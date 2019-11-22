Century Casinos Could Be The Next Eldorado Resorts

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

The BUY thesis on Century Casinos (CNTY) is simple: it’s trading at a 16% pro forma FCFE yield despite possessing a collection of high-quality, strongly performing assets, one of the cleanest balance sheets in the industry, and a clear opportunity to be the next Eldorado Resorts (1000% stock price appreciation over trailing 5 years by rolling up regional gaming companies). CNTY’s valuation has likely been held back because they’ve been significantly under-earning for years after they battled delayed regulatory approval in Poland and have invested nearly 20% of their market cap over several years in the construction of a new facility (which has just recently opened). After mgmt. recently announced a long-awaited shift in strategic focus, CNTY now finds itself at an inflection point that can vault profitability (and valuation) in the coming months and years.

Century Casinos is one of our top ideas for 2020 and beyond, given our perceptions around its reliable FCF yield and massive, straightforward growth opportunity ahead. We believe that mgmt. are savvy capital allocators who have historically erred on the side of conservatism versus other operators that have taken on more substantial leverage. However, mgmt. has made clear that they see the opportunity ahead of them and are ready and able to take full advantage of it. As discussed below, we believe Fair Value for the stock today is at least $17 but that it could be worth $25 within 2 years.

We think the market is missing two basic facts: the 2020 EBITDA ramp is in fact reliable; and, the company's clean balance sheet is a major advantage for growth opportunities. If the market were to appreciate these facts, we expect CNTY's multiple on 2020 earnings would be at least equal to peers at 9-10x NTM EBITDA. So we explore these assertions in detail in this article. We expect these misunderstandings will get corrected over the next few quarterly reports - as Century Mile earnings have a chance to ramp; as a Sports Betting agreement in CO gets finalized; as we hopefully get some resolution on the UK Bath property; and as the Eldorado acquisitions close.

Strong, Recession-Resistant Asset Base

We believe CNTY’s collection of existing & soon-to-be-acquired assets are of superior quality. Much of the portfolio is growing healthily and demonstrated strength during the ‘08-‘09 downturn. In combination with CNTY’s strong balance sheet, we believe the company is much better positioned to weather a recession than other public gaming companies.

Before we explore each of the assets, first note that CNTY’s casinos are all regional gaming companies, which are less cyclical than average because they don’t rely nearly as much on high-ticket tourist expenditures like flights and hotel stays. And, more broadly speaking, US Casinos are generally high-quality businesses as they are licensed and have benefited from decades of rising, robust demand (est. 2.3% industry CAGR last 8 years acc. to GCRS). Strict industry regulation generally keeps Supply behind Demand; and Demand remains fairly inelastic during recessions (depending on the quality of the individual asset). For example, acc. to the UNLV, US gaming revs fell only 8.5% peak-to-trough from 2007-09 before resuming a compound growth rate of nearly 3% for the next 6 years.

Canada: ~37% of pro-forma C20 EBITDA. All of these assets are located in Alberta, which has had protracted economic difficulties for years given the local economy’s dependence on oil. In fact, acc to the Alberta Energy Regulator, O&G capital spending in the territory is down nearly 60% in 2019 since its 2014 peak; (and, acc to Statistics Canada, ~28% of Alberta’s GDP comes from O&G Extraction & Mining). CNTY’s success comes despite this context in part because nearly half of their customer base is pensioners on fixed income (acc. to a conversation we had with CNTY mgmt.). If oil prices rise, local contract workers can become a source of upside; and, given the protracted difficult backdrop, we would consider the optionality here asymmetrically skewed to CNTY’s favor.

Missouri: ~26% of PF20 EBITDA. Caruthersville & Isle Cape Girardeau assets accounted for 72% of the purchase price from Eldorado (acc. to CNTY filings). Acc. to the Missouri Gaming Commission stats, Caruthersville gaming revenues actually rose slightly from 2007-2009. The Cape Girardeau casino wasn’t constructed until a few years after the recession, but we believe the asset is similarly positioned as Caruthersville.

