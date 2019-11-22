XOP: A Bullish Case Is Emerging

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE:XOP) with $2.0 billion in total assets is one of the largest and most actively traded energy sector exchange traded funds. It's been an extremely difficult environment for oil stocks particularly among small caps with XOP down 40% in the past year. We are closely watching the price of WTI crude oil which has rallied a modest 6% in the past month and now pushing towards the $60 per barrel price which we view as an important technical level. We think a break higher here on an improving macro outlook could drive renewed bullish sentiment in oil stocks. While XOP remains a speculative play, we think it's worth a look potentially with a small position in anticipation of a rebound ahead. This article covers the XOP ETF and offers some scenarios that could be bullish for oil prices.

XOP Performance

It's been a painful year for the XOP, down about 20% thus far in 2019 pressured particularly by weakness among the smaller companies which in many cases never really recovered from the collapse in oil prices going back to 2014. High leverage and weaker than expected production are themes among the worst performers in the fund. XOP is down 41% over the past year and now trading just off its all-time low which reached $20.38 in October.

One of the defining features of XOP is its "float adjusted equal-weighted" methodology. Each quarter across the 60 current holdings, each stock is equally weighted with some relative adjustments made for potential market liquidity constraints. The result is that a mega-cap leader like Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) has as similar weighting in the fund at 2.4% as Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE) at 2.1% in XOP and a market cap of just $826 million for example. Equal-weighted indexes and funds tend to place a higher importance in small-cap stocks where their potentially higher volatility has a greater influence on the performance and risk profile.

This is in contrast to the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLE) which is market cap weighted and tracks just the energy sector stocks within the S&P 500. While WTI Crude is up 23% year to date, XLE has fared better than XOP and is up 4.6%. Clearly, that volatility goes both ways and the attraction of XOP is the potential to outperform to the upside in an environment of a sustained move higher in oil prices and market sentiment. The idea is that regardless of how bad some of these underlying financial among the riskiest stocks in the group are, a significant move higher in the price of oil can lift all boats.

XOP Underlying Holdings

Taking a look at the underlying holdings of XOP, the theme to notice is the divergence among large cap firms in the oil and gas industry which as a group have presented more positive returns, while the small caps are dragging lower the performance. Downstream leaders including Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) and Phillips 66 (PSX) have been strong performers this year up 35.3% and 39.6% each respectively. XOP's biggest gainer this year is World Fuel Services Corp. (INT) up 105%.

At the other end, we highlight that there are 28 stocks down by more than 20% this year. The worst performers including Antero Resources Corp. (AR), Whiting Petroleum Corp. (WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), and Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) are all down by more than 70%. The story has been generally weaker than expected results and lower production on what was already a poor operating environment attracts deep pessimism.

XOP Valuation

The table below presents valuation metrics for the underlying XOP stocks for reference. It's important to recognize that each multiple here has to be taken in the context of the individual company's circumstance. One exercise is to use certain companies as a benchmark and work backwards to better understand why the market is pricing in such a ratio.

Exxon Mobil Corp. for example trades at a relatively high forward P/E for the sector at 26x, but this is simply a premium for the company's size and scale along with its perception of earnings quality. Notably, Chevron Corp. (CVX) trades at a discount to XOM across various metrics. With that being said, we think energy sector dynamics make ratio analysis as largely useless as a form of investment decision making in these types of stocks. In the current environment, the market is rewarding production growth and balance sheet strength.

XOP Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

If broad equity markets are any indications, new all-time high records for the S&P 500 (SPY) may be signaling a building consensus for a resurgence of global growth expectations in what could be the next phase of the ongoing bull market. The thought right now is that a looming U.S.-China trade deal (or at least a preliminary agreement) will remove a major layer of uncertainty, ushering in a wave of positive momentum worldwide from everything between consumer sentiment and capital investment plans. The implication here is that such a scenario should also drive higher inflation expectations reflected in higher commodity prices (and oil) along with a potential steepening of the yield curve and higher long-term interest rates.

That's not necessarily our base case, but as it relates to the price of oil and sector stocks, there could be upside here even if the exact opposite is true. Here's why. What if the market right now is simply just flat wrong? What if even a finalized U.S.-China trade deal is unable to reverse the trends in global growth including the ongoing slowdown of economic indicators from China, weakness in Europe, along with tepid readings in some areas of the U.S. economy like industrial production? The answer here would be to expect even more aggressive dovish policy by the Fed and global Central Banks to extend the market cycle which we argue could also be bullish for oil prices. To summarize, here are two scenarios that could be bullish for oil prices from a high-level macro perspective.

U.S.-China trade deal is finalized leading to a global renaissance of growth resulting in demand based inflationary pressures on commodities including oil.

Trade deal is passed but fails to restore economic growth momentum (or the trade war re-escalates) forcing the Fed and global Central Banks to become aggressive with supportive monetary measures which could also result in inflationary pressures on the basis of lower rates.

Indeed, the reality is likely somewhere in the middle between these two scenarios, but we nevertheless see the balance of risks as tilted for a move higher in oil. In our view, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is one of the best ways to play a potential rebound in oil as the underlying stocks are leveraged for more upside.

The risk here is for a much deeper than expected deterioration to the global growth environment and recessionary conditions become a reality. In that case, there would be significant downside to all asset classes while it's a risk equity markets have not priced in.

Takeaway

One of the hardest parts about investing is being able to reconcile different views across asset classes that can potentially have conflicting implications. In our view, investors that are bullish on global growth and the broader equity market should also be looking for upside in commodities. While no one knows if "the bottom" for oil price is in, increasing exposure to oil stocks through the XOP ETF may be an attractive position on a risk adjusted basis. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

