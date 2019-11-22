Stage Stores - Conversion To Off-Price Turns Into A Major Winner

Despite a 400%+ rally over the past three months, the shares still have ample room to run going into an anticipated, very strong holiday season. Investors should use setbacks to initiate or add to existing positions.

Management now anticipates generating more than $35 million in positive cash flow for the full year which translates to Q4 cash flow expectations of $135+ million.

Company reports stellar third quarter results with comparable sales up an eye-catching 17.4%. Full-year guidance raised across the board.

To be perfectly honest, I had largely given up on ailing department store operator Stage Stores (SSI) in May after the comparable sales growth trajectory of its new Gordmans off-price store segment appeared to have weakened from previous quarters.

Source: Company Presentation

But in August, the company reported improved second quarter results with comparable sales turning positive. While an overall disappointing spring season performance caused management to lower sales growth expectations, the company nevertheless raised adjusted EBITDA guidance materially (from $10-15 million to $20-25 million) due to an accelerated off-price conversion schedule with accompanying material SG&A benefits.

While the 150 basis points comparable sales benefit from ongoing off-price conversions again was nothing to write home about, the company already pointed to a very promising start for the third quarter (emphasis added by author):

We are pleased with the continued momentum in August following the 500 basis point improvement in comparable store sales in the second quarter from the first quarter. In fact, comparable sales are up mid-single digits for the first two weeks of the third quarter, which further validates our pivot from department stores to off-price.

Just four weeks later, Stage Stores surprisingly announced plans to convert substantially all its stores to off-price (emphasis added by author):

Based on the success of the conversion strategy, the Company plans to begin converting its remaining department stores in February of 2020, and expects to be operating approximately 700 predominantly small-market Gordmans off-price stores by the third quarter of fiscal 2020. A limited number of stores may continue to operate under their existing department store nameplates until closure is permitted by lease. The Company plans to close approximately 40 stores during fiscal 2020. Capital spend in fiscal 2020, inclusive of all conversion activities, is expected to be approximately $30 million.

Source: Company Presentation

After Thursday's blowout Q3/2019 report, it has become increasingly clear why management has made the bold decision to abandon the department store concept entirely and focus solely on the off-price segment (emphasis added by author):

“The 17.4% increase in third quarter comparable sales was driven by a variety of factors that encompass our guests’ positive reaction to the new Gordmans stores and our pre-conversion activities. The 89 department stores converted to off-price during 2019 delivered a combined sales increase of nearly 40% in the third quarter. “Our results also reflect that guests in our department stores are responding quite favorably as we celebrate sales and events prior to their store converting. Our expanded home business in department stores delivered a comparable sales increase of 180% in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, we expect excitement to grow with our holiday marketing focusing on celebrating the last holiday season at our department stores with messages including 'Last Black Friday Sale Ever' and 'Last Christmas Sale Ever.' Notably, our pre-conversion promotional efforts do not involve incremental couponing or markdowns and as a result, retail margins have not been negatively impacted. In fact, in the third quarter, retail margins increased 130 basis points. “Additionally, we are thrilled with the early results of our Amazon partnership which is popular with Amazon customers and our loyal guests. Over 700 of our stores are now active pick-up points for Amazon Counter just in time for the holiday season. This will increase our traffic and provide Amazon shoppers with fast, flexible and convenient package pick-up.”

On the conference call, management attributed the stellar sales performance to a number of factors:

both legacy department store customers and a new, younger audience are being attracted by the conversion to off-price.

recent investments in the home and gift business combined with an expanded and upgraded home assortment caused a 180% comparable sales increase in the home category in converted locations.

comparable sales in the women's apparel business turned materially positive after having been a drag on the company's results for years.

one-time benefits from "last ever" holiday sales promotions in the company's soon-to-be-converted department stores.

Amazon Counter starting to have a positive impact on customer traffic and comparable sales.

With expectations for a very strong holiday season, the company raised FY2019 guidance significantly:

Source: Company's Press Releases, Author's Own Work

In addition, Stage Stores now expects to generate more than $35 million of positive cash flow for FY2019, quite an achievement when looking at past numbers:

Source: Company's Press Releases, Author's Own Work

The full year cash flow guidance translates to anticipated cash generation of $135+ million for Q4, a more than 50% year-over-year increase.

Suffice to say, these numbers are nothing short of impressive. And while Stage Stores is currently enjoying some one-time benefits from its "last ever" department store holiday sales promotions, the company still has a lot of dry powder with approximately 550 stores yet to be converted to the Gordmans off-price brand. Even better, required investment for converting an existing department store location to off-price amounts to just $40,000 resulting in FY2020 capex guidance of $30 million to remain flat year-over-year.

But the good news doesn't stop here. Due to the generally faster inventory turnover in the off-price segment, management expects a more than $30 million reduction in inventory investments next year.

Granted, the easy money seems to have been already made given the 400%+ increase in the company's stock price over the past three months but with management expecting a very strong holiday season and next year's full conversion to off-price ahead, the shares still have plenty of room to run, at least in my opinion.

At its current market capitalization of $100 million, Stage Stores is trading below 3x FY2019 cash flow expectations and next year might be even better despite the absence of the above discussed one-time sales benefits.

Bottom Line:

Stage Stores appears to be in the early innings of an impressive transformation caused by the company's decision to exclusively focus on the Gordmans off-price business going forward.

Given low valuation, an anticipated, very strong holiday season and the full conversion to off-price scheduled for next year, the shares still have ample room to run. Absent a major sell-off in the general market, I wouldn't be surprised to see the shares trading at double current levels going into the company's Q4 earnings release in early March.

Investors should use setbacks to initiate or add to existing positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.