W. VA: ~11% of PF20 EBITDA. Mountaineer Casino is a large, older asset that is in the midst of a multi-year recovery after the October ’18 reversal of some damaging regulation. EBITDA dropped by ~60%+ from 2014-17 after an indoor smoking ban by WV impacted the casino while nearby competitors in OH & PA were unharmed. It has resumed growth of 20-50% in the qtrs since the reversal of regulation, and we believe the casino could offer $5-10MM of EBITDA upside in the coming years. However, we recognize that this casino is subject to some competition, and we need to investigate further to understand what capex may be needed to achieve the upside goal. In any case, this appears to be a more idiosyncratic asset whose performance depends more on turnaround efforts than on the macro environment.

Colorado: ~13% of PF20 EBITDA. CNTY owned its two CO casinos through the ’08-’10 recession, and these assets did in fact show significant cyclicality. Acc. to the 2009 10-K, these assets fell 26% and 75% in Rev and EBIT. However, we believe each of the casinos also faced significantly rising local competition at the time.

Poland: ~13% of PF20 EBITDA. Poland was the only EU nation to avoid the 2007-09 recession, so data about non-cyclicality from that time isn’t helpful. However, there is reason to be optimistic about secular growth trends in this market. Acc. to Poland’s Ministry of Finance, gaming revenue grew 22% in 2017 and then 55% in 2018. This seems to have been due primarily to a stark increase in regulation over unlicensed actors (estimated to have been 90% of the mkt pre-regulation) starting in July 2017, as the gov’t attempted to increase tax rev. (Polish Gaming Regulation). Additionally,acc. to the European Casino Association, casino traffic grew 44% from 2013 to 2017 and AGR climbed by 29% from 2015 to 2017. Lastly, we believe the market is difficult to enter legally (esp. without scale) because of high taxes and difficult licensing requirements.

Why So Cheap?

CNTY has historically traded at a meaningful valuation discount to peers. This is certainly true today with the stock valued at ~5.2x C20E PF EBITDA of $70MM in comparison to peers in the 9-10.5x range. This valuation gap exists despite a very favorable balance sheet (as we’ll discuss further below). And while it might be partially explained by the company’s micro-cap scale, we attribute the disparity primarily to a history of under-earning around events that have now been resolved or are in the process of being resolved. These include Poland licensing, Century Mile Development, and the UK Bath Casino.

At $50+ share price, Eldorado Resorts (ERI) pre-CZR announcement was valued at ~10x 2019 EBITDA. And, at $23 today, Red Rock Resorts (RRR) is valued around 10.5x Core ’20 EBITDA of $505MM (after adjusting EV for developable land value as well).

Net Leverage levels would suggest that CNTY should be trading at a premium to these peers. ERI held ~4.8x NTM EBITDA pre-CZR announcement. RRR today holds 5.8x 2020 EBITDA net leverage. On a pro-forma basis (post-acquisition), CNTY will have just ~1.9x net leverage against 2020 EBITDA of $70MM.

Part of this can likely be explained by CNTY’s micro-cap discount (vs. peers at 10-15x its scale). And part of it can likely be explained by CNTY’s portfolio composition of WholeCo vs. OpCo. Operators can choose to own the Real Estate ("PropCo") and/or the operating business ("OpCo"). A company that owns both can split the entities apart through a Sale/Leaseback. PropCo’s tend to be more stable as they act as a vendor to the OpCo (building and/or ground lease), which means a recession would have to really hit an OpCo before a PropCo’s profitability were challenged. Therefore, PropCo’s (and companies that own both PropCo & OpCo) tend to carry a higher valuation multiple than OpCo’s. RRR owns all of its Real Estate (as well as surrounding land) and therefore deserves a premium – specifically in this respect. And ERI has transitioned in recent yrs. from a 75/25 WholeCo/OpCo model to one that is roughly even acc. to their pro forma guidance after the impending acquisition of CZR. We believe CNTY is roughly similar to how ERI will look after the CZR acquisition. Prior to the Eldorado acquisition, CNTY owns all the RE for 70% of their North America operations, part of the RE for another 20% in NA, and none in Poland. We estimate the split resulting from the new properties in MO & WV will approximate 50% WholeCo/OpCo.

