Beyond Meat And The Game For The Meat-Substitute Throne

The winner of the meat substitute race will be the lab-grown meat rather than the plant-based one. The former is healthier, more environmentally-friendly, cheaper and tastes like real meat.

In July, I wrote my initial bearish article on Beyond Meant, Inc. (BYND). Since then, the stock has dropped 49%. The original lock-up period for insiders was October 29th. But BYND moved the lock-up period to July 31st by offering 3.25m shares. Most of the shares offered, 3m of the 3.25m, were from insiders at a price of $160 when the market price was $196, a very bad signal. So as we predicted in the latest article, the expiration of the lock-up period was the catalyst that dragged the stock price down to the $80 level. But now the question is whether the shares offer an attractive entry point.

In this article, I will explain why Beyond Burger won't be the winning fake-meat burger. Also, I will provide an update on the implied growth in the current stock price.

Lab-grown vs. Plant-based Fake Meat

I love reading about what the future is holding for the human race. My favorite writer on the topic is Ray Kurzweil. He is an inventor, futurist, published author (five of his seven books have been national bestsellers) and director of engineering at Google. His books are amazing and his tech accuracy has been 86%. In his book, The Singularity is Near (which I strongly recommend), one of his predictions is that meat will be “manufactured” in plants. People will manufacture their preferred cut of meat using a technology similar to 3D printing.

That brings me to my next point, why isn’t the future a plant-based meat future? That is because lab-grown meat is healthier, environmentally-friendly, cheaper and tastes like real meat.

I explained in my first article that Beyond Burgers are not healthy due to the many processes required to convert the raw materials into the final burger. My argument has been validated by dieticians in this article and video. Lab-grown meat is grown from cells of actual animals in a process similar to brewing beer. As lab-grown meat is grown from animal cells, it will have all the good and bad attributes of real meat. In the future, scientists could genetically remove the bad attributes of meat and add other good ones.

Also, lab-grown meat is more environmentally friendly. While both technologies avoid slaughtering animals, plant-based meat still requires land to plant the peas and the other vegetables needed to create the meat. On the other hand, lab-grown meat will be grown in silos, similar to the ones used in breweries, not requiring extra land to plant vegetables. In fact, there are already industry-wide supply concerns for pea protein and I think this concern will intensify as more plant-based meat options appear.

The third point is that lab-grown meat will be cheaper than plant-based meat. Furthermore, I suspect that lab-grown meat will become even cheaper than real meat. Right now, plant-based meat is close to twice the price of real meat. Lab-grown meat is not commercially available yet. A couple of years ago, a pound of lab-grown meat sold for $1.2m per pound, as technology advanced, it came down to $9,000 per pound in 2017, $1,000 per pound in 2018 and $100 per pound in early 2019 (source). Bruce Friedrich (watch his Ted Talk here) believes that lab-grown meat will be available in 2020 at a cost of $50. The current high cost is due to the lack of economies of scale but by 2021 the cost of a patty is expected to be $10. I am not Ray Kurzweil but I think the cost of lab-grown meat could be lower than that of real meat in the future. Lab-grown meat would eliminate many costly processes needed when producing real meat such as feeding cows and then slaughtering them. Experts agree (source):

The burger [lab-grown] was this expensive in 2013 because back then it was novel science and we were producing at very small scale. Once production is scaled up, we project the cost of producing a hamburger will be around 9 euros, a Mosa Meat spokeswoman told Reuters, adding that it could ultimately become even cheaper than a conventional hamburger.

Finally, lab-grown meat tastes like real meat and why shouldn’t it? It is cells from animals. Here is the process of creating lab-grown meat (source):

Just’s process, meanwhile, is much more clinical. The company takes live cells from biopsies that don’t require the death of the chicken. It then isolates the cells that are most likely to grow, and gently nurtures them in tank-like bioreactors in a soup of proteins, sugar, and vitamins.

So it makes sense when they say that lab-grown chicken tastes like chicken. I have not tried any lab-grown meat yet, but I tried the Beyond Burger and was really disappointed. Maybe Beyond Burger is an attractive option for vegans and vegetarians, but if BYND wants meat-eaters to eat their burgers, they have a lot of work to do.

Competition

As I previously explained, there are no barriers to entry and current food players (such as Tyson (TSN) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF)) have an advantage. In July when I wrote the first article, Tyson was the only big player with an apparent plan for plant-based alternatives, they started with a chicken nugget option. But now I see too many alternatives to keep track such as Gardein (CAG), Morningstar Farms (K) and Maple Leaf Foods’(OTCPK:MLFNF) just to name a few. Those are only plant-based competitors. In 2020 we should start seeing more competition from lab-grown companies such as Memphis Meat and JUST. But as they won’t be competitive on price, I think the competition will be meaningless till 2021 when prices become more competitive.

Another relevant competitor is Impossible Burger which is entering the market aggressively. Impossible Burger also produces plant-based burgers. But reviews prefer the Impossible Burger as it is “meatier” than the Beyond Burger.

Operational Update

BYND has done a great job. For example, they have increased distribution points by 75% to 53,000 since the IPO and have beaten Wall Street consensus estimates. In the last quarter, BYND grew YoY revenues by 247% to 92m and had two quarters of positive EBITDA. The EBITDA margin for 3Q19 was 8.5%. While BYND maintained debt at 30.9m, they have increased their cash position to 312m thanks to the proceeds of the offering (37.7m). In 2Q19, free cash flow was only a burn of 2m and had a cash position of 280m. So the capital raised the following month was not needed. I hope it is apparent that it was only done to provide insiders an early exit option.

Valuation

Below is the revenue growth implied in the current stock price. The implied growth rate is still high at 28% annually for the next eight years, but more plausible than the 56% growth rate implied in the stock price in July.

Source: Author estimates

Source: Author estimates

So, if you believe that BYND will continue to be the leader in the segment, I think the current price is close to a fair value for the stock. But as you would conclude by now, I do not think BYND will be the winner in this battle.

Right now, BYND’s market cap is just below 5 billion. The plant-based market in the US is 12 billion and is expected to grow to 27 billion by 2025. So, for BYND to justify its market cap, it needs to either convert a significant portion of Americans into vegetarians or it should target the larger segment of the meat industry.

Contrary to popular belief, even with all the push to vegetarianism, the percentage of vegans and vegetarians has been constant for a long time. So BYND’s only move is to convince meat-eaters that Beyond Burger tastes like meat...a tough sell.

Conclusion

If you think BYND is the winner in this battle for the meat-substitute, then at the current price, we may be close to a fair value for the company. However, I think BYND will lose this battle. As I argued in this article, I struggle to see how plant-based meat could be the solution of the future when the lab-grown alternative is healthier, more environmentally friendly, cheaper and most importantly, it tastes like real meat.

