AES Is A Definite YES

Profitability and growth are strong which is why I am bullish AES.

Thesis summary

The AES Corporation (AES) is a profitable company with strong growth potential and good dividend yield. Right now, it is trading at a discount which I believe is not justified and I see this as a good buying opportunity.

Furthermore, the utility sector as a whole is a good place to invest to mitigate recession risks.

Company Overview

AES is a utility company that operates and runs a diversified portfolio of utilities and energy-generating power stations. It uses a wide variety of energies including renewables and is responsible for a yearly production of over 30.000 megawatts. The company has a presence predominantly in the U.S. and South American but also operates in Europe and Asia.

The Bad

In this section, I will discuss some of the weaknesses and risks related to AES.

Volatile:

The company’s stock price has varied widely throughout 2019, moving between to the $14-$18 range. While this may not seem like a lot bear in mind that’s a change of around 20%.

AES has always had volatile price swings. The reason for this can be found in the nature of the revenues and earnings of the company, which have also been quite volatile.

Data Source: SA

As we can see, EPS is all over the place, going from positive to negative from year to year. Why is this exactly? Looking at the Income statement, we can actually see that the profitability of operations has remained similar. The main reason for this change in the bottom line comes from the sales of assets and Goodwill, which have put a dampener on earnings in many cases and also increased them in others.

Source: SA

However, this does have an upside which we will talk about in the next section.

High debt:

Utility companies are by definition indebted entities. They require high Capital Expenditure and cash flow can rarely cover the cost of continuing operations. In this regard, AES is actually in worse financial health than most of its peers.

Source: Morningstar.com

As is clear from the ratios provided by Morningstar, AES has a very high D/E ratio of 5.69 and Financial leverage above 10. If we compare this to one of its main peers, Center Point Energy, Inc (CNP), which has a D/E ratio of 2.12 and a Financial leverage of 5.24.

The positive takeaway is that AES has been improving its financial position since 2017.

The Good

In this section, we will review the strengths and opportunities that AES has.

Profitable:

As mentioned above, the company has undergone quite a few asset sales. The company has had to write down some losses, but I see this as a positive. Since 2012, AES has been exiting markets where it wasn’t profitable, taking a hit now, but setting itself up for the future.

Indeed, a comparative analysis with its peers shows that AES is more profitable.

In the following chart, we will compare AES with CNP, FirstEnergy Corp (FE), Energy Corporation (ETR), and American Electric Power Company Inc, (AEP)

AES CNP FE ETR AEP Gross Profit Margin 23.44% 25.34% 69.22% 37.70% 41.67% EBITDA Margin 31.12% 20.91% 32.57% 30.40% 33.34% Return on Equity 13.41% 10.88% 17.24% 8.36% 10.88% Asset Turnover Ratio 0.31% 0.43% 0.27% 0.22% 0.22%

Data source: SA

Interestingly, while AES has the smallest gross profit margin, its EBITDA margin is in line with the best performers such as FR and AEP. Furthermore, the company has an encouraging Asset Turnover ratio and superior (ROE)

Dividend:

The company has a current forward yield of 3.09%, with a total annual payout of $2.80. Furthermore, AES has sustained a 5-year growth rate of 5.35%. This is supported by strong cash-flows.

Source: Morningstar.com

While the FCF doesn’t look impressive, bear in mind utility companies such as these often struggle to produce cash ahead of its operations, which is why debt levels are often high.

However, AES is one of the few companies able to do this. This is also supported by its below industry average Price/Cashflow ratio.

Growth:

In terms of growth, AES has projects that it estimates could add up to 6.2GW. This would signify an increase in capacity of around 20%. Below we can see a nice summary procured from the company’s June investor presentation.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Furthermore, AES is making a move towards renewable energy, which could soon be a source of lower-cost energy and would further increase profitability.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

In this regard, AES is also poised to grow, with most of these renewable energy projects taking place in South America and other emerging economies, where energy demand is sure to increase at an accelerated rate.

Valuation

So how much could AES be worth? As stated above, even though AES isn’t as financially healthy as its peers, I think it has a bright future ahead.

AES CNP FE ETR AEP P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) 13,83 15,16 18,52 21,66 21,61 Price/Sales (TTM) 1,18 1,05 2,25 2,03 2,84 EV/Sales (TTM) 3,2 2,34 4,18 3,85 4,72 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 10,27 11,21 12,82 12,67 14,16

Data source: SA

AES trades at significantly lower P/E multiples. AES is discounted in all the above measures except for EV/Sales vs CNP. I believe the best measure would be perhaps to apply a conservative EV/EBITDA multiple of around 12. Applying a still conservative 15-16 P/E ratio we’d be looking at an appreciation of at least 15%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.