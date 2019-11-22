Opera Takes Emerging Markets By Storm

Opera is much more than an online lender and could develop into one of the leading online services companies in emerging markets over the next few years.

The company's valuation appears low, with EV/Sales < 3. But this is reasonable as there are significant risks in its booming microlending business.

Opera's revenues are growing by more than 100% p.a. and the company now has a larger userbase than Twitter or Snapchat.

Last week, Opera – probably the most unusual company in The Digital Leaders Fund's portfolio – presented its results for Q3 2019. The business model of this former traditional Norwegian software house, which was restructured with Chinese money starting in 2016 and floated on the stock exchange in the US in 2018, needs some explanation. In this Seeking Alpha article, I reported on the company, whose internet services are generating a lot of noise in the emerging markets of Africa and Southeast Asia.

Unfortunately, Opera's ADRs (American Depositary Receipts: shares of a non-US company that trade on US exchanges) are very volatile and it is difficult for the market to find a fair valuation level for the company. Following our initial investment in Opera in January 2019, the company's share price had doubled by the beginning of September. Since then, the stock has come under considerable pressure and has retreated 30% from its highs.

If one has followed the rapid development of the company more closely, these wild fluctuations become somewhat more understandable. Opera's organic growth has been accelerated over the last 12 months and at the same time its positive cash flows turned into a significant cash burn. It has carried out several capital raises (with consequent dilution), which has provoked a very negative reaction from investors.

Summary of results for Q3 2019

Opera's revenues more than doubled compared to the same quarter last year, growing 119% to US$94 million. In the first nine months of 2019, revenue growth was 68%.

For Q3 2019, net income was high, at US$28 million. However, this was significantly distorted by a write-up of the value of Opera's investment in FinTech OPay from Nigeria.

Operating profitability has been declining for several quarters due to the business's explosive growth. The EBITDA margin fell to 13.5% in Q3 compared to the same quarter the previous year.

In 2019, cash flow has clearly turned negative. An operating cash outflow of US$17.5 million was reported in Q3. Opera had a cash position of US$216 million at the end of September due to the capital raise of US$10 per ADR in Q3.

Guidance for 2019

In Q4 2019, Opera is likey to more than double its revenues again compared to the same period the previous year. For full-year 2019, this would mean revenue growth of more than 80% to approximately US$310 million. As a reminder, at the beginning of 2019 the company had forecast revenue growth of just 30%.

An adjusted EBITDA of US$41-45 million is targeted for 2019, which corresponds to a margin of approximately 14%. However, cash flow is likely to be negative for some time to come.

Booming microlending business

Turnover in Opera's still-young short-term loans (microlending) business tripled over the last quarter: in Q3 it made an astounding number of loans, almost 5 million, for an average amount of approximately US$50, generating a turnover of approximately US$40 million. Consequently, FinTech's share of Opera's total sales already amounts to almost 43%. These results have been made possible by the phenomenal launch of the CashBean microlending offer in India.

Only a few months after its launch, Opera's Indian microlending business has outgrown its Kenyan lending business, which has been under development since 2018. In no other country in the world is the microloan business bigger and more competitive than in India.

The total loan book on Opera's balance sheet, which is currently growing strongly, comprised US$56 million at the end of September, financed by a combination of bank loans and its own cash.

The high-yield microloan business in emerging markets naturally entails very high default risks. In Q3, Opera had to write off US$20 million of loans, or approximately 50% of its revenues. You read that correctly: 50%!

These figures make it clear why the interest rates for microloans are so high. Any ordinary bank would have gone bust long ago with loan default rates like this. For Opera, the loss is booked at present as 'apprenticeship' spending and written off. The management team emphasised that, in launching in India, the business consciously maximised turnover and the number of first-time customers, thus intentionally accepting above-average default risks. Opera said during its earnings call that the default rate had already reduced significantly, as at the start of the current quarter (Q4).

This is plausible, because the algorithms and employees responsible for granting loans learn with each datapoint. However, it remains to be seen what the default rates will be in the coming quarters as the microlending business "settles in" and stabilises, especially in India. Opera's management is very optimistic that it has opened up a very profitable business segment in record time. We will monitor further developments closely and with the necessary scepticism.

Opay: further financing round

Opera's microlending business was also recently launched in Nigeria. The OPay investment continues to cause a stir there. After a US$50 million financing round in June 2019, in which Opera had participated, OPay has now completed a further financing round of US$120 million. Opera did not participate in the latter round. Its stake in OPay was thus diluted and, according to the company, fell to around 13%. The valuation of OPay and other details of the transaction were unfortunately not disclosed.

Opera was able to win over world-renowned venture capitalists such as Sequoia, IDG and others as co-owners for OPay. With this remarkable transaction, it is clear that OPay in Nigeria is developing from a payment company (Okash) into a multi-service app just one year after launch.

OPay is operating in Nigeria with its "Super-App", faithfully following the example of Tencent's WeChat in China. Opay offers various driving services, financial services and even food delivery services from a single source in Nigeria, which has so far been digitally underserved. Expansion to other countries is planned.

