International Paper: Looking Back At Short-Term Outperformance

My current stance is far more cautious because of company expectations, and I believe you should be cautious about adding more as well.

My previous stance on the company was bullish and I considered the company undervalued, despite its sector.

International Paper (IP) has regained some ground since the posting of my last article. So far, it's fulfilled some of the short-term targets I had for the stock. Since September, when I published the last piece, the stock has shown some impressive performance, beating the S&P 500 by more than a factor of 3X.

Because of this recovery, essentially to the highest levels of 2019, this is a good point in time to revisit the company thesis to see if valuations have stretched to a point where investors should view the company differently in relation to forward expectations and current valuations.

International Paper - Good quarter despite headwinds

Now, when we view 3Q19, we must remember that the industry is currently under pressure, both in terms of export and in terms of overall supply/demand.

Despite this, the company recorded some impressive results during 3Q19.

Adj. Operating EPS of $1.09/share, down from record highs of $1.56 in 2018.

Debt repayment of almost $400M.

Share buybacks of ~$75M

Relatively stable sales ($5.6M from $5.7M in 2Q19) and improved EBITDA margins (up to 18.1% from 16.7% in 2Q19).

Improved FCF ($597M up from $584M in 3Q19).

Improved EBITDA compared to 2Q19.

Excellent containerboard performance despite significant downtime.

Looking at overall earnings, the largest headwinds came from an unfavorable Price/Mix as well as equity earnings, which came in at lower levels than 2Q19 (representing earnings of IP's subsidiaries).

Sector-wise, the price/mix issue/headwinds can be seen in every single segment. In terms of percentages to earnings, the impact was heaviest in Global Cellulose Fibers, which continued to suffer from high inventory levels apart from the unfavorable pricing trends.

Printing papers was the only segment seeing significant improvement this quarter, owing to optimized systems and cost control as well as lower input costs. The company's JV in ILIM had a terrible quarter in earnings due to global pulp prices, which despite relatively stable sales volume in terms of metric tonnes heavily impacted EBITDA for the quarter, dropping more than half compared to 3Q18 and 2Q19.

This drop was despite overall strong operations in the JV.

The company also modestly increased the dividend by 2.5%, which marks the 10th consecutive dividend increase at a sustainable payout ratio between 40-50% of FCF.

More importantly, International Paper has now mostly divested its stake in the Indian paper business, making IP minority shareholders with the full intention of exiting the business.

Overall, the company managed to deliver on significant operational improvements in improved systems and control costs, as well as improving the company's maintenance/outage expenses during the quarter. These improvements can be seen across all segments. These process improvements also include corporate overhead expenses, including lowered cost from already-finished restructuring. The company isn't going into exactly what sort of improvements we might see here and where they come from (beyond that it's about $20M in target), but clarify that it's about cost-efficiency being continually implemented. (Source: 3Q19 Earnings Call, Timothy Nicholls).

For the 4th quarter, the company is expecting some recovery in core segments as well as lower maintenance outage expenses (down by more than half, in particular in industrial packaging), with typical higher ops/costs due to higher seasonal energy demands.

So - overall, it was a quarter where the company continued to show the advantages of its new organization and systematic improvements in processes where despite long outages/downtime, the segments remained at a good efficiency and performance. Earnings are down, but not as much as they perhaps "should" have been, given the downtime seen in the quarter. Further, results are even dragged down significantly by JV equity earnings which suffered due to unfavorable pricing.

How should we view this going forward?

Valuation

For inherent risks to which this sort of company is exposed to, I refer you to my earlier articles on the company or other paper/containerboard companies. They all suffer similar risks, differentiated only due to their various structures and production specifics.

International Paper has performed well. In terms of valuation, it has recovered somewhat from lows.

Source: F.A.S.T Graphs

However, due to this recovery, we must now look once more at the potential future of this company. The recovery means that an investment no longer yields a 5%+ well-covered dividend return, and it also means that the company now trades at over 10 times earnings. Given the company's cyclical nature and business areas, this is something to at least look into.

The problem is obviously the earnings drop-off that's being forecasted in 2019 and 2020 respectively, compared to earlier years. Given that 2018 was a record year for the company, improving EPS by almost 52% to the year prior, it's completely natural to expect this to go back down for FY19.

The risk, as I see it, isn't necessarily what may or may not happen, it's the overall uncertainty and volatility of the sector as a whole, which can be seen both historically as a macro trend, but also company-specific on the share price/valuation fluctuations.

Analysts tend towards misses here, with almost a majority of the 1Y/2Y forecasts missing targets, including a margin of error of 10%. (Source: F.A.S.T Graphs). That, to me, indicates that results may very well be above stated expectations - or well below, as they were during 2014, when they missed by 43.33% in a negative way.

Granted, the company is different from back then. However, given:

the current macro/trade uncertainty

the overall pricing trends/volatility in both raw materials and products/cardboard

The fully realistic earnings decline compared to FY18 (and back to 2017 and earlier levels).

I'm leaning towards wanting more downside protection/safety in the form of purchase-price undervaluation to common metrics, not less. This makes the company, as a result of the recent ~20% recovery, a different sort of investment with a different upside/downside.

Now, provided the company is meeting expectations and trading at improved multiples, there is of course still potential for market-beating CAGR at these valuations. 12.29% annually certainly isn't bad.

However, I don't view it as simple as that - because we're essentially assuming that the company will improve its P/E-metrics while, in comparison to 2018, performing negatively in terms of EPS development over the coming 2 years, if these assumptions turn out to be true.

What if, in that case, the company trades only flat to current valuations, not moving much from 9-11 times P/E?

Well, in that case, you'd be looking at single-digit negative annual returns, or very low single-digit positive returns. Not a situation you'd want to be in, especially given the company's cyclical and macro-sensitive business.

In the end, I look a lot at current valuation in relation to forward assumptions. Previously, the market underestimated International Paper, both short term and long term, which gave rise to potentially excellent double-digit rates of return even in the case of flat P/E/earnings development.

While this case still exists in some valuation ranges, it is at this valuation less likely if the company remains at current valuations when taken into consideration to forward earnings.

And this merits a thesis change.

Thesis

Does that mean that International Paper now is a bad company to invest in?

Of course not. IP is a quality company with a safe dividend, and one of the industry leaders in its segment in the US. If the company recovers to market fair/fair value, there's great potential for annual returns even baked into the current market price per share.

However, because the company operates in a segment exposed to multiple pricing risks - both input raw materials and output products, geographical risks, sector-specific risks and trade/macro risks, the opportunity in this company is, to my mind, extremely valuation-based.

And that valuation is now looking not as good as before, which warrants, I believe, my updating the thesis and stance accordingly. Because I view the current market as (somewhat) overvalued, I believe any investment made (especially in these types of businesses) should be done at record-level undervaluations that include downside protection even in the case of flat development. Even better yet - negative development should still yield positive results. Other companies like Thor Industries (THO) are a good example of this.

Because this is no longer the case with International Paper, my stance here goes from a "Bullish" with "BUY" to a "Neutral" with "Hold." If you want to own a paper company and believe the company won't trade flat but will recover, this could still be an excellent investment - but I choose to go to the sidelines at this time. This is despite, if we look at share price/market price long term, this recovery can hardly be called 'significant' on a 10-year chart.

Stance

Due to the recent recovery and a change in the potential downside valuation in relation to future results, I choose to change my stance to "Neutral" with a "Hold" at this time. IP is a great company, but I'm only a buyer at cheaper valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THO, IP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.