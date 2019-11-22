Tracking Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management Portfolio - Q3 2019 Update

The top three positions are Procter & Gamble, Sysco Corporation, and Mondelez, and they add up to ~78% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Nelson Peltz's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Peltz's regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/14/2019. Please visit our Tracking Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q2 2019.

This quarter, Peltz's 13F portfolio value increased from $9.48B to $9.58B. The number of holdings decreased from 9 to 8. The top three holdings are at ~78% of the 13F stock portfolio: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), and Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ). To know more about activist investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

New Stakes:

None.

Stake Disposals:

PPG Industries (PPG): PPG was a 5.20% portfolio stake established in Q2 2018 at prices between $100 and $113 and increased by ~60% next quarter at prices between $102 and $116. There was another ~70% increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $95 and $111. The position was disposed this quarter at prices between $107 and $121. The stock currently trades at ~$126.

Note 1: Last October, Trian pursued replacing Chief Executive Michael McGarry with former CEO Chuck Bunch. In January, Trian abandoned the idea in response to the company announcing plans to address some of Trian's issues: explore splitting into two businesses, de-stagger board elections, and removing super majority voting. In May, PPG decided not to split the business after independent strategic reviews.

Note 2: The PPG stake was first disclosed in a 13F amendment filed on 10/9/2018. Trian avoided disclosing this stake in Q2 2018 by making use of the "section 13(F) Confidential Treatment Requests".

Stake Increases:

General Electric (GE): The GE position is currently at ~6% of the 13F portfolio. The stake was established in Q2 2015 and increased by ~83% the following quarter at an overall cost-basis in the low-20s. Q4 2015 saw a ~14% trimming at prices between $25 and $31.50. The stock currently trades well below their purchase price ranges at $11.53. There was a ~7% trimming in Q4 2016 at prices between $28 and $32.50. Last quarter also saw a ~9% trimming at ~$9.75 per share. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Note: In October 2017, Trian won a board seat at General Electric. Soon after, long-time (16 years) CEO Jeff Immelt stepped down. John Flannery, the head of GE's healthcare unit was named as the new CEO. Last October, Larry Culp (formerly CEO at Danaher) was named the CEO.

Legg Mason (LM): LM is a new 1.57% of the portfolio activist position established in May at around the $35 price range. Soon after, Legg Mason appointed Trian's Nelson Peltz and Ed Gardner to their board. The stock currently trades at $38.15. Trian owns ~4.5% of the business. There was a marginal stake increase this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Bank of New York Mellon (BK): The original BK stake was built during the first three quarters of 2014 at prices between $31 and $40. There was a ~31% selling in Q3 2017 at ~$53 and that was followed with a similar reduction in the following quarter at prices between $51 and $55. The stock currently trades at $48.57 and the stake is at 5.74% of the portfolio. There was a ~18% selling in Q1 2019 at ~$53 per share and that was followed with a ~5% trimming last quarter. This quarter also saw a ~4% trimming.

Note: In 2014, Trian's co-founder Edward Garden was added to BK's board. The company also unveiled a cost-saving plan to reduce $500M in expenses through 2017. In March 2015, Marcato Asset Management requested Trian's support in their efforts to replace BNY Mellon's CEO, but Trian rejected the plan. In Q4 2016, Marcato exited their position. This May, Edward Garden resigned from the board.

Wendy's Company (WEN): The WEN stake goes back to 2005 when Trian Fund Management was founded. The position has fluctuated over the years. Recent activities follow: there was a ~14% reduction in Q2 2017 at $15.97 and that was followed with a similar reduction in Q1 2018 at ~$16.50. Q2 2018 also saw a ~7% trimming at around the same price. The stock currently trades at $20.35. The position is now at 5.55% of the 13F portfolio. There was a ~10% trimming in Q1 2019 and another ~7% trimming this quarter.

Note 1: Family trusts connected to Trian also own shares of Wendy's. Including those, the total ownership is at ~42M shares (~18% of business).

Note 2: In December 2015, Matthew Peltz was added to Wendy's board. Nelson Peltz is the Chairman of the Board (non-executive chairman since June 2007).

Kept Steady:

Procter & Gamble: PG stake was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $82 and $90. Q1 2017 saw a huge ~5x stake increase at prices between $83.50 and $92. The stock currently trades at ~$120. It is now their largest position at ~48% of the portfolio. There was a ~3% selling in Q1 2019 at ~$99 and that was followed with marginal trimming last quarter.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 32.15M shares of PG. This is compared to 36.63M shares in the 13F report. The reduction happened at ~$124 per share.

Note 2: In July 2017, Trian launched a proxy fight for a board seat at P&G and termed P&G's business culture a "suffocating bureaucracy". A whitepaper soon followed proposing a reorganization under a "lean holding company" structure: a) beauty, grooming, and healthcare; b) fabric and home care; and c) baby, feminine, and family care. Trian narrowly lost the proxy battle, but P&G still appointed Peltz to the company's board. In June last year, Peltz indicated his reorganization plan is "under very serious consideration" by the company's board. A reorganization plan followed in November.

Sysco Corporation: SYY is the second-largest position at ~20% of the portfolio. It was purchased in Q2 2015 at prices between $36 and $39 and increased by ~300% the following quarter at prices between $35.50 and $41.50. The stock currently trades at $79.22. There was a ~5% selling in Q2 2018 at ~$66 per share and another ~12% reduction next quarter at ~$75. The position was further reduced by ~25% in Q4 2018 at ~$66.30 and another ~18% last quarter at around the same price. Trian still controls ~4.7% of the business. Last quarter saw a ~2% stake increase.

Note: On August 20, 2015, Sysco appointed Nelson Peltz and Josh Frank (a partner at Trian) to the company's Board.

Mondelez International: MDLZ is a top-three ~11% of the 13F portfolio position. The original stake was from Q4 2012 when over 19M shares were purchased in the mid-20s price-range. The following quarter saw a stake-doubling in the low-30s price-range. There was a ~55% selling in Q1 2018 at prices between $40.50 and $46. The stock currently trades at $52.07.

Note: Following their stake establishment in 2012, Trian pushed Mondelez for a merger with PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) but that did not pan out. In early 2014, Peltz acquired a board-seat in a compromise agreement with Mondelez. In March 2018, Nelson Peltz left the board and was replaced by Trian's president Peter May.

nVent Electric plc (NVT): NVT is a ~3% of the 13F portfolio stake established as a result of their separation from Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) that closed on May 1, 2018. Later in the same month, around 1.5M shares were purchased at prices between $24 and $28. NVT started trading at ~$25 and it now goes for $24.39. Last quarter saw a ~23% selling at ~$25.50 per share.

Note 1: It was disclosed in June that they have acquired a 5.98% ownership interest in Ferguson plc (OTCQX:FERGY). The position is not in the 13F report as they purchased the shares listed in London which is not in the realm of 13F reports.

Note 2: It was announced in March that Nelson Peltz had joined Aurora Cannabis (ACB) as a strategic advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.