experience” as the use of an actual rocket may be more appealing to avid space fans then a rocket powered plane. Flights may begin next year, with the original target of 2019 going to be missed, so Virgin Galactic may have competition from Blue Origin right out of the gate. However, commercial flights for Blue Origin will likely begin sometime in 2021 bearing unforeseen delays, typical in the space business. I am, however, quite confident that Blue Origin will begin commercial flights before Virgin Galactic works through its backlog, which Virgin Galactic expects to take three years, stunting its future growth and new ticket sales.

Both, a trip to the ISS with Boeing and trips to, and around, the moon with SpaceX are obviously quite a bit more expensive than Virgin Galactic’s flight, but there is more to consider here. All parties are targeting the ultra-wealthy and while there is a notable difference between $250,000 and $20 million, the amount of people that would burn $250,000 for a couple of minutes of weightlessness, with a view, that also can also pay $20 million for a superior experience is probably enough to cut into ticket sales by at least 50 per year. With over 200 people making over $50 million each year in the United States alone, this class of ultra-rich space fans have a far better alternative than Virgin Galactic’s flight to get their taste of space. The competitive offers from Blue Origin and Zero G are likely to cut even more of Virgin Galactic’s sales with their superior product offerings. The market that will be created by each of these companies will likely leave Virgin Galactic with a pretty minimal share of customers. If SpaceX is indeed able to get their price for a launch to just $2 million by 2024, which is entirely likely, they will also be bringing their competitive product to market just as Virgin Galactic exhausts their initial backlog. Strong competition in a market that’s already quite small does not bode well for Virgin Galactic. I expect Virgin Galactic to see, at most, 600 ticket sales per year, but sales will likely stay around 500, +/- 50, tickets each year.

Virgin’s Misguided Guidance

Virgin Galactic has stated in the past that it will take them three years to work through a reservation backlog of ~650, though more recent guidance puts 643 people flown to space in 2021 alone, their second year of operation. This is highly improbable. As I’ve discussed above, it is highly unlikely that Virgin Galactic’s third SpaceShipTwo will be ready in the first half of 2021 and their second one may not be operational for the beginning of the quarter either. Therefore, projecting a flight every 76 hours (author’s calculations using company guidance of 115 flights in 2021) is incredibly aspirational. With their two vehicles in service, Virgin Galactic would need to ready a ship in 152 hours, or 6.3 days, in order to match their projections. Branson, back in 2018, projected a turnaround time of about four days, though even he doesn’t expect this aspirational turnaround time until “well after the program is completed.” Even if this goal is to be reached eventually, as operations just begin it would be foolish to assume high efficiency. The certification process is much more extensive for spacecraft, than typical aircraft, where any small fault could result in casualties. This high probability of failure from small mishaps requires an incredibly detailed tear-down of the vehicle before it can be relaunched. Even if the aircraft is designed for supreme reusability, Musk noted the microscope that spaceflight is under when discussing his own spaceships saying “Ironically, we need to take it apart to confirm that it does not need to be taken apart.” Even in 2023, with an expected 5 SS2 vehicles, Virgin Galactic expects each vehicle to have a turnaround time of 6.75 days (author calculations with Virgin Galactic guidance of 270 flights in 2023, or one every 1.35 days). Going back to increased efficiency over time, if Virgin Galactic doesn’t even expect to hit a turnaround time of six days by 2023, their third year of operation, they shouldn’t be able to do so in 2021. Many of Virgin Galactic’s statements are contradictory, as I’ve shown here it’s impossible to complete their launch guidance due to when they say that their third vehicle will be ready, making many of their other statements quite questionable. I would anticipate that, best-case, a SS2 vehicle will take ten days to refurbish and get ready for another flight. A ten day turnaround is around what Virgin Galactic expects, based off of their guidance, for 2021 so this estimation is really quite conservative. It is entirely possible that it takes even longer, but using their own guidance to prove them wrong is even more impactful than projections that I can manufacture.

