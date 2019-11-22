A Quick Look At Some High-Yielding CEFs With >100% Distribution Coverage

Instead, we take a quick look at some of the top-yielding "Quality" CEFs.

The DxYxZ metric may be less useful with z-scores inflated from last year's selloff.

Author's note: This article was initially released to members on October 24, 2019.

This commentary followed the publication of The Chemist's Quality Closed-End Fund Report: October 2019. All funds in this report have >100% earnings coverage.

Checking out the highest-yielding "Quality" funds

Due to last December's sell-off depressing average 1-year discount values, the D x Y x Z list has become less useful as many funds have positive z-scores (thus excluding them from the D x Y x Z calculation) yet may still be attractively valued. Hence, looking at the top-yielding "Quality" funds may reveal more opportunities for further due diligence and research.

Funds we already own

From the top-yielding list, we already own 17.02%-yielding Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC), 10.05%-yielding XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) and 7.11%-yielding Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI) across our different portfolios. I think XFLT (+10.38%) premium and HYI (-5.70%) are reasonably priced and could be purchased in small amounts at these levels. Both are term funds which have an attractive built-in "pull-to-par" feature inherent in their structures, although in the case of XFLT this would be negative right now. I'm not too concerned though as CLO prices are down right now causing XFLT (which owns ~50% CLO equity/debt) to have a higher premium than usual. HYI, an unleveraged high-yield fund, could still be had a discount.

OXLC is a bit of a riskier play right now - earnings are coming up next week and I expect a significant NAV drop (November 21 update: NAV dropped -17.22% QoQ). A negative reaction to the share price could open up a better buying opportunity than it currently is. Moreover, before anyone gets too excited about OXLC's ~17% yield being 126% covered, the issue of CLO income is very complex (see our CLO expert, Alpha Male's article) and so I would not place any great weight on this apparently high coverage number from CEFConnect.

Funds not in our portfolio

How about the funds in the top-yielding list that we do not currently own?

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) is a solid fund that we'd be looking to rebuy in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio later this year which can still be had a -10.54% discount, with an 8.73% yield that is 104% covered - and with some CLO exposure to boot.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) also seems to be an interesting choice for further consideration as its discount of -9.37% makes it cheaper than most high-yield CEFs, which have seen their discounts narrow recently. IVH yields 8.90% with 103% coverage. In contrast, the two other high-yield funds in the top-yielding Quality list, 9.78%-yielding KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) (-1.38% discount) and 10.35%-yielding Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) (-2.61% discount) appear to be overvalued and I would wait for better entry points for these two funds. Their NAV performances have also been unremarkable as well, so I'm not sure why their investors have been bidding up these two funds. For example, in the below chart, I've used ARDC as a peer for KIO (dynamic senior loan/HY allocation), and PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY) as a peer for BGH (global high-yield).

Data by YCharts

I've had a few members ask me about the Blackstone funds recently, and Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) with its -5.66% discount might be worth a closer look among these funds. BGB yields 9.41%, with 103% coverage. However, it has recently underperformed other funds from the senior loan category so I would want to find out why this is the case before investing.

Data by YCharts

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) and Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) do not particularly interest me. These funds use a "dividend capture" strategy which explains why their coverage can be so high for an equity fund. So the underlying holdings aren't really throwing up ~8% dividend yields here. That said, their NAV performances haven't been too bad (benchmarked against the global stock ETF, ACWI), so I guess you could do worse than these two funds.

Which of these high-yielding CEFs with >100% distribution coverage interest you? Share in the comments section below!

Here is the full list reproduced for reference:

CEF Category Yield P/D Z Lev BE Cov (OXLC) Senior Loan 17.02% 19.14% -0.3 37% 4.91% 126% (BGH) High Yield 10.35% -2.61% 1.0 29% 1.65% 105% (XFLT) Senior Loan 10.05% 10.38% 1.6 33% 3.62% 103% (KIO) High Yield 9.78% -1.38% 1.6 30% 2.02% 104% (BGB) Senior Loan 9.41% -5.66% 1.0 33% 1.96% 103% (BGX) Senior Loan 9.24% 0.06% 1.1 38% 1.70% 102% (IVH) High Yield 8.90% -9.37% 1.3 31% 1.59% 107% (ARDC) Senior Loan 8.73% -10.54% 1.3 28% 1.93% 104% (TSLF) Senior Loan 8.46% -12.67% -0.3 27% 1.91% 110% (DHF) High Yield 8.44% -7.82% 0.4 32% 1.26% 102% (AFT) Senior Loan 8.26% -12.16% 0.0 35% 2.26% 104% (AOD) Global Equity Dividend 8.23% -12.16% 0.2 6% 1.14% 112% (AIF) High Yield 8.19% -10.83% 0.8 34% 2.24% 106% (PDI) Multisector Income 8.07% 21.05% 1.8 40% 1.90% 105% (AGD) Global Equity Dividend 8.04% -12.69% -0.3 7% 1.23% 116% (BSL) Senior Loan 7.93% 0.00% 0.5 33% 1.76% 106% (TEI) Emerging Market Income 7.79% -9.33% -0.2 0% 1.11% 107% (JRO) Senior Loan 7.75% -12.12% -0.6 37% 1.36% 101% (HYI) High Yield 7.11% -5.70% 1.5 0% 0.88% 108% (DCF) Multisector Income 7.08% 1.11% 1.3 30% 1.31% 105%

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.