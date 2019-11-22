PREIT Stock Could Be Worth $10 Or More Based On NAV

PREIT's NAV of roughly $10-$11 per share mainly stems from its six best properties and the value of land parcels it plans to sell for residential and hotel development.

Yet PREIT stock does appear to be significantly undervalued, based on a relatively conservative estimate of the company's net asset value (NAV).

In recent years, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) has been one of the many retail REITs to see its share price obliterated due to the so-called retail apocalypse. As recently as the summer of 2016, PREIT stock was worth about $25. The stock price crashed to around $6 by the end of last year, and it has remained in the vicinity ever since.

PREIT stock looks extremely cheap based on management's guidance that the company will be able to maintain its dividend at $0.84 per share annually with a 60% FFO payout ratio next year. (See slide 8.) This implies that the REIT would produce FFO per share of about $1.40 next year, putting its current valuation at just four times forward FFO. The dividend yield is a sky-high 15% to boot.

That said, management has a dreadful record when it comes to forecasts in recent years. For example, PREIT initially forecast that adjusted FFO would come in between $1.20 and $1.34 in 2019. That already would have represented a sharp drop from $1.54 in 2018. However, a few weeks ago, the REIT cut its full-year adjusted FFO guidance to a range of $1.08-$1.14. Thus, investors have to take management's projections of the timing and magnitude of a rebound in FFO with a grain of salt.

Net asset value (or NAV) -- the value of PREIT's assets after deducting all liabilities -- represents a more stable figure and perhaps a better tool for determining whether PREIT stock is undervalued. Yet estimating NAV can be very tricky. Let's take a stab at it anyway. (For a more bearish take on PREIT's NAV, see Seeking Alpha author Michael Boyd's very interesting piece from a year ago.)

Management throws out a wild estimate

PREIT's management has made a halfhearted attempt to demonstrate the company's underlying value through a NAV-like estimate in several recent presentations. The calculation is so simple that it fits on a single slide with ease.

(Source: PREIT November Investor Presentation, slide 7)

The REIT estimates the value of its top six properties at between $8 and $12 per share, net of mortgage debt. The high end of this valuation range is based on an aggressive cap rate of 6% for those assets, while the low end assumes a fairly conservative 7.3% cap rate. The cap rates are applied to estimated 2020 NOI, with spending needed to complete ongoing redevelopments then deducted.

Management also estimates that it will reap proceeds of $150 million-$300 million (roughly $2-$4 per share) from selling excess land at its properties, mainly for multifamily residential development. Adding these two figures together, PREIT stock would be worth between $10 and $16: well above its current sub-$6 valuation.

There's a big problem with this back-of-the-envelope calculation, though. As of September 30, PREIT had $763 million of unsecured debt, excluding a term loan to fund construction on its Fashion District Philadelphia redevelopment. It also had $384 million of preferred stock. Based on PREIT's weighted average share count of 79 million, this unsecured debt and preferred stock equates to about $14.50 per share. Deducting that from the $10-$16 estimate put forward by management would imply that PREIT stock is worth no more than $1.50 -- and quite likely zero.

Of course, PREIT owns more than a dozen other properties outside of its top six malls, and they are clearly worth something. The key question is how much extra value they represent.

Starting from scratch: the crown jewels

I agree with management's basic approach of dividing the properties into tiers to estimate NAV. However, rather than just looking at the top 6 malls, I would divide the portfolio into four tiers: crown jewels, solid properties, lower-tier core malls, and everything else.

PREIT's top three properties in terms of sales productivity (Willow Grove Park Mall, Cherry Hill Mall, and Woodland Mall) all have sales per square foot in excess of $600. Clearly, they belong in the crown jewel category. Fashion District Philadelphia, which opened just two months ago, also fits the bill. PREIT expects that flagship property's sales per square foot to stabilize at more than $700. (Property-by-property statistics can be found on p. 24 of PREIT's Q3 supplemental.)

(A busy parking lot at Willow Grove Park Mall. Image source: Author.)

I would also place the REIT's D.C.-area properties (Mall at Prince Georges and Springfield Town Center) in this category. Sales per square foot for the last 12 months were $558 and $554 for those two malls, respectively. That's very solid, considering that neither mall has an Apple store, which can dramatically increase a mall's sales per square foot. Strong demographic trends in the D.C. area should also help these properties in the long run.

These properties (excluding Fashion District Philadelphia, which was under redevelopment) generated almost $95 million of NOI in the 12-month period ending in September. Management estimates that its share of Fashion District Philadelphia's NOI will stabilize at over $18 million, although I will knock that down to $17 million to account for the fact that it will take a couple of years for NOI to ramp up to that level. Finally, redevelopment projects at Woodland Mall and Willow Grove Park Mall that are wrapping up should add at least $7 million of incremental annual NOI.

