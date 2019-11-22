The Chemours Company: Q3 EPS Beat Was The Tip Of The Iceberg

CC remains an attractive pick for the long-term oriented investors, but the current share price and EV/EBITDA multiple had likely not bottomed yet.

However, the company is rebalancing the portfolio to adapt to unfavorable market conditions and protect the balance sheet and shareholder returns.

On November 4, The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), the U.S. performance chemicals company, published its Q3 results. The market was shocked by an EPS beat, and the stock soared 12% after the announcement. What is more, during the first two weeks of November, the stock price edged higher from 2019 lows bolstered by hopes that the U.S.-China trade confrontation, and a tit-for-tat tariff war would ultimately come to an end.

However, the Q3 EPS beat was only the tip of the iceberg. 9M19 and Q3 results contained a few more profound matters that should not be overlooked by a meticulous and punctilious investor, from shrunk margins and operating cash flow to negative FCF and weak Return on Total Capital, which I will examine in greater depth below in the article.

With EV/EBITDA of 7.2x, well below the historical average, CC remains a clear value stock, but the primary question is if the share is a 'Buy' at these levels or not. In the previous coverage, I gave the stock a neutral rating citing global economic growth concerns, the trade war repercussions which weigh on chemical companies' sales, profits, margins, and cash flow. Another annoying matter was illegal imports of HFC refrigerants to Europe, which jeopardized Chemours' market position, and, hence, revenue and margins.

Now, I suppose it is worth taking a closer look at the Q3 and 9M report and answer the question if the market is about to re-evaluate the stock, and hence, it is time to go long.

The top line

During the earnings call, the CEO of Chemours mentioned "a weaker macro and continued sluggishness across many of our core markets." The flat global growth has been putting pressure on all three revenue-generating segments of the group: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. For instance, the Fluoroproducts division obviously suffered from the slowdown in the automotive industry, which was impacted by the tariff confrontation. In 9M 2019, the company reported a 16.5% drop in net sales; for a broader context, 9M sales of titanium dioxide and other minerals plummeted 30%, while sales of fluorochemicals dropped by 13%. All geographic regions (North America, Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Latin America) delivered lackluster results.

However, there also was one matter that severely hammered the top line. It was illegal imports of HFC refrigerants to Europe that partly seized the market share of Chemours' Opteon™. While the company clearly has been putting much effort into resolving the issue, there is still a lot to do. During the earnings call, Senior Vice President Mark Newman mentioned that,

we have not yet reached a tipping point where we believe illegal activity is fully under control.

So, in the near term, this headwind is likely to remain worthy of concern.

While 9M net sales dropped considerably, the cost of goods sold (inclusive of the cost of raw materials) also decreased but not significantly enough to secure 9M gross profit. So, it fell 41.2%, putting pressure on operating profitability and net income. Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin dipped 8.9%, while the operating margin was down 8% compared to Q3 2018.

Still, to protect operating margin, the company has started to curtail its Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which is a common practice in the industries exposed to cyclical ups and downs but yet not all managers show readiness to sacrifice a portion of SG&A to save shareholder profits. Chemours, thankfully, is ready to cut SG&A to adapt to the harsh market environment.

Interest expense, unfortunately, crept 5.4% higher, which is not coincidental given CC's debt burden. In sum, Chemours remained profitable (to rewind, in 2015, when its sales edged lower, it failed to stay profit-making), but LTM net profit fell close to almost a two-year low, $407 million.

Return on Capital and FCF

Now, I should take a more in-depth look at Chemours' profitability. We see a staggering 41.2% Last Twelve Months Return on Equity, but an observant investor will immediately remark that ROE is a sheer misleading metric as the company has a Debt/Equity ratio of 486%. I have already touched upon that matter in the previous coverage. So, in the case of this heavily indebted company, we should use Return on Total Capital to gain reliable insights regarding its profitability. Chemours' ROTC currently stands at 7.3%, which looks acceptable, especially considering the headwinds it had to address, but not perfect. For the broader contest, another titania company Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) managed to deliver a 6.9% return on capital provided by debt and equity investors, so Chemours' result is in line with the peer's.

In 1H19, CC had negative operating cash flow, which was surely an onerous sign that highlighted much more profound issues like an unfavorable economic environment (e.g., waned demand for fluoropolymers and titania in its key markets). On a Last Twelve Months basis, CC remains net CFFO positive; however, its cash flow mirrored the revenue decline and plummeted to the lowest level since March 2017. $509 million that Chemours has generated since September 2018 looks especially bleak compared to the 2018 net operating cash flow of $1.14 billion.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha

When liquidity wears amid weaker net CFFO, dividend coverage is worthy of concern, as capex not only consumes all operating cash flow but also requires to use cash at hand or raise debt. Thankfully, the company has a gargantuan C&CA on the balance sheet, and I fairly confident the market conditions will not force it to cut DPS or eliminate dividends entirely, yet, the prospects of DPS increase are blurry.

However, it is worth noting that the C&CA substantially decreased since 2017, as it went from $1.56 billion to just $694 million, while the debt burden had not changed at all. What is more, Total debt/EBITDA currently stands at 4.47x, while Net debt/EBITDA equals 3.7x, so, in my view, leverage is too high.

Valuation

I will not use the P/E ratio despite its simplicity and widespread use. Unfortunately, in the case of CC, it is not applicable, as the share of debt in the capital structure is staggering, and earnings yield and ROE should be avoided to prevent hasty conclusions. Instead, I will take a look at EV/EBITDA and ROTC of CC and its three key peers: Kronos Worldwide, Tronox (NYSE:TROX), and Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR).

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha. It is impossible to compute a meaningful EV/EBITDA ratio of VNTR, as its Last Twelve Months EBITDA turned negative. As you see, the company also has negative EBIT-based ROTC.

With the lowest EV/EBITDA and the highest ROTC among the peers (which are exposed to the same issues that arose from the trade war), CC looks underappreciated by the market.

Is CC on its way to the top?

Despite plummeted sales and cash flow, the silver lining is that Chemours had undertaken measures to withstand the pressure from an uncertain environment and ripple effects of the trade war. For instance, in an attempt to optimize asset structure amid lower sales, CC embarked on a path of portfolio simplification. For example, it shut down the Methylamine and Methylamides business. So, the C-Suite is trying to adapt to the cyclical downturn and to protect shareholder profit, and that is worth meriting.

I reiterate my long-term bullish outlook, considering the stock price will recuperate along with the pace of the global economy. Its strong market position in fluoropolymers secures steady revenue growth and cash flow in the 2020s, given the principal importance of these materials to renewable energy and consumer electronics. Moreover, analysts anticipate double-digit EPS growth in 2020 and 2021 after lackluster 2019.

Yet, my short-term "Hold" rating also remains unchanged, as the fate of the trade war is still uncertain, while illegal imports of HFC refrigerants to Europe continue to pose a threat to its revenue. However, as a cyclical stock, CC might be a speculative play as the price is sensitive to progress in the U.S.-China trade talks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.