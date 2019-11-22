The Secular Bull Market And The Dollar's Direction

The secular bull market for US equities is projected to continue in the years to come.

Gambling is entertainment...Financial markets, what one often refers to as speculation, is really the force by which we move capital to the best and highest use. – Kenneth C. Griffin

There is a general consensus that higher equity markets can’t co-exist with a higher dollar. The direct correlation between the two, if it happens, should be only temporary.

But evidence suggests the opposite. The secular bull market in the US formed in the context of a higher dollar – not lower. More precisely, the sharpest advances took place in the context of a higher dollar.

Yes, periods of divergent moves existed. From time to time, the dollar moved lower fuelled by temporary monetary policy decisions. However, the overall higher trend in both markets (equities and dollar) continued unabated throughout the years.

A quick comparison of the above chart with the US Dollar Index (UUP) over the same period reveals that, indeed, the stock market advanced when the US Dollar Index fell. However, when the US Dollar Index stopped declining and reversed course, the stock market continued to push to new highs – 1980-1985, 1994-2000, 2010 – present.

If the projection for the next decade is correct and the stock market continues to rise - will the dollar follow too?

A popular argument against this thesis is that US astronomical debt would push the dollar lower. It reached $22 trillion in 2019. Faced with mounting pressure to pay out more in terms of interest, authorities may lean to weaken the dollar. It happened in the past; it may as well happen in the future.

But the debt problem is not new. As long as the economy grows and keeps creating jobs, expect the trend to continue. A recent Lead-Lag Report I wrote discussed the incredible ability of the US economy to keep creating jobs for over 109 consecutive months.

The recent stock market rally came in the context of a higher dollar too. The US Dollar Index broke higher in the middle of 2014 and stalled around the 100 mark. To this day, the 100 level proves to be pivotal in the dollar strength moving forward.

At the same time, Dow moved higher, too, even at a greater pace.

Different rounds of QE, interest rate hikes, a divergent monetary policy with the rest of the world – nothing abated the stock market move higher.

It is said that the market can stay irrational more than investors remain solvent. This concept implies that investors would be better off by simply going with the trend and following the path of least resistance rather than follow a thesis that worked in the past.

Monetary policy changed, and with it, market dynamics changed too. The successful investor in the years to come is the one able to quickly recognize the monetary policy impact on both the equity and currency market, in the context of globalization.

The forces pushing both markets up aren't local anymore. Strong demand comes from everywhere, and the trend won't change anytime soon.