We believe much of the valuation discount stems from a history of under-earning assets in Poland (resolved), Canada (being resolved), and Britain (investigating a resolution). CNTY’s Polish casinos accounted for nearly 25% of 2016 EBITDA before falling over 40% into 2018 after delays in receiving licensing renewals. This problem is now fully resolved. Polish profitability is now on track to be nearly 20% higher in 2019 than its prior peak in 2016 after all the licenses (plus some new ones) were renewed in 2018. No licensing questions will arise for another 5 yrs. And, equally importantly, Poland EBITDA will be about half of the total company’s profit after the acquisition of the 3 ERI properties is completed. Thus, any discomfort that US investors feel around assigning a strong multiple on EBITDA from the unknown Polish gaming market will be significantly diluted soon. In Canada, CNTY has spent nearly $50MM over the last 3 years building a large new ‘racino’ (casino plus horsetrack) south of Edmonton called Century Mile. This equates to over a fifth of CNTY’s current market cap. So most of CNTY’s growth capex has gone toward building an asset that hasn’t contributed any profit growth, until its opening in April of ‘19. Mgmt has guided for $10MM+ of EBITDA contribution once the asset is stabilized. We’ll likely have to see some material progress around this asset’s development before the market rewards more seriously, but we believe there is plenty of reason for optimism and we conservatively model $6.5MM of 2020 EBITDA contribution from the asset. We’ll review further below. In Britain, CNTY invested ~$10MM to buy and build a property in Bath. Due to unforeseen regulatory developments, the property has been actively losing money (~$2-2.5MM of Negative EBITDA in 2019). On the 3Q19 earnings call, CNTY announced that they are actively exploring strategic options to divest this money-losing venture, and we expect they’ll manage to achieve a solution over the next couple quarters. While this has obviously been a disappointment, we believe it’s fair to give mgmt. a pass around the quality of their capital allocation decisions here as we believe it’s understandable to have not predicted strongly increased regulation. We recognize that CNTY probably cannot simply walk away due to leasing obligations, but mgmt. sounds somewhat confident that they can resolve this matter either through a sale or legal proceedings around the lease.



Tailwinds to $70MM EBITDA in 2020

We see a reliable pathway to $70MM+ of EBITDA next year, as discussed in discreet pieces in the table below. Current Sell Side consensus appears to expect ~$65-67MM, and we interpret the stock’s exceptionally low valuation to signal strong skepticism from the Buy Side that even this number is achievable. We would not be surprised if C20 EBITDA falls short of our $70MM target in the event that certain items (for example, UK Bath, CO Sports Betting) occur on a slightly more protracted timeline and give full effect in C21 rather than C20. However, we consider the items below to be reliable contributors to a new normalized earnings power; and we would furthermore expect that the stock’s valuation more properly reflects this idea as Reported EBITDA approaches our perception of ‘Normalized EBITDA’ (and we believe C20 Reported EBITDA of $65MM should be enough to achieve such a revaluation).

Notes on 2020 EBITDA Bridge:

On 3Q19 call, mgmt. suggested $70MM may be an overly aggressive target for 2020. Note that that was before Colorado passed Proposition DD allowing online sports betting. We also believe it gave no credit to a UK Bath resolution. And, mgmt. has historically been conservative in our opinion, so we expect they are simply trying to restrain modelling expectations on other items in order to allow for qtrly beats.

Poland: as mentioned above, Poland’s licensed gaming operators are experiencing strong secular growth in the wake of stricter regulation on the unlicensed operators (that previously comprised 90% of the market). Since CNTY’s last peak profitability in Poland in 2016, mgmt. has invested several million in capex, won adtl licenses, and grown revenue by 40% (2019/2016). But the EBITDA margin has contracted from 14.8% to ~11.5% this year (which we believe has been due partially to structural changes like higher wages & taxes and partially to temporary drags around staffing & professional costs for dealing with licensing issues). Mgmt guided on the 3Q19 call that they believe old margins will be attainable again over some (unspecified) time period. If we assume 10% rev growth and just 1pp in margin expansion, Poland would contribute $1.75MM of incremental EBITDA in 2020.

Century Downs grew rev. 17% in 2018 and 9% YTD19, and it is about to complete a 20% floorplan expansion this month. Mgmt. believes it can add US$2MM in 2020 EBITDA, which would be a 20% increase in annual EBITDA. We’re discounting by 25%.

