Stage Stores' Q3 Was A Blast, Its Outlook Is Rapidly Improving

We think there is further significant upside in the share price on improving economics and debt deleverage.

With most of the store closures and conversions scheduled for next year, further improvements are to be expected.

These are now projected to provide $35M in cash flow this year, reducing the risk of bankruptcy and setting in motion a virtuous deleverage cycle.

The economics of store closures and conversions to the off-price format are even considerably better than management assumed only a quarter ago.

We wrote last month that Stage Stores' turnaround was getting traction, but we could not have imagined the blow-out quarter the company just experienced. It's not surprising that the shares went up 52% on the day, and in fact, we think that they could easily go up a lot more.

What has been responsible for this remarkable turn of events? Well, the turnaround strategy of management has basically two elements:

Closing loss-making department stores (11 in Q3, 22 for the year so far).

Convert their department stores to off-price stores (17 in Q3, 89 stores for the year).

For the details about the strategy, we refer to our last article; summarized in the following slide from the earnings deck:

Or, management summarized in the Q2 earnings PR:

Compared to their performance as a department store, off-price conversions have consistently delivered higher sales with less inventory, similar retail margins, and lower SG&A.

When we wrote our earlier article, there were already clear signs it was working well, but there were still major risks involved for investors, given the large debt and cost of the turnaround.

But this is all working out much better than we (and management) previously thought. The Q3 figures really were a blowout.

Q3 results

From the PR:

Comparable sales increased 17.4%.

Net loss was $15.9 million compared to a net loss of $31.4 million in the third quarter 2018.

Adjusted net loss improved by $26.3 million to $4.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA improved $28.5 million to $15.3 million.

Converted 17 department stores to Gordmans off-price, bringing total year-to-date conversions to 89.

Excess availability under the credit facility at quarter end was $101 million, an increase of approximately $35 million compared to the end of the second quarter 2019.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Counter was expanded to approximately 700 of our stores, generating convenience for customers and increased store traffic.

The comparable sales increase of 17.4% is, of course, fantastic, but it's at least in part the result of the conversion (Q3CC):

In the third quarter these 89 Gordmans' stores had a sales increase of almost 40% compared to their department store sales in the third quarter of 2018. The 40% increase was attributable to both former department store gas seeking great values as well as new and younger guests who just love off price.

While this effect is a one-off, we nevertheless take this as a huge positive, as the bulk of the conversions (some 550) are scheduled for next year, this alone is likely to give 2020 sales an enormous boost.

But there were other drivers of the increase in comparable store sales:

The home and gift business, the result of a $5 million investment in Q1 has led to a 180% increase in comparable store home sales.

The largest business, woman's apparel, has turned around and is growing again (we surmise in part as a result of more walk-in traffic in the new off-price format).

The company introduced Amazon Counter (a pick-up location for purchases at Amazon) in their stores, and this is increasing store traffic.

Pre-conversion promotional activities (a department store closing sale, which seems to attract considerable nostalgia trade).

Credit income also increased by 18% to $16 million with a 410bp improvement in credit penetration.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Both gross margin and operating margin improved in Q3. Gross margin improved by 130bp to 21%, and operating costs were 380bp lower at 27.8%, not to mention the huge ($28 million) improvement in adjusted EBITDA to $15 million.

It is nice to see operational leverage kicking in, with revenue 15% higher despite the closure of 11 department stores in Q3 alone (22 for the year).

Inventories were 3.5% lower at $581 million. Debt was $365 million with cash and cash equivalents were $26 million.

Guidance

Not surprisingly, Q4 and FY 2019 guidance was significantly increased, from the earnings deck:

On several accounts, FY2019 guidance has been increased, compared with the guidance from the Q2CC:

Revenue was $1.555-1.585 million

Same store sales were +1%-+3%

Adjusted EBITDA was $20-25 million

And, the Q2CC guidance was already increased from the Q1 guidance, when management expected FY2019 adjusted EBITDA between $10 million and $15 million.

Cash flow

The (one-off) 40% boost in same store sales after conversion to the off-price format (and despite being closed for some 10 days for conversion) and the increase in cash flow matter a great deal for three reasons:

The bulk of the conversions are still ahead (see graph below)

The strong cash flow is reducing the bankruptcy risk

The strong cash flow will engineer a virtuous deleverage cycle

As it happens, the conversion to off-price has only just begun. The large majority of the conversions are going to happen next year (from the earnings deck):

At the end of the year, the company will have 740 stores, including 158 Gordmans (off-price) stores. That is, there are some 550 stores to go to convert in 2020 (slide 4 argues that this will be done by mid-2020) as there will also be 40 further store closures in 2020.

The cost of conversion is surprisingly low, just $40K per store. So, the company's CapEx spending in 2020 will just be around $30 million, and the conversion alone will reduce investment in inventory by more than $30 million.

What is perhaps most important from a risk perspective is the following (Q3CC, our emphasis):

full year 2019 cash flow is expected to be positive in excess of $35 million with a commensurate reduction in company debt

This would be a huge improvement as operational cash flow in the first nine months of the year was a negative $76.9 million. Selling down inventory in Q4 is likely to be a large part of the projected improvement.

This is likely to continue, if not accelerate, greatly reducing bankruptcy risk and putting in motion a virtuous deleverage cycle in which lower debt decreases interest payments (which will be $16 million in 2019), improving cash flow, which allows further deleverage.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Net debt was $340 million with FY2019 revenue guided at $1,655 million and the market cap at $90 million yields an EV of $430 million and a 2019 EV/S of 0.26. But this multiple will have multiple moving parts next year:

Revenues are likely to get a one-off big boost of roughly 40% per converted store and with three quarters of the stores yet to be converted revenue could rise another 20-25% in FY 2020.

With lower cost and operational leverage, cash flow is likely to increase significantly and debt can be significantly reduced.

Store closures (40 in 2020 and 22 this year) reduce cost.

In 2021, the transition cost of storage closure and conversions will be behind us, providing further upside.

Deleveraging will do wonders for its valuation metrics, which is nicely illustrated by its P/S ratio of 0.05. This ignores the debt, and while we're really not anywhere near that point, it's not unreasonable to expect a further significant boost in cash flow, and hence debt reduction next year.

The company does benefit from friendly suppliers, given that its account payable was $176 million at the end of Q3 (up from $156 million at the end of Q2) or 31% of merchandise inventory, that can't increase forever either, something to keep in mind.

Conclusion

The company killed it in Q3 with most of the improvement yet to come as 75% of conversions and at least 40 store closures are still in front of the company, but will happen in fairly short order.

It's difficult to gauge how much that will improve cash flow as these figures are marred with transitory effects. But if the company can produce $35 million of cash flow with a third of the store closures and less than a quarter of store conversions, cash flow is likely to get a significant boost next year.

This would reduce debt and associated interest cost, put the company out of the danger zone, and set it on its way to a much better future. While the shares have discounted a part of this, the modest market capitalization suggests that they have much further to run in that sunny scenario.

Given that experience so far indicates that store closures and conversions produce much better results than management assumed even a quarter ago and given the fact that the majority of these are still to come and are under management control, we see this not only as a sunny scenario but as a quite likely one as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SSI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.