Share Prices Of Staffing Companies Are Tentative

Headwinds Ahead for Staffing Companies

There are headwinds ahead for staffing companies. Investors can no longer expect any substantial growth in revenues, earnings, and share prices of Manpower (NYSE: MAN), Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), and Adecco (OTCPK: AHEXY), though share prices are unlikely to diverge radically either.

Share prices of staffing companies reached new highs amidst the thriving economy since I last wrote about investing in them. The drags on them outweighing any future vigor. The political climate is fraught, hoarding cash is the favorite strategy of the rich, and we all developed fantods over Brexit, sanctions, trade wars, impeachment investigations, and corruption allegations against foreign and domestic leaders. In the near term investing in staffing companies should be a tentative exercise. Consider avoiding or holding these stocks but not currently buying shares.

Economists are giving witness to a decades-long cultural shift in the world of work. The thriving economy is underpinning and stabilizing the share prices of staffing companies. Nevertheless, companies' fear of a coming recession and memories of the last big one pushing decision-makers to recession-proof their businesses by hiring Contract and Contingent Workers, while keeping a core of employees working directly.

Two other cultural shifts stabilizing the prosperity of staffing companies are the failing education system graduating too small a pool of domestically educated, well-trained, high school and college graduates. They do not have the skills to meet employers' needs in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, graphic arts, mathematics). Concomitantly, shrinking job openings in the manufacturing and agriculture sectors created a migratory underemployed class taking low wage jobs seekers turning to staff companies for placements. Staffing companies are helping to fill vacancies in high-tech and low-wage jobs from Singapore, Romania to Malaysia and Japan, from the UK to the U.S. In 2017, "about 29 million immigrants were working or looking for work in the U.S."

As reported in the news on Seeking Alpha, "Joining the growing ranks of large U.S. companies phasing out guaranteed retirement benefits, FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is closing its pension plan to the new U.S. hires starting in 2020…. Just 22% of Fortune 50 companies and 11% of transportation companies offer pensions to new employees." My son with an M.S. in chemistry does not bother applying directly to companies for work any longer but goes through staffing agencies who hire him as their employee and place him in a corporate lab where he gets neither the pay grade or benefits of the company employees and none of the perks.

Deceleration At Hand

Having a global reach is not helping the four staffing companies. One study reports the $491B global staffing industry experienced a 5% deceleration since 2017 "driven by the global economic slowdown." Companies relying on job placements in manufacturing "are generally more affected." There are bright spots like nursing. Hospitals are facing more admissions because of aging populations and upticks in birth rates in some countries resulting in nurse shortages. Nurses are retiring earlier in larger numbers than ever before. Travel nurses in the employ of staffing agencies are partly filling the gaps. Doctors too are increasingly working through staffing agencies. The choice is often the nurses and doctors for their own reasons.

Source Royal College of Nursing & HCL Nursing

Two Stable Companies

Manpower's Q3 report reflects flat revenues Y/Y, while experiencing a fall-off in gross margin rate (40 bps). In January '18, the share price topped $130 but has fallen back to the mid-$90 range. Manpower has been buying shares and still ended Q3 with +$800M in cash and revenue to be flat in the coming quarter or down 2%. The current yield (TTM) is 2.35%. Insiders have hardly bought shares in the past 52-weeks but they have been selling as the price reached the high $80s and $90s. Manpower operates through four subsidiaries with 400,000 clients worldwide. MAN has won awards in 2019 for being among the best companies for women to work and from Fortune Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for the 17th time. Shares are worth holding but with professionals predicting flat growth and decreases in staffing jobs MAN is too high priced to buy now. "Staffing jobs decreased 6.4% Y/Y averaged over the four weeks ending 11/10/2019."

Robert Half International is also feeling the pressures. Shares are trading near their 52-week low of $51.90 at +$58. The dividend yield is slightly below MAN's at 2.12%. While MAN share price has some room to grow to reach fair value, RHI is currently trading in a fair value range with a PE Ratio 15x compared to the 18.2x overall market. Other analysts are forecasting a 4.3% decline in earnings for 2020. Cash flow more than adequately covers RHI debt.

Source Simply Wall Street

Insiders are not reported to have been buying or selling shares in any major quantities throughout 2019. The average tenure of management at RHI is more than 15 years and board members' average tenure is +10 years. Institutions own the vast majority of shares.

Risk/Reward Factors of Ownership

Adecco revenues were also down (2%) Y/Y in Q3 '19, 4% organically, because Adecco's market strength is in Europe where market challenges are greater than in the U S. The bright spot for investors is the almost 4% dividend paid fairly consistently in the past few years. The dividend is based on earnings, so that might be a problem in 2020.

Source SWX:ADEN Historical Dividend Yield, May 18th 2019

All numbers TTM for the company are slumping. Revenues are down from 2018 $1.6M. Gross profit and operating income are down, while total operating expenses TTM remain close to costs in 2018. Its PE to earnings growth ratio (2.9x) is poor. Debt and liabilities seem covered by adequate assets. Management tenure at AHEXY is only +4 years. Insiders own a sliver of shares; almost half are owned by the public and the other half by institutions.

Source Simply Wall Street

Not Fired But Looking Around

There is a supposed shifting of the top priority of corporations from, first and foremost, serving shareholders and maximizing profits, to the reimagined idea of the first invest in employees, deliver value to customers, act ethically, "and support outside communities." I suspect it is true for their workers but an increasing number are placed in those companies by staffing companies.

Stock ownership of staffing agencies is not terribly risky but share prices are likely to meander for a longer time to come than rising. For small investors, their value is currently in dividend yields not industry growth or a merger or acquisition of any one of the three companies above. Staffing agencies benefit from culture changes taking place in capitalist countries. Companies are looking to recession-proof themselves by hiring lower numbers of full-time employees. The pool of feckless workers is growing; they are undereducated and poorly trained for the changes in skills necessary in today's marketplace. These conditions guarantee the need for staffing agencies. Management quality of the staffing company will prove to be the best source of successful investment. But the dividends aren't bad either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.