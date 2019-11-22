Low Oil Prices Taking Their Toll On Whiting Petroleum

The last few years of drilling through prime acreage should be the ones where Whiting pays down debt and consolidates financially, before it has to tackle second-tier acreage, therefore it is running out of time.

Despite all the industry claims in regards to shale profitability within the current oil price range, there are clearly many companies which are struggling and will not be able to operate forever within the current price range. One such company is Whiting Petroleum (WLL), which is losing money so far this year, with the latest quarter showing some worrying signs that suggest that Whiting cannot survive the current price environment indefinitely.

Losing money while production is declining

In the early years of the shale boom, the lack of profits industry-wide was justified by the fact that capital spending was eating into profits, while production was ramping up at a furious pace. The argument across the board within the industry was that most producers were profitable within an oil price range of $30-$60/barrel. It goes without saying that most companies were claiming to be breaking even at the lower-end of that range. Since then, we have seen many instances where companies were losing money even as production growth went into reverse. Whiting's production is currently in decline. Oil production is down 6% compared with last year. NGL production is down over 4%. Natural gas production is up almost 4%, with overall production volumes being down by 4% compared with the same quarter from a year ago. Given the decline in production, one would expect to see improved profits, but it does not seem to be the case.

In large part because of the decline in oil prices, but also to a lesser extent due to the decline in production, revenues declined from $567 million in the third quarter of 2018 to $376 million in the latest quarter of this year. This resulted in an adjusted net loss of $35 million; in other words, about 10% of revenues. Long-term debt declined slightly over the past year, from $2.8 billion to $2.6 billion, which is decent news, but this is still a lot of debt for a company which at current oil and gas prices is only set to see revenues in the $1.5 billion range this year, and it will most likely produce a financial loss for the year, given that so far in the first three quarters, it already accumulated a net loss of $58 million.

A weak acreage position is at the root of Whiting's problems

In the Bakken field, Whiting is the third largest acreage holder. Looking at the map, it has significant acreage within what has become known as the Bakken core, made up of four counties.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

As the map shows, Whiting does have a heavy presence in Mountrail and Williams counties, as well as McKenzie county, all of which contain the core of the Bakken field. Dunn county is the fourth one that makes up the Bakken core and Whiting also has some interests there. I should clarify that all four counties which make up the core of the Bakken do have plenty of areas which are considered peripheral or second tier in terms of well results historically. Only about a third of the acreage within these counties can be considered to be prime drilling acreage. Whiting also has significant acreage outside the four core counties.

Logic would dictate that Whiting should have plenty of prime drilling acreage to produce some decent financial results even within the current oil price environment. As I pointed in a recent article, while its profits have been shrinking, Continental Resources (CLR), which has acreage in many of the same areas in the Bakken as Whiting does, is still managing to post financial profits at current oil price levels. Whiting claims that it is a leading performer within the Bakken in terms of drilling efficiency, therefore the difference between the two should not be execution.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

In the acreage it purchased from Oasis Petroleum (OAS), Whiting is claiming a huge increase in well performance so far as the chart above shows. It should be noted however that Oasis wells were only averaging about 420 b/d in the first 30 days of production, which is on the low end for shale wells. While Whiting's well performance overall seems decent, it is obviously not good enough to be profitable at current oil and gas prices. After years of following the shale industry very closely, I found that most of the time, it is less to do with drilling and completion efficiency and far more to do with acreage quality. Acreage quality will not improve in time, it will only get worse, as prime areas become increasingly saturated, while second tier acreage remains plentiful, but it is far more expensive to produce.

Time is not on the side of Whiting

If oil prices were to climb back towards an average of about 70/barrel for a sustained period, Whiting would be fine. It would be able to further drive down its debt pile and consolidate its overall financial position while it is still able to drill mostly in its best acreage. As is the case with many of its peers, it is increasingly becoming obvious that the prime acreage availability issue is starting to become acute.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

On the face of it, there is nothing out of the ordinary regarding well performance at Whiting's Sanish site. This year's wells are performing same as last year's wells. As I pointed out in my recent article about Continental, which I cited above, more or less the same situation is seen in Continental's well performance. At first sight, there is really nothing to worry about. But we should keep in mind that not long ago most such production curves tended to show average well production improvements from one year to the other. Those improvements were the result of drilling consolidation into the best areas the industry identified over the past years. They were also the result of ongoing drilling and completion improvements; in other words, technical gains. It is in regards to the latter factor that I am assuming Whiting continued to steadily improve just like most of its peers. Therefore, if acreage quality can be assumed to have remained constant, one would think that there should have been a net gain in well performance over the past year, but clearly there is none. The only conclusion is therefore that Whiting, just like Continental, is now suffering from a slight decline in acreage quality being drilled. This may be either due to geologically inferior acreage being drilled or it could be because too many wells are being drilled within an increasingly over-saturated area.

If the decline in average acreage quality has started, this could be very bad news for Whiting. Oil prices are not likely to improve much in the next few years, given the significant global spare capacity, and demand growth which is set to disappoint going forward, given weak global economic expansion prospects. I do believe that oil prices will recover in a few years, given shale production growth stagnation, as well as potential production declines elsewhere around the world. Whiting needs the higher oil prices now while it is still drilling prime acreage. While it is drilling this acreage, it needs to pay down debt in order to shore up its financial situation in preparation for tougher times ahead, when it will need perhaps $70-$90/barrel oil in order to break even on lesser quality acreage. The last thing it will need is the heavy burden of servicing the current debt load. Unfortunately, in the absence of a miracle, it is unlikely that those higher prices will arrive on time.

