An Upfront Break-Up Fee From Kone Oyj Would Provide Thyssenkrupp AG With Interesting Options

As the battle for Thyssenkrupp AG's (OTCPK:TYEKF;OTCPK:TKAMY) elevator business heavens up, Kone Oyj (OTCPK:KNYJF;OTCPK:KNYJY) has reportedly approached the company with a proposal. According to sources, the Finnish company would be willing to pay €3 billion as an upfront break-up fee which would count towards the purchase price pending regulatory clearance.

As I have previously explained, an acquisition of Thyssenkrupp Elevator makes great sense for Kone. So from their perspective it appears to be a risk worth taking. But for Thyssenkrupp this is a great deal, too, provided no other contender offers a significantly higher price. The company would receive a considerable capital injection right away, something that could make a crucial difference under the given circumstances. And even if regulators stop a merger, Thyssenkrupp would have several options. I will explain my thesis in more detail below.

An elevator built by Thyssen Krupp Elevator in the Mercedes-Benz Museum, Stuttgart, Germany

€3 Billion Could Make A Crucial Difference

The whole point of selling Thyssenkrupp Elevators is to raise the capital the parent needs to turn around its other businesses, especially its core steel division. €3 billion would be a good start to finance those measures imminent in the coming month. The money would be available right away which would be a relief given that Thyssenkrupp needs funds sooner rather than later. And notably, the total amount of the purchase price would not at all be affected.

This way, capital would be available to Thyssenkrupp without it having to pay the price for immediate availability in the future. The company would be considerably better equipped to tackle the present challenges of turnaround measures at several of its divisions. The imminent restructuring, including job cuts, which are especially costly in Germany, would certainly be easier to conduct with those reserves.

Strengthening its other businesses by strategic acquisitions would also be an option for Thyssenkrupp. As I laid out in more detail in a previous article, there are several interesting targets. For example €3 billion would be more than enough to acquire both Kloeckner & Co. SE (OTC:KLCCY) - which befits the company's Material Services division- and Salzgitter AG (OTCPK:SZGPY) - which could be combined with Thyssenkrupp's steel business.

Little Risk

Not only would the upfront payment immediately be very helpful for Thyssenkrupp, it also comes at little risk. While it is true that a sale to a financial investor would be likely to make the full sum available faster, it should not be forgotten that Thyssenkrupp does not need the complete price - which could be up to €17 billion or more - at once. In fact the money would have to finance a long term transformation. €3 billion should be enough for the duration of regulatory scrutiny.

On top of that the company has no interest in getting rid of Thyssenkrupp Elevators fast, other than in order to raise fresh capital. On the contrary, it is a very profitable business and being able to profit from its cash flows for some more time would certainly not hurt. The elevator business generated €922 million of a total adjusted EBIT of €1,910 million in 2018. This year, it accounts for €641 million of €1.274 million of adjusted EBIT so far.

Even if a deal with Kone fails to gain clearance, this would not be a catastrophe for Thyssenkrupp. On the contrary: such a situation might even open new options. First of all, there would be no immediate change other than Thyssenkrupp retaining full ownership of the elevator business. Every progress made until the event of the break-up of the deal remains the same. I would expect interest in Thyssenkrupp Elevator to remain. So the company could still decide to sell to one of the other interested parties. At the end of the day it could effectively end up collecting the value of the elevator division plus €3 billion plus the division's profits until the break-up event. This does not at all sound like a bad deal to me.

Also depending on how well the initial €3 billion payment was utilized, Thyssenkrupp might no longer be forced to sell the division as a whole. Retaining a stake might make sense. If it does is of course highly dependent on the actual circumstances, if the situation arises but at least having the theoretical option does surely not hurt.

Other Suitors Could Match The Offer

Even if Kone will not be the highest bidder, its offer may still be beneficial to Thyssenkrupp. It might prompt other suitors - which include for example Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), a joint venture of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Carlyle Group LP (CG) and a consortium of Advent, Cinven and Emirati state fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority - to match the conditions. For financial investors, it would arguably be even easier to agree to such terms as there is no real regulatory risk. So it would cause them little pain to make an upfront payment, but for Thyssenkrupp receiving one could make a difference.

Conclusion

For the reasons alluded to above, I believe that Kone's offer of an upfront breakup fee is great news for Thyssenkrupp. It would make asignificant amount capital available right away without many risks. And even if a deal should not be approved by regulators, Thyssenkrupp could still sell the elevator business to another suitor. It could even end up with more money than initially hoped for in that case.

As I have previously explained, I believe that Kone should be able to justify paying a higher price for Thyssenkrupp Elevator than a financial investor due to synergy potential. So I would not be too surprised if it is the highest bidder anyway. But even if is not, the offer of the upfront payment may prompt other contenders to match these modalities. So all in all, I think that this offer is great news for Thyssenkrupp.

