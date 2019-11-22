MasTec: The Mas Financing Deal Is A Buying Opportunity

The Mases are incentivized to retain their shares in three years when the term ends, and the terms make it simple to do so.

This has nothing to do with why MasTec is a bull story. They are ramping up a huge cash flow machine in their core oil/gas and communications segments.

My number one pick, MasTec, is getting hammered on news that the CEO and Chairman, the Mas Brothers, are using some of their shares as collateral on an unrelated loan.

So, That Happened

Source: YCharts

MasTec (MTZ) was the very first company I wrote about here at Seeking Alpha, so they are near and dear to my heart and portfolio. The last couple of days were pretty bad, as you see. This article is just about what happened this week, and why I am still a bull here. For the full bull story (in reverse chronological order):

The Mas Brothers

MasTec, an infrastructure construction company, was founded by Jorge Mas Canosa, a somewhat legendary figure in the 1960s generation of Cuban-American refugees (he was at the Bay of Pigs and lived to tell the tale). His sons, José Mas, the CEO, and Jorge Mas, the Charman, have run the company since then. Jose owns 7.4% of outstanding shares and Jorge owns 15.2%, so collectively they own 22.6% of the company.

Miami Freedom Park and Soccer Village. The rays of light from the stadium are the bright glow of David Beckham's handsomeness. Inter Miami CF Artist Rendering.

But they are also the owners, with David Beckham, of the new Miami MLS team, Inter Miami CF. The team just won a city vote to lease a public golf course near the airport and to build a new stadium for the team there. The Mas Brothers are effectively putting about 3.5 million shares, about 20% of their collective holdings, and 4.6% of all shares, up as collateral for a 3-year loan to finance the stadium. It's more complex than that, as we'll see in a moment, but that's the general drift.

Shareholders were displeased, as you see.

The Terms

I'm not entirely clear who the counterparty is, but the deal is being described as a "prepaid variable forward sale contract." In English, what this means:

The Mases will receive about $203.5 million. This collateralizes them at 82.2% of their 11/19 close price.

The Mases retain ownership and voting rights for the term.

In three years, they can choose to give up the shares or pay back equivalent cash according to a formula.

The biggest risk to shareholders is that this chunk of shares, or a smaller chunk, hits the market in three years.

The biggest risk to the Mases is that the stock price goes up so much that they cannot afford to buy back the shares at the end of three years. This is a very high-class risk to shareholders.

There are three sets of rules as to what happens at the end of three years. There is a floor price of $61.79 and cap price of 82.80. There are different sets of rules if the stock price is below the floor, between the two, or above the cap. I won't bore you with the details, but here's how that shakes out in terms of the number of shares or equivalent cash, the Mases are on the hook for at the end of 3 years.

So, the Mases are only on the hook for the full number of shares if the share price is below the floor in three years. In terms of the percentage of all shares outstanding:

So, the range is between the base 4.6% of shares up to the floor price, and it bottoms at the cap price at 3.4% of shares.

The worst-case scenario for investors is that the Mases cannot afford to pay the equivalent cash at the end of three years or get a new loan to replace it, or restructure the terms of this loan. This is not an insignificant number of shares to be hitting the market, but it is also not a huge amount, and three years is a long time.

If we assume that the shares hit the public float and the market cap remains constant, this is the implied share price loss across the range of share prices:

So, the worst case, only if we are less than the floor, is a 7.4% hit to the share price. It has already shaved off more than that and we are three years off from anything happening.

The Incentive Structure

Let's look at how the incentives shake out for the Mases. For starters, let's look at what the Mases net cash payback to their counterparty is at different share prices.

If the stock is below the floor, the Mases actually make money on this deal, so the counterparty is assuming some risk here. But look at how quickly it grows if the stock price is over the cap. The same chart but as effective APRs:

Below about $57, they pay a negative rate. Between the floor and cap, they pay 1.93%, 36 bps above the current 3-year Treasury rate. Above the cap price, that effective rate grows quickly.

So, a big issue for the Mases could be that the stock price goes up so much, they can't get the cash together to close out the deal. This is a high-class problem for shareholders.

I tend to think a soccer team in Miami fronted by the most recognizable English-speaking player of all time and his Posh wife is a decent enough bet, but let's assume for a moment that the team doesn't have the cash flows to cash settle in three years.

In the first place, cash or shares is the same. The price determines the number of shares or equivalent cash the Mases are on the hook for. But if the Mases let the shares go and they enter the public float, we saw the implied percentage losses above. Let's look at what the implied paper loses on their remaining shares would be:

As you can see, these paper loses from not cash settling start at $51 million and grow quickly.

The heavy incentive here is to refinance at the end of three years with the same shares, or even fewer shares more likely, as collateral if they cannot cash settle themselves.

The Upshot: This Is A Buying Opportunity

This in no way effects the MasTec bull story. Briefly, after two rounds of heavy investments in their oil/gas and communications units from 2016 through now, they are perfectly positioned to take advantage to two large macro CapEx spends:

Pipelines in west Texas and other shale formations. 5G buildout.

They are turning into a cash flow machine:

Source: YCharts

That line is likely to keep going up. More details at those links in the intro. It remains my number one pick for 2020-2021, and this changes nothing.

Three years is a long time.

The worst case is still not that bad.

The Mases are incentivized to roll over the financing, or pay a very high effective rate, and absorb large paper loses on remaining shares.

Finally, this is neither here nor there, but my take is that the Mases would view it as a huge betrayal of their father's legacy if they let these shares out of the family.

Do I wish the Mases had found another way to get their low interest rate? Yes. Does it in any way affect the MasTec story? No.

They are incentivized to keep these shares at the end of three years, and regardless of the soccer team, it won't be difficult to do so.

This is a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.