Souce: SEC

Virgin Galactic’s flight backlog will take the full three years that they originally projected to fully work through. 16 flights for their first year of operation is aspirational, but plausible so I will use that guidance. However, Virgin Galactic also only expects four passengers on each of those flights, giving them a total of 64 passengers for their first year. Their next year is when their guidance begins to become contradictory and improbable. As a result, I anticipate 73 flights, using a ten day turnaround for each SS2 vehicle. However, these flights are expected to carry five passengers each resulting in 365 passengers for the year of 2021. In 2022, Virgin Galactic will finally exhaust its customer backlog with 129 flights and 747 passengers, assuming 5.8 passengers per flight (each ship is expected to have six passengers by 2022, except the first SS2). Virgin Galactic anticipates a fourth ship to be completed by the end of 2022, while their third SS2 vehicle should come online during the year. There should be a slight increase in downtime efficiencies, resulting in maybe 8.5 day downtime for each launch vehicle, which is how I determined 129 flights. You may notice that this is significantly higher than my ticket sales projections, however sales will be bolstered as the backlog still needs to be exhausted and flights can be built upon that backlog.

Virgin Galactic’s previous backlog should also result in decent sales, even after the initial backlog is depleted. As Virgin Galactic begins its launches, the backlog will allow new reservations to become a new backlog, though that new backlog should be depleted by 2025. As such, 2023 and 2024 will still benefit from their original backlog and should see 847 and 1,059 passengers respectively. I found this by assuming four SS2 vehicles in 2023 and their fifth and final SS2 being completed for 2024 with an average of 5.8 passengers. I am projecting these vehicles to be in service the year after their completion for the same reason as when I discussed the other vehicles’ misleading timeline. Additionally, I do not believe that Virgin Galactic will be able to top 8.5 downtime in between flights, maybe even falling behind, especially as rocket launches are often subject to the weather. As such, even when Virgin Galactic improves their efficiency, their guidance of a launch every 1.35 days is unfeasible (author calculations with Virgin Galactic projection of 270 flights) because they will be at mercy to the weather more than anything. With four SS2 vehicles, Virgin Galactic would likely be able to achieve a downtime of 10 days, or a flight every 2.5 days. With five SS2 vehicles, Virgin Galactic could launch maybe once every 2 days, keeping a downtime of ten days.

This would put 1,059 as the maximum number of passengers Virgin Galactic could fly in a year, but, as I’ve discussed, this relies on high demand, something that they will not maintain. At 500 ticket sales a year, Virgin Galactic would have invested in two additional SS2 vehicles, each costing $84 million, that contribute nothing to their long-term business (they can reach 500 passengers a year with just three SS2 vehicles). This sudden drop in ticket sales may seem quite extreme, but keep in mind the backlog that had grown as Virgin Galactic was working through their early reservations.

Using my above flight projections, Virgin Galactic would generate $16 million in 2020, $91.25 million in 2021, $186.75 million in 2022, $211.75 million in 2023, $264.75 million in 2024, and $125 million in 2025 in revenue, excluding any reservation fees and using their ticket price of $250,000. Now, applying a 66% margin (14.3% in 2020), Virgin Galactic would earn $4 million in 2020, $60.225 million in 2021, $123.225 million in 2022, $139.755 million in 2023, $174.735 million in 2024, and $82.5 million in 2025 off of their ticket sales. The reason this 66% margin will not increase to ~73% as Virgin Galactic expects is because, at a certain point, economics of scale don’t apply as the COGS cannot be reduced.

In terms of how this compares to Virgin Galactic’s own expectations, they are projecting $31 million in revenue for 2020, $210 million in 2021, $398 million in 2022, and $590 million in 2023. Additionally, the company expects to earn $4 million in 2020, $131 million in 2021, $285 million in 2022, and $431 million in 2023. This is obviously quite a fair bit lower than what I am projecting and demonstrates a fundamental problem with Virgin Galactic’s projections.