Opay's growth strategy costs a lot of money, which Opera consciously collected from external investors. Opera shareholders reacted very negatively to the significant dilution of Opera's stake in OPay.

I take a somewhat different view: OPay is a classic "blitzscaling" investment case for a venture capitalist. The financing was hardly possible with Opera's funds alone. If this business had been completely financed by Opera, Opera's balance sheet would have been characterised by high losses and cash outflows for years.

Instead, the people behind Opera now have the chance to develop OPay as a sister company with external money, and still achieve considerable synergy effects for the Opera business. This seems to me a reasonable approach. But from an investor's point of view, we would like to see much more transparency in such transactions.

What's Opera's secret sauce?

The fast and cost-efficient scaling of various services in Africa and India is made possible through brand awareness and the reach of Opera's browsers and associated news platform. A wide user base is the basis for success, and Opera's is growing continuously.

For Q3, Opera reported a total of 350 million monthly active users (MAUs). Opera now has a larger userbase than Twitter or Snapchat. The largest group, smartphone users, grew by 18% over the previous year to 232 million.

In Q3, 169 million users per month took advantage of Opera News, a growth rate of 39%. The Opera News app more than doubled its user base to 41 million MAUs compared to the previous year.

In October 2019, the Opera News app was again among the top five most downloaded news apps worldwide. In Q2 2019, Opera News ranked #1, according to SensorTower data.

New sources of revenue are coming

In recent months, Opera has launched a number of other interesting services, almost unnoticed by the investment community. These are not yet being monetised, but are expected to generate additional revenue streams in the coming years.

1. OList

OList is an online marketplace launched a few months ago in Nigeria where both private individuals and business people can offer and trade anything. From vehicles, clothing and electronics to jobs and even real estate, almost everything is available in the different categories via OList.

That may not sound particularly innovative and exciting to someone in Europe or the US, given the oversupply of online marketplaces, but OList has quickly established itself in Nigeria. Only one quarter after launch, OList has already registered an impressive 1 million+ listings.

The monetisation opportunities for an online marketplace such as OList are manifold. Selling advertising is an obvious strategy. But Opera Management has made it clear that it has greater ambitions, even wanting to play an active role in the development of the local real estate market. We are curious to see which businesses will develop from OList from 2020 onwards.

2. OLeads and Opera Ads

From the user's point of view, OLeads is primarily a web construction kit, via which simple websites can be clicked together without programming knowledge. This is certainly not breathtaking from our point of view, since there are many similar and far more functionally mature web construction kits, such as WIX.

However, the special thing about OLeads is that the webpage generator is seamlessly integrated into the advertising platform Opera Ads. This is Opera's own advertising platform, on which advertisers or agencies can purchase advertising space in the Opera Browser or the Opera News App.

With Opera Ads, the company has its own offer for "Programmatic Advertising" and is on the best path to create an interesting local alternative to the US internet giants, which only have small presences in African markets.

3. Opera News Hub

The Opera News Hub platform enables African authors and bloggers to publish their content in the Opera ecosystem and – with the appropriate quality of content – monetise it.

Opera News reaches 120 million users in Africa. Using AI algorithms, users should always be able to view content that is relevant to them. One can imagine the Opera News Hub as an African counterpart to the Medium.com platform, which is used by many bloggers in the US to establish a successful media presence.

The valuation of Opera ADRs

As of September 30, 2019, there were approximately 118 million Opera ADRs. At a current price of approximately US$10, Opera's enterprise value is approximately US$1.1 billion. For 2019, turnover of US$310 million is targeted, which should grow to over US$400 million in 2020, perhaps significantly more. This results in an EV/sales ratio of well below 3.

This valuation might seem very low, and consequently attractive, for a profitable digital leader. However, it is not unreasonable, given that growth is currently being driven primarily by the microlending business. The regulatory and reputational risk in this business is very high. In India, the regulatory authorities regularly change the rules of the game, and in Kenya the requirements are becoming stricter.

The management team is nevertheless very optimistic that the microlending business will grow sustainably, become profitable in the near term and will soon be self-sustaining without further cash inflows. The market is currently still sceptical about this.

For us, Opera is far more than just a low-cost online lender. We share the market's scepticism about the lending business – which is certainly not the main reason for our investment in Opera, and we have communicated our concerns about this to Opera management.

But Opera has achieved great brand awareness in countries like Nigeria, Kenya and now also India. The ever-increasing reach of its platform in these countries enables Opera to test and roll out new internet services in record time, and without large user-acquisition costs. Opera adapts its services perfectly to local conditions, deploys local managers and does not get bogged down despite the wide range of its activities.

Hardly any other company is currently as active as Opera in advancing digital transformation in Africa. We believe it will be able to develop into one of the leading online services companies for Africa over the next few years. Therefore, we accept the high volatility of Opera shares and remain invested.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OPRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.