Bitcoin ETFs Are Still A Terrible Idea

Wherever there's opportunity to skim a few percentage points off a few billion dollars that don't know any better, it is human nature to try and take advantage of it. That's how I might rephrase the fifth of six reasons a bitcoin ETF should be rejected two years ago, and why I believe the SEC should continue rejecting applications for "dumb beta" bitcoin ETFs for the next few years. All six reasons I stated then are still just as valid reasons for rejecting the idea of a bitcoin ETF in 2019, 2020, or 2025, which is why I was surprised to see the news of the SEC reviewing its most recent rejection of the Bitwise bitcoin ETF application. Looking a few years ahead, I see one of the following two scenarios playing out:

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain platforms become more mainstream, in which case ETFs become obsolete, and the bitcoin ETF will have seemed as wasteful as envelopes and postage stamps for printed out e-mails, or Cryptocurrencies evolve along a completely different path than bitcoin advocates predict, and bitcoin becomes the obsolete version 1.0 "Friendster of Cryptocurrencies", in which case, the SEC will have wished it didn't approve a bitcoin ETF.

Either scenario is one where approving a bitcoin ETF in 2020 will be seen as an obviously bad decision by 2025 in hindsight when either the ETF or the bitcoin inside it becomes obsolete. The obsolescence of the ETF wrapper may seem hard to imagine given the meteoric rise of ETFs over the past decade, but if the future of digital currencies is so bright, we should expect it to be as easy to buy exposure to the S&P 500 in a security token as it would be to buy shares in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). Security tokens are also explained on this page of Nasdaq.com. The second scenario above is the one I believe is far more likely, where bitcoin will be eclipsed by other technologies that are more human friendly, as I will describe in the next few paragraphs. The argument that an ETF "paper envelope" is needed for to help traditional customers keep a digital asset on a traditional custodial platform is made even weaker now that even firms like Fidelity are offering crypto custody solutions.

Bitcoin is not "politically ready", nor is it designed to ever be

One should not overlook the extremist political ideas underlying the initial development of bitcoin and its promotion that it could replace national currencies in global reserve accounts. The association of bitcoin ideologies skeptical of central banks and government debt backed money are why I find it inconsistent that bitcoin promoters would apply to the US government for approval to wrap the "anarchist's currency" into a regulator-blessed ETF. The cynics view would be that bitcoin fund providers don't care about ideology, but simply want to collect fund management fees on their product, in dollars of course.

Earlier this year, I predicted Libra would rapidly become far more widely used in every day, mainstream transactions than Bitcoin due to its ease of use and planned stable value against every day currencies. A few months later, we saw that even with the oversight and accountability of a large, deep-pocketed, publicly traded company like Facebook (FB), congress seemed to be more concerned than optimistic about Libra. I find this strange, since digital currency technology could automate tax reporting, compliance, and payment in ways that should make governments want to replace cash with it tomorrow. One conspiracy theory is that congress is too beholden to banks and other special interests to facilitate a technology that would make financial services cheaper and more accessible to consumers, but I believe it is more likely congress still doesn't understand digital ledger technology nor its upside. The following usage statistics could explain this slow pickup in mainstream understanding of the technology.

Actual bitcoin usage has been flat over the past 3 years

After several earlier years of steady growth, it is worth noting that the actual number of bitcoin transactions and unique wallet addresses involved in those transactions has remained flat over the past three years, even as the bitcoin market cap has doubled. This seems consistent with the reports that 90% of bitcoin transactions are simply speculation on its price. The other 10% of bitcoin transactions still seems to be largely purchases of illicit drugs on the dark web. The large share of bitcoin transactions covered by these two categories is yet another reason it makes little sense for a respected government to approve distribution of the digital currency on mainstream shelves.

Data by YCharts

As I mentioned in earlier articles, there has been a shift in focus from bitcoin being a low-friction peer-to-peer medium of exchange to an argument that it is a "store of value" over these same past three years, largely because the bitcoin network has failed to scale.

Bitcoin is still not a store of value

The absolute best case scenario for bitcoin is that it evolves into a form of digital gold. Those who know how bearish I am on gold know that I do not mean that as a compliment.

It is worth remembering that the most ancient stores of value are not precious metals, but rather land and livestock. Land provides space to live on and soil for growing food, while livestock provides milk, cheese, wool clothes, and offspring as well as meat, skins, and bones when they're done. The industrial revolution raised the importance of credit-based money, and a modern economy that is based on trust and investment, not a trustless metal. The below chart is a reminder how bonds have been a better store of value (and stocks and better multiplier of value) in just the past 40 years.

Data by YCharts

The ESG of bitcoin's environmental impact

Apart from the reasons above, one should also not forget that the "mining" process for maintaining the bitcoin network is extremely energy intensive, and has negative environmental impacts documented by MIT, Yale, and the UK's Geographical Magazine. Anyone who cares about the environment or climate change should avoid bitcoin for this reason.

The regulated alternatives

Two arguments I hear in favor of approval of a bitcoin ETF are the existence of regulated bitcoin futures, and of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). I argue neither justifies making bitcoin futures mainstream.

Bitcoin futures makes more sense than a bitcoin ETF simply because futures traders are different than ETF investors. I have also argued that someone not suited to trade futures should also not trade leveraged and inverse ETFs.

In addition to the suitability, the unique case against a bitcoin ETF is that anyone who knows what they're buying can open up a Coinbase account and buy bitcoin directly there. Anyone who doesn't know how to open a Coinbase account or a futures account should not be trading bitcoin, and the institutions managing their money are probably doing them a disservice by stuffing it in their account.

GBTC, on the other hand, is an over the counter security that has so far been the closest thing the US market has seen to a bitcoin ETF. This trust currently trades at a 22% premium to its net asset value, charges a 2% annual expense ratio, and recently opened a private placement window allowing qualified large investors to buy in at NAV to arbitrage this premium. Last year it was argued on Twitter that the existence and "insane premium" of GBTC was an argument in favor of the approval of a "real" bitcoin ETF like a Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF (COIN). I argued that was like pointing to the street premium of cocaine to justify its sale in school cafeterias. The Grayscale trust is all the market needs for those who want to trade bitcoin without bothering to understand what they're actually buying: a gray market that should be kept gray, rather than legitimized.

Conclusion

The only people who really want and need a bitcoin ETF are fund promoters hoping to cash in and collect all the management fees and liquidity they can capture before either a.) crypto technology makes ETFs even more obsolete than direct indexing has already made them, or b.) the bitcoin bubble pops. In the years since GBTC launched, and COIN first tried to gain approval, bitcoin has failed to prove its use case, and increasingly relies on a store of value argument that is both economically and politically dubious. Unlike precious metals and other assets that have both centuries of usage and real challenges in physical trading, anyone who understands and is suitable to trade bitcoin or futures can already do so. Among other reasons mentioned above and in earlier articles, the motivation to launch a fund and milk fees and liquidity, primarily at the expense primarily of unsuitable customers, remains the primary reason the SEC should continue to reject all applications for bitcoin ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.