Source: SEC

Using Virgin Galactic’s projected EBITDA, we can now also determine operating costs from year to year. In 2020, these additional expenses should total $108 million, $119 million in 2021, $139 million in 2022, and $157 million in 2023. Expenses in 2024 and 2025 are not included in their guidance, but will likely rise and fall proportionally to their number of flights. Additionally, through their continued years in service, the company will likely develop greater operational efficiencies. As such, I expect operating expenses of $168.56 million in 2024 and $62.75 million in 2025. Capital expenditures are expected to be $52 million in 2020, $59 million in 2021, $60 million in 2022, and $54 million in 2023. 2024 should see dramatically reduced capex, as their final SS2 is being completed and 2025 should see almost negligible capex as the final SS2 should be complete. Because of this, I anticipate capex of just $30 million in 2024 (to cover the total costs of the final SS2) and just $7.5 million in 2025 to cover any other possible expenses, such as those for the hypersonic plane. With all of these numbers, 2025 would be the first year that Virgin Galactic will turn a profit, not 2022, as is expected.

Thesis Risks

While I do believe that Virgin Galactic’s future is bleak, it does have some things going for it that may prove to be greater than I have anticipated. Firstly, their ticket projections could be correct. While I’ve laid out why I believe this to be highly improbable, it is important to demonstrate the impact that this would have on my investment thesis. As I stated above, their guidance relies on 1,622 passengers buying a ticket each year, after 2023, bringing in $405.5 million of revenue each year, though the company is guiding for $562 million of ticket revenue. This additional $156.6 million of revenue likely comes from expected reservation deposits. According to Virgin Galactic, they are expecting a total gross profit (before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $220 million in 2023 and beyond (before their hypersonic jet hits the market). However, I am fairly confident in my projection of 1,059 passengers being the absolute maximum number of passengers, capping revenue and gross profit at $264.75 million and $174.735 million, respectively.

This allows, even if my demand projections are incorrect, for an investment thesis that remains in-tact. I have proven that each year leading up to 2024 will carry significantly fewer passengers than Virgin Galactic includes in their projections. By coupling this with their cost analysis, I determined that the first year Virgin Galactic doesn’t report a loss is in 2025. Each of those previous years though, Virgin Galactic will be selling each ticket that’s available. That’s what makes this thesis so sound. They’re selling everything that they possibly can, yet they’re still failing to turn a profit. Their cap of $174.735 million gross profit would eventually begin to turn things around, but not enough. If Virgin Galactic were able to reduce operating costs by ~$75 million and essentially eliminate capex, they’d turn a $100 million profit. With an IPO valuation of $2.4 billion Virgin Galactic was trading at a P/E ratio of 24, based on what their 2025 profit could be. This is a gross overvaluation for a company that still hasn’t even launched its revenue stream. Even if this were 2025 and Virgin Galactic were profiting by $100 million each year, the company would still be considered overvalued. An average P/E ratio is 14, almost 42% lower than what Virgin Galactic’s is. Even now, with a value of $1.89 billion, the company would be overvalued in 2025 with a P/E ratio of 18.9. Essentially, no matter how you spin it, Virgin Galactic is an inherently overvalued company.

Resulting Valuation

Virgin Galactic will not be turning a meaningful profit anytime soon if they follow their current business model, as they continue to hold space tourism as their sole revenue source through the near future. The diversification of revenue streams is important for most space exploration companies, with satellite launches making up major points of their revenue. Virgin Galactic also clearly has no plans to venture into this market, after Virgin Orbit separated from Virgin Galactic back in 2017. So, with no plans to venture into the market, and no viable entrance, it seems that Virgin Galactic will remain confined to their corner in the extraordinarily niche market of space tourism.

