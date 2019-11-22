Approach Resources: Notes And Equity Likely Worthless In Bankruptcy

It is unlikely that Approach's bonds and equity will have any value.

This gives it $338.5 million in secured debt, which may be 14x EBITDAX at current commodity prices.

Approach Resources (AREX) filed for bankruptcy recently after a string of amendments to its limited forbearance agreement. It received $16.5 million in new money DIP financing, and I would be surprised if there is any value left for its unsecured bonds.

Approach's wells simply do not perform well enough to provide competitive returns when natural gas and NGL prices are low. Its secured debt is also significantly more than the value of its PDP reserves at current commodity prices.

Well-Level Economics

While Approach has boosted its type curve EURs and reduced its well costs over time, even its 700 MBOE type curve produces results that are quite inferior to some of its peers.

Source: Approach Resources

Approach's 700 MBOE type curve involves its wells producing approximately 95,000 BOE (and around 40,000 barrels of oil) over the first year. This was for a 7,500' lateral that cost approximately $4.3 million in 2017.

Source: Approach Resources

For comparison, Parsley Energy's (NYSE:PE) Midland Basin type curve had it producing 284,000 BOE (189,000 barrels of oil) over the first year for a 10,000' lateral with an $8.5 million well cost in 2017.

Source: Parsley Energy

Thus per dollar, Parsley's wells produce around 50% more total production than Approach's wells during the first year of production. The difference in terms of oil production is more drastic, with Parsley's wells producing 139% more oil during the first year per dollar in D&C costs.

Oil production is important given the relatively low prices for natural gas and NGLs currently. Approach only realized $10.74 per barrel for its NGLs and $0.82 per Mcf for its natural gas in Q3 2019. Thus based on dollar invested, Parsley's Midland Basin type curve generates around 113% more revenue in the first year than Approach's type curve using Q3 2019 prices. Assuming that natural gas prices and NGL prices are fixed, Parsley would have to realize only $23 per barrel for its oil (while Approach realized $53 per barrel for its oil) before its first-year revenue per dollar invested ended up at similar levels.

Debt And Valuation

At the end of Q3 2019, Approach had $322 million in outstanding credit facility borrowings. The DIP financing results in Approach having approximately $338.5 million in secured debt. This is around 14x Approach's annualized EBITDAX based on Q3 2019 results (and adjusted G&A for one-time charges and benefits). Even with improved prices for NGLs and natural gas, Approach's secured debt may still end up at 10x EBITDAX or more. It should be fair to say that nobody is going to pay anything close to that multiple for producing assets. We've also established above that Approach's type curve has quite unfavorable economics at current commodity prices.

Thus it is very likely that Approach's assets are worth less than its credit facility debt and the unsecured bonds will have no real value in the end.

Approach's PDP reserves have an estimated PV-10 of only $200 million to $225 million using Q3 2019 realized commodity prices. This is also well below its secured debt total. Using a higher assumption for future natural gas and NGL prices may improve this number somewhat, but it is still likely to be below its secured debt total.

Conclusion

Approach Resources filed for bankruptcy in mid-November, which was something that looked inevitable for a while given Approach's low-oil percentage production, weak non-oil commodity prices, and its very large debt burden.

Parsley's Midland Basin type curve wells can produce over double the first-year revenue per dollar invested of Approach's 700 MBOE type curve wells, indicating the challenges Approach has in being competitive in the current environment.

Given Approach's large amount of secured debt, it seems quite likely that there will be no meaningful recovery beyond the secured debt.

