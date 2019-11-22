Better Clarity On Future Growth Drivers Could Help SPX Flow Take The Next Step

SPX Flow's relative outperformance has closed the valuation gap I saw in May and these shares look more like a hold/buy-the-dip idea now.

Selling the Power and Energy business will give management more options, and I'd like to see some consideration of using M&A to enter/expand into more attractive long-term end-markets like biopharma.

SPX Flow is looking at a few more challenging quarters in both Food & Beverage and Industrial before a probable return to growth in the second half of 2020.

By and large it’s better to invest in the best businesses you can find, but there’s a fair price for every going concern, and you can make money with lesser companies if you buy them right. With that in mind, I’d note that SPX Flow (FLOW) shares have outperformed the industrial sector by a decent margin since I recommended them as a “it’s not a great company, but it’s better than this” pick back in May.

What happens next will have a lot to do with the company’s growth investment plans, including how the company chooses to uses the proceeds from its sale of the Power and Energy business. There are solid arguments for reinvesting in and further building businesses like industrial mixers, dehydration equipment, and tools, but management should at least consider expanding into more specialized pump/valve end-markets like biopharma.

With SPX’s decent market performance, the shares no longer look as appealing to me. I like the prospect for better growth and margins after the P&E sale, not to mention the flexibility and options the sale may give management, but the valuation is just “okay” now and I see some near-term risks in both the Food & Beverage and Industrial segments for a few quarters.

Milk Wasn’t A Dud For SPX Flow In Q3

Looking back at third quarter results, SPX Flow had a stronger than expected quarter, with particular outperformance (relative to expectations) in the Food & Beverage business despite some tougher comps in the large dairy business. The generally short-cycle Industrial business was also stronger than expected, though weak orders don’t bode well for the next few quarters.

Revenue declined about 3% in organic terms, but SPX Flow on the below-average side of the reporting spectrum for this quarter. Revenue in the Food & Beverage business declined 5%, while revenue in the Industrial business declined less than 1%, both coming in better than expected. At the segment level, margins improved in both business, though overall operating margin declined on higher corporate-level expenses.

Orders declined 4%, with Food & Beverage up a surprising 4% on stronger liquid processing system demand in Asia and healthy aftermarket growth. Dry dairy was only 10% of SPX Flow’s systems order book, down sharply from a historical average closer to 50%, as industry demand declines and SPX Flow gets more choosy about orders. Industrial orders were quite weak, falling 10% as demand for product categories like dehydration equipment and pumps falls on short-cycle industrial weakness.

Waiting For The P&E Sale And What Comes Next

While management categorizes its P&E divestiture process as being in the “later stages”, there hasn’t been all that much buzz about the deal. Of course, some of that may be an issue of scale and coverage – SPX Flow is a small company (a $2 billion market cap) and it’s not particularly well-followed, and sell-side analysts often have a lot to do with generating that “buzz”.

I don’t believe SPX Flow management really has much of a preference between selling to a strategic buyer versus a financial buyer. I could see Sulzer (OTC:SULZF) and Flowserve (FLS) as potential bidders, and I suppose there is an outside chance that Emerson (EMR) or the soon-to-be-created Gardner Denver (GDI) / Ingersoll Rand (IR) industrial business could have some interest. I also believe that SPX Flow is likely getting at least some interest from private equity, and I think the company may get something in the vicinity of $500M to $700M for the business.

Management has indicated that debt reduction is a priority for the P&E proceeds, but SPX Flow’s debt situation isn’t too bad as is. Management has also indicated they may begin returning some capital to shareholders (a dividend, a buyback, or both) and that they intend to step up their organic investments in the remaining businesses. R&D is a small percentage of revenue (around 1%) and management has said in the past that they could see that moving toward 2% over time as part of an effort to improve product vitality.

I believe M&A could also be on the table. SPX Flow has some products that it sells into higher-value markets like biopharma, but a select acquisition or two could improve the company’s position in less cyclical, higher-margin growth markets like biopharma and life sciences. I’m not suggesting that SPX Flow is going to morph into IDEX (IEX) or ITT (ITT) overnight, but I do think the stock multiple would benefit if the company could shift toward higher-growth, less-cyclical markets.

That said, there are plenty of opportunities, and arguably an increasing need, for SPX Flow to build on what it has. It’s hard to make direct comparisons, but SPX Flow looks as though it may be losing share to Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) and GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGY) in Food & Beverage; the real question is how much of the business they’re surrendering (if they are in fact losing share) is really worth having. On the Industrial side, there are ample opportunities for SPX Flow to reinvest from a position of strength in areas like mixers, tools, and dehydration equipment.

The Outlook

I continue to value SPX Flow on the basis of low single-digit long-term revenue growth and mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth. Long-term demand in the food & beverage sector should be supported by increasing global urbanization, but some of that growth will be offset by weaker dairy product demand and rising competition from emerging market competitors. On the industrial side, I expect most short-cycle industrial markets to start recovering in 2020, but I see no reason to argue for SPX Flow as a “GDP-plus” grower at this point.

The Bottom Line

Although my fair value range for SPX Flow is a little higher than it was six months ago, the shares look more or less fairly-valued now, with a prospective return on par with other industrial stocks, including many with more appealing growth and/or margin profiles. While there is probably more “self-help” potential here than for the average industrial, I’m not willing to pay up too much for that nebulous potential and I consider this more of a name to watch for a pullback at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.