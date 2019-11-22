Yamada: Gold Vs. Stock Market

Gold and the markets are in a pattern of alternation that will likely continue for the near future. If we see a recession, gold will dominate.

Gold and the Dow are in a bit of a relay race, but there’s evidence of a rising tide for both, Louise Yamada, CMT, of LY Advisors told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

After breaking out above 1,400 and climbing to 1,550 before consolidating a bit, gold still looks to have upside potential and the monthly momentum is still positive, which supports consolidation, she said.

Meanwhile, the Dow is in an impressive consolidation pattern that should continue. Yamada said investors should take it target by target, with 30,000 next, then see whether we get the full measured move.

Looking at the Dow vs. gold ratio, it started to look as though equities might be due for a period of adjustment, but at the moment they're still alternating—and Yamada expects the pattern to continue for the next year or so.

The Trade

Yamada is bullish on gold as long as it remains above $1,400. She says the S&P 500 and NASDAQ currently have buy signals with targets of 3200 and 9000 and that a potential near-term target for the Dow is 30,000.

