Zen And The Art Of Investing In Car Maintenance

LKQ Corporation is being priced in line with the major automakers, but it is poised for outperformance as consumers aim to extend the life of their existing vehicles.

Aftermarket auto parts companies are "countercyclical" to the automakers

There's a common misconception that all companies perform worse during a recession, and that the responsible choice as an investor is to pull your money out of equity and "push" it into bonds, gold, or even cash. The thought is, especially in consumer industries, all companies lose out when the economy struggles. The automotive industry is a great example. Right after purchasing a house, one of the first things to go during tough times is the notion of buying a car. As a result, pretty much every major automaker is already pricing in declining car sales when the recession finally hits.

Take a look at the chart below comparing the Adjusted P/E ratios of major automakers Ford Motor (F), General Motors (GM), Navistar (NAV), Toyota Motor (TM), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF). All are trading at a discount to the market.

But let's think about the other side of the equation. Consumers are buying fewer new cars, but overall vehicle usage isn't falling nearly as quickly. People still need to get around, and our population continues to grow. Of course, when people aren't buying new cars, they need to make their existing cars last that much longer. It's much cheaper fitting your 2003 Toyota Camry with a new air conditioner and a set of fresh brake pads than buying the 2020 model (at a retail price of $24,295). Clearly, it makes more sense for consumers to repair and maintain their old cars. When that happens, the economic "balance" shifts away from automakers and towards aftermarket auto-parts companies.

LKQ is priced like an automaker but has significant tailwinds towards the end of the bull market

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is one of the largest distributors of automotive components and replacement parts in the world. It distributes doors, gas tanks, spark plugs, radiators, and everything in between. What traditional automakers lose during a recession, LKQ stands to gain. However, investors view LKQ like the rest of the auto industry. The company also trades at a discount to the market at a 16x P/E - in line with the likes of Ford and GM.

When looking at as-reported financial data, LKQ looks a lot like other automakers. Looking at the last fifteen years, we can see how the company performed through the Great Recession. On an as-reported basis, LKQ looks like a stable but weak company with an average ROA. Since the Great Recession, it has seen its ROA remain in the 6% to 8% range.

Moreover, traditional accounting metrics make it look like LKQ struggled during the last recession - with its ROA dropping from 10% in 2006 to a range of 6% to 7%. And this pattern looks to be repeating, with LKQ's ROA reaching 10-year lows last year. However, once we apply our Uniform Accounting metrics - adjusting for inconsistencies like treatment of goodwill and operating lease capitalizing versus expensing - the distinction becomes obvious. Not only is LKQ's Uniform ROA far stronger than as-reported metrics would suggest, but the company's performance improved to peak 17% levels in 2007 and remained strong throughout the recession.

LKQ is being incorrectly compared to automakers without good reason. Aside from both dealing with vehicles, LKQ and these companies have very little in common, and in fact benefit from opposite economic conditions. LKQ is well positioned for any negative cycle in the auto industry. It shouldn't be valued in the same way as the automakers. Tracking the ebb and flow of capital and performance between different companies can be difficult, especially when you're looking at misleading data. When using Uniform Accounting, it's much clearer how to find balance in the markets.

Conclusion

LKQ was able to grow its profitability in each year leading up to the Great Recession, and it was able to maintain strong ROA while growing revenue through the entire bear market. With cars generally lasting longer than they used to, and as our current bull market slowly comes to an end, the company is well-poised to repeat what they were able to do during the last major slowdown. Moreover, at current valuations, investors are viewing LKQ like an automaker rather than an aftermarket supplier. This represents a great entry point for LKQ on both a cyclical and secular level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.