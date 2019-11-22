My 20 Highest-Rated Dividend Stocks, No. 20 Through No. 17

An explanation of the rating system is at the end of the article.

Readers asked for stocks atop my rating system, so here they are.

During a year long hiatus from Seeking Alpha, I developed a rating system to aid me in evaluating stocks. I now include a rating in the valuation section of every article. Consequently, a number of readers requested a listing of companies that rank well. In today's piece, I provide the first four of the top twenty companies in my rating universe.

Foot Locker Inc.: #20

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is the lone retailer in my top 20. Unlike the other three companies outlined in this article, FL does not have a particularly durable moat. What Foot Locker does possess is higher margins than most competitors, a better than average financial position, and a dividend that has increased by double digits every year since 2012. Comps are increasing, while FL sports a declining share count due to buybacks, and the company is forecasting mid-single digit same store sales growth for 2020.

Headwinds

Online sales and the retail apocalypse. Need I say more?

Valuation

As I type these lines, FL shares trade at $42.14.

I rate FL 30/48. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar does not provide a fair value. CFRA estimates FV at $57.48, Argus has FL as a hold and Credit Suisse has a target of $53.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.: #19

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is a wide moat company. That wide moat is partly responsible for the firm's enviable dividend history: forty consecutive years of increased dividends. The moat consists largely of switching costs (the company numbers approximately 650,000 businesses as clients). ADP boasts a high customer retention rate (estimated by Morningstar as greater than 10 years) in part due to the size of the businesses the firm services. Most of ADP's clients have 25 to 100 employees and often lack fully developed accounting and HR departments.

Through ADP's professional employer organization (PEO) services, the firm enables small companies to offer 401(k) and health benefits thorough ADP. While the employee is in reality working for the client company, he/she is legally an employee of ADP. This not only allows the client company to provide benefits to their workforce at reduced rates but also eliminates many of the costs associated with a full-blown HR department.

The PEO services ADP provides create a growth opportunity for the company. Tax complexity and the intricacies of the Affordable Care Act are driving clients to ADP at a steady pace.

Headwinds

ADP's results are tied closely to the economy. If you see an economic downturn in the immediate future, this firm isn't for you.

Rather surprisingly, ADP utilizes outdated technology that results in clients' data being stored on multiple systems. Consequently, competitors can often offer superior services, at least from a technological viewpoint. To remain competitive, ADP must devote significant sums to upgrade their systems.

Valuation

As I compose this article, ADP shares sell for $169.62.

I rate ADP 26/52. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has a FV of $134, CFRA of $147.33, Argus provides a target price of $180 and Credit Suisse of $185.

Medtronic Plc: #18

Like ADP, Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is a wide moat company. The moat is constructed in part by MDT's position as a member of an oligopoly in many of the firm's segments. Additionally, there are significant switching costs for a number of the company's products, and MDT also possesses certain intellectual property of substantial worth. ADP's acquisition of Covidien in 2016 served to bolster MDT's already formidable moat as Covidien's products rank near the top in categories in which it competes.

Medtronic's move into emerging markets is progressing well.

Headwinds

Novel insulin pump products introduced by competitors may erode Medtronic's market share in that category.

Valuation

As I type these words, MDT shares sell for $110.37

I rate MDT 30/54. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has a FV of $110, CFRA of $94.38., Argus provides a target price of $120 and Credit Suisse of $121.

Applied Materials Inc.: #17

Once again, my system points to a wide moat company, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). AMAT's R&D budget, to the tune of $2 billion annually, serves as a means to constantly buttress that moat. The company's competitive advantage also consists of intangible assets and cost advantages.

As stated above, AMAT has a large R&D budget which allows the company to innovate at a rate that outdistances competitors. AMAT's R&D efforts are greatly enhanced by the company's small army of field service engineers. While engaged onsite, these engineers provide feedback from AMAT's clients resulting in enhanced design opportunities for AMAT's research and development teams. This appears to provide a significant advantage, as competitors, by definition, cannot have the same insights as AMATs combined service/R&D team.

Headwinds

AMAT's product line is a cyclical business. Additionally ,the great breadth of AMAT's product line leaves the company vulnerable to specialized competitors.

Valuation

As I compose these lines, AMAT shares sell for $56.75

I rate AMAT 29/51. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has a FV of $59, CFRA of $63.97, Argus provides a target price of $71 and Credit Suisse of $70.

My Perspective

I do not own shares in any of the above listed companies. However, I have yet to conduct due diligence on these names, and it is possible I could take a position dependent on the outcome of my investigations. The valuations of many of these stocks are not compelling at this point and are a reflection of the market as a whole. Many of the company's in my top twenty are stalwart dividend payers that often command premium share valuations. In such cases, I often employ a strategy of selling puts below the prevailing stock price in hopes of lowering my initial costs.

I will add that I am more sanguine than in the recent past regarding the current direction of the market. This results from my monthly reevaluation of the 180 stocks I monitor. While the number of stocks comprising a five star rating was reduced to 4 (half the number of last month) the number of companies with scores of 25/41, the minimum score I will use to conduct due diligence, increased in number by 50%.

I will provide in depth articles of most (perhaps all) of my top twenty stocks in the coming weeks. Articles listing companies rated one through 16 should appear on SA shortly.

Understanding the Rating System

I follow approximately 180 dividend bearing companies. The middle of each month, I review each company and provide an updated score.

For example: ADP is rated 26/52.

The first number represents the Fair Value of the company and measures six valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is 30.

I consider the efficacy of the valuation aspect of my rating system to be high. When the system rates the valuation of a stock with a number of 25 or greater, the shares are considered undervalued. I use my brokers' rating agencies to provide additional valuations. For the 20 companies highlighted in my Top Twenty articles, the aforementioned agencies rate the companies as undervalued 80% of the time.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This takes into account the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 65. A score in the 50s is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a combined score of 25/41 provides investment targets that often outperform the market. The overwhelming majority of companies score far below 25/41.

While perusing this article, you may note that a higher rated stock may be ranked below a company with a lower rating. That is because I weigh other factors when ranking the company in question. Nonetheless, the rating score plays a large role in how I assess the likelihood of a company performing well over the long term.

What the Rating System Cannot Do

The rating system does not guarantee a stock will perform well. Due diligence is always required when considering an investment. In regard to valuation metrics, my system tends to rank high growth companies poorly. Additionally, REITS tend to score significantly lower than conventional dividend paying firms. It is my hope that in the future I can resolve these inconsistencies.

When a company provides quarterly results, the ratings of the company may move markedly. This, however, indicates the rating system responds appropriately to positive/negative factors. Where I believe the system has great value is in its ability to rapidly winnow the wheat from the chaff. I have found it provides me with a means to quickly make an initial evaluation so I can focus on a group of companies that are more likely to provide good returns. I can say without equivocation that this system would have prevented me from even considering a number of past poor investments.

One Last Word