I believe that a cap rate in the 6.5%-7% range is appropriate for these high-quality assets. That puts their gross value at $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion. Netting out the roughly $700 million of debt associated with these properties, they are worth about $1 billion-$1.1 billion.

Estimating the value of everything else

I would include eight of PREIT's malls in the next tier down: the solid properties. (They are Lehigh Valley Mall, Dartmouth Mall, Jacksonville Mall, Magnolia Mall, Capital City Mall, Patrick Henry Mall, Viewmont Mall, and Valley Mall.)

Lehigh Valley Mall generates sales per square foot of nearly $600. It falls into this category despite its strong sales productivity due to its high vacancy rate and what appear to be weak leasing spreads. The other properties have sales per square foot ranging between $425 and $539 for the trailing-12-month period. All have occupancy rates of 95% or better (including non-anchor occupancy rates of at least 92%) and they collectively grew sales per square foot a little more than 5% over the past year. Most have had major redevelopment projects within the past few years.

Together, these eight malls currently generate about $75 million of NOI annually: perhaps $77 million including the benefit of two small redevelopment projects that will finish next year. A cap rate of 8.5% seems fair for these properties, albeit perhaps on the conservative side. This cap rate balances their solid sales productivity today against the headwinds facing malls overall. That would put their gross value at just over $900 million, or about $600 million net of $312 million of mortgage debt.

There are five lower-tier core malls (Moorestown Mall, Springfield Mall, Cumberland Mall, Francis Scott Key Mall, and Plymouth Meeting Mall). Sales per square foot ranges between $342 and $413 for these properties. All five are facing either elevated vacancy rates, comp sales declines, or both. Most of them are struggling to compete with larger, far more successful malls nearby.

(Moorestown Mall is one of several PREIT properties with elevated non-anchor vacancy rates. Image source: Author.)

These five properties generated about $34 million of NOI over the past year, but that could potentially grow to around $40 million in 2020 thanks to redevelopment projects that are just wrapping up at Moorestown Mall and Plymouth Meeting Mall. However, the weaknesses of these properties warrant high cap rates. Based on a cap rate of 13%, they would collectively be worth about $300 million, or about $160 million after deducting $142 million of mortgage debt. (Indeed, this analysis indicates that Francis Scott Key Mall and Springfield Mall might be worth little more than their current mortgage balances.)

Finally, PREIT owns two noncore malls and several open-air retail properties. One of the two noncore malls (Valley View Mall) has lost three anchors in recent years and is likely to be sold or returned to the lender before its $27 million debt maturity next year. The other (Exton Square Mall), has generated about $6 million of NOI over the past year. At a 20% cap rate -- reflecting its high vacancy rate, offset by the potential value of the underlying land -- that property would be worth $30 million.

The non-mall retail properties have generated nearly $13 million of NOI over the past year. At an 8% cap rate (including a discount for the difficulty of selling them due to their JV structures), they would be worth $160 million, or about $60 million net of debt.

NAV implies PREIT stock is undervalued: does it matter?

Not surprisingly, PREIT's crown-jewel properties account for the majority of its value: at least $1 billion net of property-level debt. All told, PREIT's operating properties are worth about $1.9 billion net of property-level debt, based on this analysis. Of course, we have to deduct PREIT's $763 million of unsecured debt (excluding the Fashion District term loan) and $384 million of preferred stock from this figure. That would leave a value attributable to common shareholders of around $750 million.

Land parcel sales could add $150 million-$300 million, according to management. (This would be incremental to NAV, as the land does not produce income today.) We will assume the low end of that range to be conservative. PREIT is also under contract to sell the rest of its development parcel in Gainesville, Florida this quarter for $10 million. On the other side of the ledger, management expects to spend $83 million over the next year or so to complete its current redevelopment projects.

This puts PREIT's likely NAV at around $800 million-$850 million, or roughly $10-$11 per share. That represents substantial upside relative to the current stock price.

That said, closing the valuation gap to NAV won't be easy. As long as PREIT continues to operate, it will suffer from being undersized, which means that management overhead will weigh on profitability. (PREIT expects G&A spending to total nearly 17% of total NOI this year.) In the long run, selling the company might be best for shareholders, but getting fair value would be very challenging right now due to widespread fear about the future of malls. PREIT would face the same challenge in any attempt to sell properties individually.

For now, shareholders should be patient. By this time next year, PREIT will have more or less completed all of its ongoing redevelopments, giving shareholders a better look at how its properties can perform when they aren't under construction. Most (if not all) of its planned land sales should be consummated by then, too. Management may also try to sell undervalued assets (like outparcels) and JV stakes in top properties to highlight the hidden value in its portfolio. This could get PREIT's stock price to move closer to NAV over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long MAC, the other 50% owner of Fashion District Philadelphia.