Ag Commodities To Continue Trading Within A Range With Export Sales, Weather, And Trade Weighing

Weather outlook to be mild but active through Thanksgiving Week before turning colder and continuing to be active.

Corn and wheat export sales come in on higher end of trade range while soybeans top trade expectations once again.

U.S. grains posted another strong week of export sales; China (569k) and EU countries load up on soybeans, while Mexico was a strong buyer of corn (387k) and wheat (98k).

Investment Thesis

Grain prices will continue to trade within a range with export sales, trade, and weather weighing.

Grain futures mixed, mostly lower after Thursday's trading session despite strong export sales; trade uncertainties weighing

On Thursday, the U.S. December corn futures were seen up 0.38% to $3.6838, with the U.S. January soybean futures seen down 0.51% to $9.0038 and the U.S. December wheat futures seen lower 1.09% to $5.0838. For the less-volatile, un-leveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) was seen lower on Thursday, up 0.35% ($0.05) to $14.50, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.46% ($0.07) to $15.26, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 1.21% ($0.07) to $5.38. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for corn over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month January futures contract for soybeans over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for wheat over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the March Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 7.6 cents to $5.110, with March Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 4.6 cents to $4.282. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was down $0.060 to $4.952. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

U.S. export sales relatively strong last week; corn and wheat on higher side of expectations while soybeans posted sales higher than expectations

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending November 14, Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending November 14, 2019, came in at 437,700 metric tons. These came within, albeit on the higher end, traders' expected range of 200,000-500,000 metric tons. The 437,700 metric tons were up 83% from the prior week and 29% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 wheat crop last week were from unknown destinations (134k), and Mexico (98k).

The 2019/20 corn export sales for the week ending November 14, 2019, of 788,000 metric tons exported came within traders' expectation range of 400,000-900,000 metric tons. The 788,000 metric tons were up 36% from the prior week and 49% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 corn crop last week were from Mexico (387k), and Colombia (125k).

The 2019/20 soybeans export sales for the week ending November 14, 2019, of 1,516,700 metric tons exported came in above traders' expected range of 800,000-1,400,000 metric tons. The 1,516,700 metric tons were up 22% from the prior week and 39% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 soybean crop last week were China (569k), Germany (198k), and Spain (129k).

Little in the way of cold risk for harvesters through Thanksgiving Week though the pattern will become quite active across the U.S.; cold risks increasing opening week of December

Led by the American GFS, forecast models have trended colder over the past couple of days. The GFS has and continues to be the most aggressive with the strength of the cold as well as the speed of transition/spread eastward, while the European ECMWF model is weaker with the cold and slower in progression. Taking a blend of the two, the expectation is that cold changes will first take place over the western U.S. late November before shifting eastward as we move into early December. As is most of the time when colder air comes in from the north, the northern half of the country will see the greatest cold anomalies during December's opening week.

Currently, we have a split flow, low amplitude, zonal to semi-zonal pattern setup across the country with higher heights/upper level ridging from western Canada back into the eastern Pacific and lower heights/upper troughing underneath over the Southwest U.S. As we progress over the next 5 days, the jet stream pattern across North America is expected to become a bit more amplified with higher heights/upper ridging developing over Greenland and the northeast Pacific into Alaska raising the risk for cold air penetration into the Lower 48. In the near term, the risk for cold air will be confined mostly across the western U.S. as the upper level setup will allow for upper level troughing/cyclonic flow to become lodged in between the two aforementioned upper ridges. This will introduce colder changes to the western U.S. over the course of the next 5 days. Figure 5 below is a map from the 0z Canadian CMC ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (November 22-27) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

With upper level troughing and cold temperatures over the western U.S. fully in place by mid next week, upper level ridging and unseasonably warm temperatures will develop further downstream across the eastern half of the country over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend or during the 6-11 day time frame. Things get interesting as we move into the latter parts of the 6-11 day time frame or during the first few days in December. That's when forecast models are showing the possibility of a return to a highly amplified pattern (much like we'd seen in the previous cold pattern) with strong upper level ridging over the northeast Pacific/Gulf of Alaska into Alaska and downstream troughing over much of Canada and the Lower 48 that will raise the risks for a return to more cold air outbreaks (more of an Arctic origin) and ultimately a colder pattern across the central and eastern U.S. Figure 6 below is a map from the 0z Canadian CMC ensemble depicting the 4-9 day, Thanksgiving Week (November 25-30 or for week ending Fri. Nov. 29) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Forecast models continue this idea through the 11-15 day period (early December).

Figure 7 below is a map from the 0z Canadian CMC ensemble depicting the 11-16 day (December 2-7 or for week ending Fri. Dec. 6) jet stream upper level pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 8 below is a map from the 0z Canadian CMC ensemble depicting the 11-16 day (December 2-7 or for week ending Fri. Dec. 6) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In terms of precipitation, the jet stream setup across North America over the next couple of weeks favors an active/stormy pattern across the country. That includes the central and southern U.S. A series of storm systems (some sub 1000mb) will track from west to east across the country over the next couple of weeks. Figure 9 is a snapshot from the 0z GFS model depicting a rain/snow storm system impacting the Midwest/Great Lakes region next Tuesday evening (November 26).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 10 is a snapshot from the 0z GFS model depicting a stronger storm system impacting a larger section of the central U.S. Sunday December 1.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 11 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Thursday evening to next Thursday evening) across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 12 is a map from the 0z GEFS depicting a normal to drier-than-normal pattern across the northern U.S. and a normal to wetter than normal pattern over the southern U.S. in the 1-7 day time frame (November 22-27).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 13 is a map from the 0z GEFS depicting a wetter-than-normal pattern across the southern and central U.S. in the 5-11 day time frame (November 25-December 2).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

Export data has been relatively strong lately for the grains supporting prices neutral to higher. The weather outlook over the next couple of weeks of becoming wetter and colder than normal could increasingly become a bullish variable particularly for late corn harvesting. Trade uncertainty however between the U.S. and China will continue to keep market participants treading the waters. Overall, look for prices to continue trading within a range with these variables weighing.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.