Century Mile: we model an incremental $5.7MM EBITDA (on top of an expected ~US$0.8MM achieved in 2019). This asset is among the most important modelling assumptions that we expect will drive valuations for the overall stock over the next 12 months. We remain confident that the property will achieve $6.5MM EBITDA in 2020 and rise to $10MM+ perhaps in 2021. The asset remains a ‘Show Me’ story, though, as estimates around the timing to profitability have proven to be overly optimistic. We believe: that constraints to date around profitability have been on the cost side and are understandable; that Century Downs is a strong example of a profitability ramp; and that mgmt. is the most dominant player in the Alberta gaming market and knows the competitive landscape the best. Thus, we believe the Century Downs history is a more appropriate indicator of mgmt’s savvy capital allocation rather than a disappointment like UK Bath, which occurred in a foreign market that got disrupted by regulation. Mgmt. has forecast a $10MM+ EBITDA contribution from the property with margins in the “high 20’s to low 30’s”. After accounting for the exchange rate, this implies a revenue base of ~C$40-45MM; and this compares to a currently annualized run-rate of ~C$36MM. Over a recent phone call, mgmt. expressed to us that they feel their revenue is on track with their expectations but that costs have been elevated around inefficient staffing and elevated sales & marketing – both of which should get resolved over coming quarters. Mgmt invested ~$25MM to launch Century Downs in early 2015, and its history of ramping rev & EBITDA provides an instructive example. In the graph below, we provide a Rolling TTM look at Rev & EBITDA starting in Period 5 (covering qtrs. 2-5). For reference, Century Mile has just completed its 3 rd qtr since launch, so it is 2 quarters away from achieving its equivalent of just the first datapoint on the graph below. Century Downs admittedly started out with higher margins than Century Mile in its first couple quarters; however, it also owned the real estate and thus benefitted from ~10pp of margin cushion. More interesting, in our opinion, is that the property didn’t reach its normalized EBITDA margin of ~42% (with a 700bps boost to margin) until its second full year of operations (TTM looking back from Period 8). And, since rev. didn’t rise much during that period, mgmt. achieved this greater margin through increased cost efficiency. Mgmt. then demonstrated excellent results in growing the property over the following years.



Century Mile cost roughly 2x the price of Century Downs to develop; and it benefits from several advantages. These include: the historical competitor (Northland Parks) was shut down when Century Mile opened and now its nearest competitor is 20 miles away; it’s located near the airport (for fly-in customers) and in a large commercial district; and it’s located just off one of the busiest highways in the country.

Colorado Online Sports-betting: On Nov. 5, new legislation was narrowly passed in a statewide referendum. Licenses will be granted to only the owner/operators of the state’s 33 physical casinos, and these licenses will entitle their holders to operate both physical (on premise) sportsbooks as well as corresponding mobile apps. CNTY is now pursuing a partnership with one of a few companies that will pay CNTY a Market Access Fee and a revenue split with a minimum annual guarantee. CNTY will face minimal costs with simply assigning a small staff to run the on premise business at their two casinos in CO. No CapEx or ongoing OpEx will be needed for the partnerships; and, acc. to a call that we had with mgmt., they believe $2MM in incremental EBITDA (starting with the onset of a partnership in May ‘20) is achievable. (CO Sports Betting Legalized)

Eldorado Acquired properties: we’ve covered these in some detail earlier. When mgmt. first announced the $107MM acquisition in June, they estimated a $26MM pre-synergy contribution from these properties. Eldorado (ERI), which gives sporadic commentary on its individual properties, said on the 1Q19 earnings call that all 3 of these assets were growing EBITDA by Double-Digit% to 20%+ in 1Q19. As of 3Q19, CNTY confirmed that this growth was on track as it reported that the properties have now risen to a run-rate of $29-30MM over the TTM. We believe CNTY can achieve some (nominal) synergies and also that the properties present further upside with some well-placed growth capex (particularly Mountaineer). Note that CNTY has now received permission from the state of WV to acquire Mountaineer and that it’s still waiting for similar licensing from MO in order to close on the acquisition. However, CNTY has expressed confidence over a phone call that this is a fairly routine matter and that they expect this to be finalized soon.



Why CNTY Could Be the Next ERI

A comparison of ERI to CNTY is instructive for several reasons: ERI engaged in a massively successful roll-up campaign over the last 5 yrs. that mirrors what CNTY now describes as its new strategic ambition; the companies’ assets are closely related for valuation purposes; ERI’s old asset base may in fact increasingly become CNTY’s new asset base; and the companies’ leverage levels are at opposite ends of the spectrum (which presents big implications).