We also need to discuss Virgin Galactic’s cash. Obviously, they can’t just burn money for years on end without any financial ramifications. Their reverse merger with Social Capital Hedosophia brought them a total of $400 million, through a $300 million boost in cash consideration and a $100 million investment from Chamath Palihapitiya. By the end of 2019, with a current cash burn rate of $16 million per month, Virgin Galactic will likely have burnt around $32 million before the year’s end. This would leave them with just $368 million in free cash leading into next year. However, flights still aren’t expected to begin until June of 2020. This means that Virgin Galactic will burn another $80 million before starting this operations. At a total of $112 million of cash burnt from the initial $400 million cash influx, Virgin Galactic will begin operations with $288 million. With this last piece of information, I have constructed my own projection of Virgin Galactic’s key metrics below.

My Projection of Virgin Galactic’s Key Metrics

Source: Author’s calculations

It is important to note the two bottom lines of the graphic, two sections that are not typical of your average balance sheet. “Cash from initial investment” shows how fast, and by when, Virgin Galactic will burn through their $400 million in the beginning of 2022, leaving $0 of the initial $400 million for 2022 and beyond. Additionally, since 2020 and 2021’s expenses can be completely covered by this initial investment, there is no need to raise any capital for either year. What we see in 2022, is that the remaining $14.225 million from that initial investment reduce the need for capital, but the company will still need to raise cash. 2025 is the first year that the company will be cash independant, but will have accumulated at least $165.62 million of debt. With an annual EBITDA - Capex of $12.25 million, this debt would take thirteen and a half years to pay off, eliminating any profits in the meantime. The reason that I’ve been using language such as “minimum” and “at least” is because the company will likely choose to operate with some free cash to protect them from any unforeseen expenses, meaning that these capital raises will likely be even greater. I also want to emphasize that all of these costs, prior to 2024, utilize Virgin Galactic’s own cost analysis.

As is likely evident by now, space tourism alone is not a sustainable business. This undeniable fact is why Virgin Galactic’s bet on hypersonic jets is integral to their survival in the future. Unfortunately, this jet won’t come to market soon enough and the company will be quite financially distressed by the time it does. The way I see it, Virgin Galactic made their IPO far too soon and should have sold itself a decade later as a hypersonic jet manufacturer that also has a space tourism business.

A casualty on a commercial trip would be disastrous for Virgin Galactic. While I wouldn’t say that I expect it to happen, it is always going to be a possibility. Though Virgin Galactic is likely going to force customers to sign a waiver, eliminating any liability, the bad press that would result from this could shutter the business. They would also likely have to stop all flights until they demonstrate full safety capabilities. Additionally, as the only revenue source of the company, Virgin Galactic would likely need to take on a large sum of debt to stay afloat, a sum too large to recover from. Again, I want to stress that I do not think that this is likely, but it is important to be aware of this risk, especially with Virgin Galactic’s past.

Virgin Galactic has seen quite a fall since its IPO, 24.5% at the time of writing this article, but that doesn’t mean that you’ve missed your opportunity to take a short position. Based off of my revenue projections, I anticipate that Virgin Galactic will see a consistent drop in value, especially as investors realize that the demand and revenue just isn’t there. Assuming no splits or dilution, the stock price will continue to drop to $7.47 in 2020, $5.20 in 2021, $5.49 in 2022, $5.87 in 2023, $4.95 in 2024, and $4.61 in 2025.

To begin my valuation, I determined the value of Virgin Galactic’s total assets, as some of them, such as their unique technology, are a considerable portion of their value. Finding the value of Virgin Galactic began with finding the value of its major assets. Their first operational SS2, the VSS Unity, cost the company $133 million to build, their second SS2 launch vehicle is expected to cost $99 million, while their last three are expected to cost $84 million each. The $368 million left over from the initial investment would also contribute to the company’s current assets. However, the greatest contribution to the company’s initial assets is the inherent value of their unique technology. Since its inception, Virgin Galactic has spent $1.3 billion to develop its one-of-a-kind launch vehicle. Some of this cash was likely burned by failed experiments and changed plans that I discussed with Virgin Galactic’s product development. Because of this, the value of their technology is likely a bit lower than $1.3 billion, though the value will continue to decrease as competition mounts and they no longer have a technological edge. With Blue Origin’s entrance to the market in 2021, the value of their proprietary technology will take a sizeable hit and SpaceX’s entrance in 2024 should give it another sizeable hit. Additionally, since the technology has no other applications besides its current use, the value of it is limited to the build costs and development costs. I then added up all of these values to determine the total asset value.

