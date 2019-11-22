Yandex: The Battle Is Won, But The War Isn't Over

Yandex finally gets a relief for a while, but this is not the end of "Yandex vs. the Kremlin" saga.

After months of negotiations, Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and the Russian government reached an agreement on a new management structure of the company, which should prevent the company from falling under foreign control. The state won't directly participate in decision-making, but will pay close attention to company decisions that may affect national security. This eliminates most of the short-term risks though the new management structure can have major implications for the company.

Yandex found a compromise with the state: it creates a special Public Interest Foundation, a non-profit organization to which Yandex will transfer part of its managerial functions.

Source: Yandex; Author's chart

Sberbank's "Golden share" will be transferred to PIF and will allow blocking any consolidation of 10% or more of the ordinary or voting shares. The PIF will be able to appoint two directors to the board of directors of Yandex N.V., which consists of 12 people; Yandex shareholders won't be able to reject their candidacy. One of the two directors will serve on the Nominating Committee, which is responsible for appointing four people to the Board of Directors. Both PIF's directors will also participate in the Public Interest Committee, which will discuss the following set of questions:

Transactions related to material intellectual property;

transactions related to the sale or transfer of Russian users' personal data to non-Russians;

changes in domestic policy regarding the protection of Russian personal data; and

interaction with non-Russian state or international organizations.

In addition, the PIF will receive a special vote in Yandex LLC, which will be able to temporarily replace the CEO of the company in certain circumstances.

The PIF itself will be managed by a board of directors consisting of:

Five representatives of state universities: Higher School of Economics, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, Moscow State University, St. Petersburg State University and ITMO University.

Three independent directors: the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the Skolkovo School of Management and the Endowment of Moscow School №57.

Three representatives of Yandex: Arkady Volozh, Tigran Khudaverdyan; Elena Bunina.

Arkady Volozh will also create a family trust where he will transfer his class B shares. These shares won't be converted into class A shares within two years after Volozh's death. Volozh also won't be able to sell 95% of his class B shares for two years.

All this seems to solve the problem for Yandex. Although it cannot be said that the regulatory risks of Yandex have completely disappeared, the uncertainty surrounding the future of the company has clearly decreased significantly, and this is very positive news for the company. Foreign investors were virtually unaffected, and the management can now focus on developing the business and the preparation of Yandex Taxi IPO, rather than negotiating with the authorities.

Buyback

Another news worth mentioning is a recently announced buyback program of up to $300 million which will last for a period of up to one year. This is a pleasant bonus, but not a big deal really. For Yandex, $300 million is about 3% of its free-float or 2.6% of total capitalization. Yandex's trading volumes are around $80-100 million on the NASDAQ and $15-20 million on the MOEX, so if the buyback is carried out on daily basis for 12 months, the repurchase volume will be around 1% of the average daily turnover, which is an insignificant value.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the stock has finally returned to price levels where it should be considering the company's impressive operating performance.

What will change for the company? Next to shareholders, the board of directors and top managers will appear in a new and not yet very clear structure. It sounds pretty - Public Interest Fund, but the objective needs to be clarified. Though the staff of universities and non-profit organizations form the basis of the fund, its composition, and the whole structure was agreed upon by the presidential administration. So the interest here is not public, but quite state.

In fact, the Russian government has got a kill switch to be used if Yandex does something "wrong". Besides that, the PIF can easily be used to promote censorship in Yandex services, as well as impose Yandex's participation in government projects on disadvantageous terms. The existing solution is no doubt better than nationalization, but still a trade-off of the company's independency.

What will be the next part of the drama between the state and Yandex? The law on state regulation of taxi operations and aggregators, which is adopted at second reading out of three, can become a new headache for the company. The closer the IPO of Yandex Taxi will be, the more news about this bill we'll hear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.