ERI’s Historical Success: In 2014, ERI had a ~$120MM market cap, net debt of $691MM, net leverage of 5.9x, and it owned 6 properties. By early 2019, the stock had risen over 1000%, the market cap had expanded to ~$4B, and they owned 28 facilities. ERI owes its success to a talented management team that’s been able to consistently convert multiples from 8-9x EBITDA (pre-acquisition) into 3-6x EBITDA (post-acquisition) by executing primarily on cost synergies.

Continuing Opportunities from ERI? CNTY mgmt. announced on their June call (regarding the acquisition from ERI) that they planned to “keep the foot on the gas pedal…[as] we see quite a lot of additional similar opportunities out there.” It’s worth considering that some of these opportunities may come directly from ERI as ERI may well need to continue deleveraging non-core assets in order to digest CZR (which is ~3x its size!). We estimate ERI’s Net Leverage post-acquisition will rise to 6.3x against Consensus 2020 EBITDAR (of $3.3B) (and down to 5.5x assuming they succeed in achieving the hoped for $500MM of synergies). This 5.5-6.3x appears to us to be fairly aggressive, especially when considering some potentially optimistic modeling assumptions around continued margin expansion in 2019 and 2020 to arrive at the denominator in that Net Leverage projection. However, ERI’s defenders would likely state that the industry as a whole maintains Net Leverage around these levels and that ERI will maintain the option to engage in asset sales or sale/leasebacks to quickly deleverage. ERI has roughly guided that they’re more comfortable with Net Leverage below 4x. The point is: particularly if ERI encounters any stumbling blocks with executing across their increasingly large portfolio, they may well be in a hurry to continue selling non-core assets at attractive multiples for acquirers like CNTY.

CNTY Pro Forma Net Leverage of just 1.9x: Per my model above, CNTY should be net levered just ~1.9x (NTM) by the time the Eldorado acquisition is closed in 1Q20. We assume $130MM Net Debt and 2020 EBITDA of $70MM.

How Profitable Could the Strategic Shift Become?

I believe the stock today is worth $17+, but that it could fairly quickly be worth $25/share after another 1-2 yrs. of pursuing its new strategy of acquiring OpCo’s.

At $50+ share price, ERI pre-CZR announcement was valued at ~10x 2019 EBITDA. The broader peer set (CZR, ERI, RRR) averages roughly 9-10x EV/EBITDA (’20) with over 5x Net Leverage and 60/40 Combined/OpCo model (acc. to data compiled across Company Reports).

At an 9.0x multiple on 2020 PF EBITDA of $70MM and projected YE19 PF net debt of $130MM, CNTY’s stock would be valued at $17.00/share.

Let’s assume, somewhat conservatively, that the Eldorado transaction was uncommonly favorable and that the future pipeline for OpCo transactions yields 5x multiples. CNTY could transact another $200MM in debt-based transactions before arriving at a Pro Forma 3.0x Net Leverage Ratio (i.e. $330MM Net Debt / $110MM EBITDA). This assumes zero synergies (which, as mentioned, was the key to ERI’s roll-up success). At the 9.0x multiple on EBITDA, the stock would now be worth $22/share (and we would add the current yield of $1.20 of FCF/share/year over the course of time to achieve a $25 YE21 Price Target).

Not only would it still be deeply under-levered in comparison to its peers; but, it would also retain adtl. options to further double down on its strategy by selling off Real Estate and/or other non-core assets (Poland, England, smaller Riverboat operations).

$1.20/Share Free Cash Flow to Equity in 2020

We expect $1.20 in 2020 FCF to Equity, per table below. At the current share price of $7.77, this equates to a 15.5% FCFE Yield.

Long-Term Management Well Aligned with Shareholders

CNTY is run by two co-CEO’s, Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger. They’ve worked together on growing this company since 1993, and they each own about 5.5% of shares. At the current share price of $7.77, their stakes are worth ~$13MM, which is over 20x their annual cash salaries of $600k.

