Mosaic: Eating Is Undervalued

Mosaic (MOS) has been crushed over the past few years as economics in the fertilizer sector have been disappointing. However, with the forecast of an improvement in phosphate prices and with over $400mil of cost cuts expected, the future looks bright for Mosaic.

What is Mosaic?

Mosaic is the largest finished phosphate and potash producer in the world, and its operational focus and most of its assets are located in the Americas. For those who don't know, phosphates and potash are commonly used in fertilizers.

Mosaic doesn't only sell commodity products, but it also sells the top premium fertilizer producer in the world making products like MicroEssentials, Aspire, and other type of products, which historically have shown significant improvement and deal for farmers and generates better margins for itself and its distributors. And in addition to making fertilizer, Mosaic also distributes fertilizer in some of the larger markets around the world, notably in Brazil, India, and China.

Investment case

Mosaic has suffered a challenging 2019 due to unprecedented rain and flooding in the Midwest and weaker than expected fall application last fall due to cold and wet weather.

This has led to weaker prices for fertilizers in general, with phosphates in particular being affected. This sucks for Mosaic, as last year a substantial amount of Mosaic's earnings came from phosphates.

However, at these phosphate prices, many of the higher cost producers are under significant financial stress, which leads management to believe that they are at or near the bottom of the cycle.

Now as of last Friday, the global net price for phosphates, which is a metric that we use, we had $239 per metric ton, which is roughly equivalent to right in the ballpark of the lows that we saw in 2016 and 2017, in fact just in the third quarter global net prices came down about $15 and I think DAP and NOLA has come down over $30 to $35. But as we look at that scenario and that situation, the analysis that we've done internally suggests that the producers that are in the top half of the supply stack globally are under significant financial stress. And it is our belief that that can only go on for so long before there is a reaction. And so, as we look at this, certainly this process has been painful over the last 12 months, but in our view we are either at or certainly near the bottom of this cycle. Source: Credit Suisse transcript

If the projected improvement in phosphates to 2018 levels does occur as predicted, adjusted EBITDA could improve by as much as $200mil, but Mosaic is not just relying on price increases, however. In the last few years Mosaic has controlled costs aggressively, and this still continues today. Mosaic plans to improve adjusted EBITDA by another $400mil by cutting costs and increasing volumes produced.

If things go according to plan, Mosaic is slated to hit over $2bil in adjusted EBITDA by 2021. Now you may be wondering - What if synergies or the price increases don't come as expected?

Firstly, the management has explained in a detailed manner how the synergies will be reaped, and most of it is simple stuff like closing unused plants, increasing production, etc., that shouldn't be too hard to execute. Secondly, management has experience with cutting costs before, as shown by the chart below.

As for the projected price increases, we do believe it is quite realistic. Mosaic itself, a lower cost producer, is seeing negative gross margins, which is quite unsustainable. Either way, it likely won't take much for phosphate prices to recover, especially with Mosaic itself cutting production.

Valuation

Mosaic's valuation is very conservative, with an EV/2021E adj. EBITDA of around 5x. This seems really low for a company that seems to be at or near the bottom of the cycle. We believe that in the short term, cost cuts and an improvement in phosphate prices will serve as a catalyst to increase profitability and therefore valuation, while long-term growth will come from an expansion in the world population, which should lead to overall food demand.

Insiders apparently also believe the valuation is quite cheap, considering they have been snapping up shares like mad.

Management has also launched a $250mil share buyback, which should be enough to purchase over 3% of the float at current prices. Interestingly, this buyback will help Mosaic stem the dilution from shares issued for the Vale acquisition a while back.

Also I was fearful, [ph] I can't help but at least observe that in buying our Brazil business which has been such a success and is getting even better, we issued stock as part of that acquisition at a price higher than today's level and so through this buyback we should be able to buy back roughly a third of the shares that we issued as part of that. Source: Credit Suisse transcript

Not only that, but management also pays a 1% dividend, which shows just how much they look out for shareholders. The great capital allocation of this company is one reason why we like it so much.

Takeaway

Overall, Mosaic should prove to be a great investment in the long term, with great management, improving economics, and a focus on creating shareholder value. At its current valuation of just 5x EV/2021E adj. EBITDA, it definitely looks like a steal.

