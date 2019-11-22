Baozun: Why The 17.5% Drop Is An Opportunity

Baozun's stock price may stay somewhat lower until the second half of 2020, but with the information from the conference call, this looks like a great period to accumulate.

But when we look under the hood, we see that these numbers are actually quite good and that there are very sensible reasons why the numbers seem to slow down.

First, we look at the numbers. They don't look bad but they are not what we have come to expect of a company like Baozun.

Introduction

On Thursday, November 21, Baozun's (BZUN) stock price fell by 17.5% after the Chinese company released its Q3 2019 results.

Source: baozun.com

Baozun missed on both the top and bottom line and lowered guidance for Q4, so it's not a surprise that Baozun stock fell. After all, the company has regularly fallen by double digits after beating on both the top and bottom line, so why wouldn't it fall dramatically after missing?

As a lot of readers know, I have been following Baozun very closely since May 2017 (this is my 14th article on the stock) and even I was disappointed about the numbers. But when I looked under the hood a bit more, I saw actually nothing had changed. The growth numbers look somewhat less impressive, but that is a temporary issue, and there are good explanations for it, as you'll see in this article.

The big swings after earnings

Baozun has a history of big price swings after earnings. This is an oversight:

After Q1 2019 earnings, the stock drops by 12.5% in two days

After the result of Singles Day 2018 were released, the stock drops by 20% on a single day

After Q3 2018 earnings, shares up 20% on a single day

After Q1 2018 earnings, shares up 18% on a single day

After Q4 2017 earnings, shares up 31% on a single day

After Q3 2017 earnings, shares down 17% on a single day

After Q2 2017 earnings, shares down 25% on a single day

I could go on, but you get the picture: if Baozun releases its earnings, volatility is in the air. And that's the case again with the Q3 2019 earnings.

But that volatility doesn't mean that Baozun isn't a great stock for your portfolio. In May of 2017, I wrote my first article on Baozun as part 2 of my series of Potential Multibaggers. It has been a very bumpy ride since then but all in all, the stock is up a lot. Even with the big drop of Thursday, the stock has doubled since I picked it 30 months ago:

Data by YCharts

I expect the stock to move forward like this for years: big wins, huge drops. You have to be able to stomach this volatility in Baozun's stock price, but I think it will be a great outperformer if you just hold on long enough. Don't forget that Baozun's market cap is just $2.6B and smaller companies mostly have more volatility in their stocks.

The Q3 2019 earnings: results and Q4 guidance

Baozun turned in a solid quarter, even though it missed the targets set by analysts. In Q2, management guided for RMB1,500 to RMB1,550M of revenue for Q3, a YoY growth rate of 35% to 40%. Revenue came in at RMB1,503.1M or $210.3M, at the low end of guidance, but still, an increase of 35.3% YoY and within the range management had guided.

One thing that I have learned in my years as an investor is to try to avoid looking at the price tag of a stock too much as if it means something and avoiding to pin yourself down on the expectation consensus. It's not simple to do with all the news surrounding us, but every now and then, you should zoom out and see the bigger picture. Is 35% growth in revenue good? By all standards, it is. Do I think Baozun has years of high growth still in the tank? Yes, absolutely. So why panic then? Everything's fine. The consensus price is just noise.

Baozun's operating income was up 42.7% YoY, to RMB56.1M or $7.8M. The operating margin was 3.7%, compared with 3.5% in Q3 2019. Some investors underestimate the importance of operating income, in my opinion. But it shows the basics: the money you get in minus the expenses that you need to get that money in. 43% of growth is great in my book.

The earnings per share came in at $0.14. This was a miss by $0.01 versus the expectations.

Gross Merchandise Volume or GMV, basically everything sold on the platform, netted RMB9.08B or $ 1.29B, an increase of 42.8% YoY. It was especially the non-distribution growth that was strong: 44.3% versus 27.3% for the distribution GMV. And that is exactly what you want to see as a Baozun shareholder. After all, the distribution part of Baozun is more capital-intensive. The trend is that distribution is becoming less and less important for Baozun's GMV:

Q3 2019 earnings call presentation

43% GMV growth is actually a great result if you consider the impact of the termination of a contract with a big electronics brand, probably Huawei and the slowing growth of the Chinese economy. Robin Lu, Baozun's CFO, admitted that the discontinuation of the collaboration with Huawei will impact the numbers somewhat for the first half of next year, so the growth might look slower. In the second half, he expects a reacceleration of the YoY numbers.