Risks

Headline Risks: The strong mispricing of the stock, in combination with the reliable 15.5% Free Cash Flow yield and clean Balance Sheet, implies limited downside risk on a fundamental basis. However, negative newsflow always presents a risk for downside pricing for the stock. We think the biggest vulnerabilities would be around a disappointing earnings ramp for Century Mile or surprising shortfalls among the newly acquired properties (WV & MO) from Eldorado. While we believe there is good reason to be optimistic around each of these events, market sentiment can be volatile and the stock’s price can strongly diverge from fair value to unpredictable degrees.

The strong mispricing of the stock, in combination with the reliable 15.5% Free Cash Flow yield and clean Balance Sheet, implies limited downside risk on a fundamental basis. However, negative newsflow always presents a risk for downside pricing for the stock. We think the biggest vulnerabilities would be around a disappointing earnings ramp for Century Mile or surprising shortfalls among the newly acquired properties (WV & MO) from Eldorado. While we believe there is good reason to be optimistic around each of these events, market sentiment can be volatile and the stock’s price can strongly diverge from fair value to unpredictable degrees. Cyclicality with leverage: As discussed, CNTY’s assets are cyclical – with some properties being more cyclical than others. As explained in depth above, we believe that CNTY’s properties are superior – i.e. less cyclical than industry averages. And we furthermore believe that the parent company’s clean balance sheet is a meaningful advantage that is not being properly rewarded by the market currently. However, in the event of worsening economic conditions in the US (and perhaps less so in Alberta, Canada or in Poland), CNTY could experience disappointing earnings and a further hit to valuation.

As discussed, CNTY’s assets are cyclical – with some properties being more cyclical than others. As explained in depth above, we believe that CNTY’s properties are superior – i.e. less cyclical than industry averages. And we furthermore believe that the parent company’s clean balance sheet is a meaningful advantage that is not being properly rewarded by the market currently. However, in the event of worsening economic conditions in the US (and perhaps less so in Alberta, Canada or in Poland), CNTY could experience disappointing earnings and a further hit to valuation. Regulation: Gaming industries are strictly regulated, and Century owns assets in various counties (particularly the US, Canada, Poland, & UK). As previously discussed, CNTY’s UK casino has been a disappointment in light of unforeseen regulation. And their Polish casinos have both underperformed and outperformed in light of regulatory developments. Additional unexpected changes can occur, including in the event that domestic US politics shifts toward stronger regulatory standards regarding consumers.

Gaming industries are strictly regulated, and Century owns assets in various counties (particularly the US, Canada, Poland, & UK). As previously discussed, CNTY’s UK casino has been a disappointment in light of unforeseen regulation. And their Polish casinos have both underperformed and outperformed in light of regulatory developments. Additional unexpected changes can occur, including in the event that domestic US politics shifts toward stronger regulatory standards regarding consumers. Competition: CNTY’s casinos can struggle (and have done so) in the event of rising nearby competition. We believe their various geographies are currently fairly insulated from additional competition. However, it has been a problem for them in the past particularly in CO and in the soon-to-be-acquired Mountaineer casino.

Conclusions

We believe CNTY is currently deeply undervalued when considering the reliability of its normalized earnings power, its industry-leading balance sheet, and what we believe to be a massive, straightforward growth runway ahead. CNTY has been a bit slow to engage in this new strategic pivot, likely because its focus has been elsewhere (pursuing Polish license renewals and building a new racino in Alberta). But we believe that mgmt’s history of conservatism has positioned them very favorably for the quarters and years to come. We estimate Fair Value of at $17/share today; and we believe the stock could be worth $25 within the next 2 years.

DISCLOSURE: The author, Andrew E.F. Gordon, CFA, is the managing partner of E.F. Gordon Capital, LLC and the firm's hedge fund currently maintains an investment in this company. This is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell shares of securities. None of the information or analyses presented are intended to form the basis for any investment decision, and no specific recommendations are intended. Accordingly this does not constitute investment advice or counsel or solicitation for investment in any security. It does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer for sale or subscription of, or any invitation to offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in any connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever, and further disclaim any and all responsibility for any direct or consequential loss or damage of any kind whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from: ((i)) reliance on any information contained in the analysis ((ii)) any error, omission or inaccuracy in any such information or ((iii)) any action resulting therefrom. The author's fund may maintain, add, or reduce exposure to this company through stocks, bonds, and/or financial derivatives at any time. The author has chosen not to receive any monetary compensation from Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

