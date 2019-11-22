FinVolution: Lipstick On A Pig

FinVolution Group (PPDF), formerly known as PaiPaiDai, reported its Q3 earnings with a miss and both revenue and EPS. The stock sold off as the company announced that it will discontinue its P2P platform and focus solely on loan facilitation to better comply with the current regulatory environment in which loan facilitation is favored over P2P. The stock will be volatile in the coming months, but directionally speaking we believe there is more downside to this stock.

The bottom line

We are not fans of P2P hence we are not fans of PPDF (See: Yiren Digital: Avoid At All Cost). In addition, we are not fans of low-quality borrowers that are of high risk in nature (see: Qudian: Can't Touch This). Although PPDF no longer originates loans via its P2P platform, it positions itself as the platform with low borrower quality. Unless we see evidence of increasing support from financial institutions such as the banks, we believe that PPDF will have a difficult time to obtain attractive funding and differentiate from the other loan facilitators.

The Q3 earnings season for all the Chinese online lenders all points to the conclusion that:

The current regulatory environment is not supportive of P2P platform and that the much-awaited registration pilot program is unlikely to materialize.

P2P heavyweights such as PPDF and YRD will continue to pivot towards loan facilitation in order to remain compliant, but their asset quality remains a challenge for many licensed institutions to accept.

Deteriorating asset quality will remain the biggest overhang for many of these low-quality lenders.

Although PPDF is enjoying some early successes as it converts itself from P2P to loan facilitation, we believe the conversion will not be sustainable given that PPDF’s questionable asset quality and subprime borrower profile might result in higher cost of funding from the financial institutions and user acquisition cost will likely to increase in the coming months as PPDF has to compete with the more established loan facilitators such as 360finance (QFIN) and Lexin (LX) which have better recognition as facilitators.

We are bearish on PPDF as we believe existing P2P is an inevitable path that the company has to pursue given the broader P2P industry crackdown while shifting towards loan facilitation does not result in a clear competitive edge compared with the other platforms. Finally, PPDF is inherently a P2P and its overseas expansion is a clear indication that it has yet to give up its P2P DNA. We question PPDF’s success in the overseas market given the hyper-competitive dynamic of the region with many Chinese P2P companies have shifted their operations to Southeast Asia. Given that PPDF has limited user data in these regions, their risk management algorithm may not operate at an optimal level, which subjects the company to outsized risk should delinquency increases.

Changing the hat and the name

PPDF’s announcement of exiting the P2P sector comes as no surprise to us given that P2P in China is largely unregulated and the dark history of the sector warrants a complete shutdown in the eyes of the regulators. As such, all the P2P platforms are transitioning to loan facilitation in which the funding source is licensed financial institutions such as the banks, consumer finance companies, and trusts. As of Q3, 75% of the loans originated from PPDF come from financial institutions. 80% comes from banks and consumer finance companies while 15% comes from trusts and the rest are from other institutions, which we suspect are microcredit or other P2P platforms.

Source: PPDF

Shifting toward loan origination will undoubtedly impact PPDFs origination volume in the near-term. We note that in Q4, without the contribution from P2P, loan origination growth could be flat or a decline on a YoY-basis.

Source: PPDF

The number of unique borrowers could also churn as the P2P borrowers that are unable to obtain a loan via loan facilitation look to alternative platforms where they could potentially obtain a higher credit limit than the new PPDF.

We note that the licensed financial institutions that PPDF are working with under the facilitation model are typically risk-averse and are cautious of PPDF’s borrower profile given its history of focusing on subprime users from the lower-tier cities that have little regards to their own credit history and have a higher rate of default. That said, banks are demanding PPDF shorten the loan duration and lower the principal amount for its borrowers and this is reflected in the declining loan balance since 2Q18.

Source: PPDF

In addition, loan facilitation for PPDF carriers a less favorable unit economics compared with traditional P2P in that it has a lower take-rate on loans. With a lower APR and a lower take-ate on a declining origination volume, we believe that revenue growth will be a challenge as PPDF amid its shift towards becoming more regulatory compliant.

Margins could be under pressure

User acquisition cost will likely increase as PPDF competes with other more established loan facilitators such as QFIN and LX on user acquisition. As more P2P platforms and microcredit companies such as QD shift to loan facilitation, user acquisition becomes a crowded game.

Source: PPDF

Currently, PPDF secures customers from a broad range of verticals. App stores are naturally the biggest traffic contributor because consumers typically look up lending apps within the app store to find the one that will provide the highest credit limit.

Online advertising via WeChat and ByteDance could see some competition in that 1) Tencent is looking to roll out its own consumer lending products so it is likely that any advertising of consumer lending products within Tencent’s ecosystem will be reserved for its own product. This is particularly the case amid a declining payment revenue growth (see: Tencent Faces Growing Pains). Second, ByteDance has a very good working relationship with QFIN, which source a lot of its traffic from ByteDance properties. We believe that QFIN will have a slight edge over PPDF when it comes to acquiring traffic at a more favorable term.

The operating margin has trended lower in the recent quarter due to the change in funding mix as well as higher customer acquisition cost from RMB190 to RMB220, a 16% jump, which we believe will continue given the intensifying competition.

International growth remains questionable

We believe that it is difficult to shake off your own DNA and this is exactly the case with PPDF moving to Southeast Asia to restart its P2P business amid a slightly less regulated environment.

We see a few issues with this plan:

First, risk management lives on user data for all of these platforms and PPDF’s lack of user data within these regions will be a challenge for it to properly assess and price risk, which could prove to be problematic when default trends higher.

Second, foreign regulators are skeptical of the Chinese P2P platform operating in their country as they are well aware of the earlier Ponzi schemes and the predatorial collection practices used by the platforms. Although they are accommodating the Chinese platforms now, we believe that the regulatory pressure will escalate and a similar crackdown to that in China could ensue.

Finally, PPDF is not the first Chinese P2P to enter Southeast Asia and will face both local incumbent competitors as well as its Chinese peers when it comes to user acquisition. This path will not come cheap and we believe it will weigh on PPDF in the foreseeable future.

The stock’s reaction to the Q3 print is not positive and we could see further downside risk when vintage starts to shift higher.

If we look at the vintage chart that shows the historical cumulative 30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage for all loan products facilitated through PPDF's online marketplace, the line from 4Q18 is clearing trending higher as well as the loans from 1Q19. This implies that we could see further asset deterioration in the coming quarters.

Source: PPDF