Source: Baozun

The number of brand partners (the brands that are Baozun's clients) grew to 223, up from 172 in Q3 2018. Don't forget that Baozun works with very big clients, Starbucks (SBUX), Microsoft (MSFT) and Nike (NKE). Here is an overview of some of the results:

Q3 2019 earnings call presentation

Baozun guided revenue between RMB2,700 ($384M) and RMB2,750M ($391M) for Q4. That is probably the main reason why Baozun's stock dropped so much, not the small misses of Q3. The consensus of the analysts was $401M. The guidance only represents a 23% to 25% growth YoY. That's not particularly exciting. But let's try to understand what's going on here.

Looking under the hood

If you are a Baozun investor, you're maybe worried about the 17.5% drop and you think that the market sees something that you don't. Well, I think it is the other way around. We can see nuances that algotraders don't see.

Vincent Qiu, Baozun's CEO, had a very reasonable explanation for the results. Don't forget that mostly Baozun over-delivers on earnings releases. The explanation Qiu had for the underperformance of Q3 was that Q3 is a quarter that is becoming more and more the victim of the two huge events surrounding it: June 18 sales and Singles Day on November 11.

I think most of you already know Singles' Day by now, but June 18 sales are less known. It's JD.com's (NASDAQ:JD) anniversary date and therefore it has huge sales on that day, and it has become huge. This year, JD had more than RMB200B of sales on June 18, about $28.5B. Just as JD (and all of the others) have taken over Singles' Day from Alibaba (BABA) everybody has their June 18, although Alibaba and others call it the summer sales, for understandable reasons.

Because of those two big events with discounts, people wait to spend money until it's Singles' Day after June 18, which leads to a somewhat weaker Q3.

These are Vincent Qiu's words from the Q3 conference call:

We are seeing China e-commerce shifting more towards marketing campaigns or event-driven sales. Therefore low season like the third quarter that falls between June '18 in the Singles Day, consumers tend to wait for the next upcoming events for everything other than necessary day-to-day goods. This creates a period of slow seasonality in between sales periods, which is especially true for the small home appliance categories, which form an integral part of our distribution model.

Robin Lu, Baozun's CFO, said that the investments that Baozun has done have paid off immediately. Baozun invested in the capability of its warehouses to handle high-premium goods and that has paid off immediately. Robin Lu on the Q3 conference call:

This new emerging opportunities not only improved adding brand partners but more strategically enhance new categories, new channels, and a new approach to digital marketing. In the third quarter we expanded our warehouse capacities for high premium standards. Set up marketing of the sales forces dedicated category and the integrated IT systems with Alibaba Luxury Pavilion. These investments are quickly paying off as reflected in addition of a half a dozen brands in the premium and affordable luxury sector.

Over the next two to three years, Baozun's management expects very high growth in the premium categories. The good news is that the take rate is higher there too, so these investments will pay off several times over.

As for the weaker guidance for Q4, Robin Lu had a good explanation too, I think. There is, of course, the more difficult comp because Huawei left. But there is another factor too: because more GMV comes from new brand partners and that has an impact on the revenue. Baozun usually upsells its clients, with digital marketing, logistics, data analysis, customer services and much more. Because of the fact that the new clients bring in so much, the upsell of these clients will come in the future. It's easier to upsell to regular customers because they have seen before that Baozun's upsells work and that the services bring them more money, more convenience or useful data.

That's also the reason why there is a gap between Baozun's GMV growth (43% in Q3) and revenue growth (35%). It's an inherent and intended part of Baozun's strategic approach to attracting brands of which the growth in online sales is very high. These clients see that their sales go up a lot (hence the higher growth in GMV) and then Baozun can upsell them their other products. But for newer clients, this takes some time, of course. And, as Robin Lu said on the Q3 conference call:

The larger the brand is the slower the ramp-up of the revenue.

Valuation

Just a quick paragraph about valuation. To put it simply: Baozun is cheap. This is what simplywall.st shows us for the intrinsic value for Baozun based on its future cash flow:

And this is FAST Graphs showing the potential over the next few years if Baozun just has a PEG of 1, which is still cheap, but that is not unrealistic with the 'China discount':

If you can't read it (it's quite small): a growth of 90% over the next two years, based on GAAP earnings, this time. I think this is realistic. The stock has a forward P/E of just 25, which is cheap for a company that keeps growing as Baozun does.

Conclusion

When I saw Baozun's results, I was a bit disappointed at first and I saw quite a few reactions on Twitter of other investors who were disappointed too. No wonder the stock lost 17.5% of its value.

But when I looked under the hood, I saw that the explanations of Baozun's management were actually very sensible and that it expects reacceleration in the second half of 2020. Because of that, I wouldn't rush all-in. I think you will have the time over the course of the next quarter or maybe even quarters to accumulate a position in Baozun. Although I already have a sizeable position in the stock, I intend to slowly buy some more over the next few months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BZUN, NKE, SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.