However, as a growth company, the value of Virgin Galactic also lies with its future ability to generate revenue. So, in order to pair the value of the company’s assets with its revenue growth, I settled upon the times-revenue method as the final step for my valuation, to be added to their total asset value. I decided to use a multiple of .75, following data provided by crunchbase for hardware companies. A multiple of .75 is a conservative estimate, especially considering the overall positive EBITDA of the companies included and Roku’s above average 10.2 multiple. However, what makes this revenue multiple even more conservative is that it is being added to their total asset value. This addition is the leading factor behind my usage of a smaller revenue multiple, deciding to cut the revenue multiple to a fourth from crunchbase’s discovered average multiple. The reason that I’ve picked the hardware sector is because it most closely relates to Virgin Galactic, which is practically in a league of its own.

I used the times-revenue method, coupled with asset value, because I felt that the times revenue method demonstrates the ability for their growth, while also providing an accurate picture of their overvalued business by including the value of their assets and technology as well. With my revenue multiple, I will be utilizing a three year revenue average initially and decreasing to a two year average from 2022 to 2024 and just one year in 2025. The change from three years, to two, and eventually one is meant to reflect the decrease of growth and realization of actual revenue through continued operations. As the company grows, it obviously becomes less of a growth company and therefore, growth represents less of its value. To determine the share price from the valuation, I divided Virgin Galactic’s 196 million shares from my valuation. The chart that I’ve included below demonstrates the value that I believe Virgin Galactic should maintain based off of these values. Even under my bearish valuation, in 2025 they would be trading at a P/E ratio of 73.7, though growth companies turning their first profits tend to operate with a high P/E ratio.

Virgin Galactic Expected Valuation

Source: Author’s Calculations

From these calculations, we see something else that furthers crystallizes my own valuation assessments. My revenue projections are a key aspect of the valuation and also differ quite a bit from Virgin Galactic’s own, by an average of -49.5% over the six years to be exact. I used Virgin Galactic’s own revenue projections for the first four years and assumed that the company expects the same revenue for 2024 and 2025 as they will have reached maximum output in 2023 due to the number of SS2 vehicles in service. So why does this difference of almost 50% matter? Most of my valuations lie at around 50% below Virgin Galactic’s own IPO valuation of $2.1 billion, demonstrating that my projected share prices represent an accurate fall from revenue generation potential. So, the valuation method that I’ve adopted for this entirely unique company carries significant merit, enough to justify these valuations.

With a short interest ratio of just one (2.21M short interest and 2.24 average volume), it seems that the market as a whole is missing this opportunity and is continuing to buy into the hype that Virgin Galactic is selling. This provides high availability for short positions and allows the positions to be covered quite easily. All of this also means that borrowing costs for the short are quite low, at just 5%. So profiting off of this short would require annual returns greater than 5% which, according to my value predictions, is quite likely.

Overall, I would recommend taking this short position now in order to take advantage of low borrowing fees and high availability. Additionally, I would recommend holding this position until 2021’s close and perhaps a bit into 2022. Additionally, due to SpaceX’s entrance in 2024, I would recommend re-initiating this short position in the second half of 2023, just as they’ve adjusted to Blue Origin’s entrance.

Quite frankly, I’m disappointed in the lack of ambition by the Branson led company. While this may seem strange, after all they’re taking people to space, when you look at the aspirations of other space companies, Virgin Galactic’s own ambitions don’t come close. From SpaceX’s goal to reach Mars and Blue Origin’s moon lander (just to name a few), the goals of this particular space-bound company seem pretty down-to-Earth. To sell a dream, you have to dream big and Virgin Galactic just isn’t.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SPCE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.