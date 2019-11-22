Lincoln Electric Hanging In There Despite Weaker Volumes And Decremental Margins

General fabrication markets going negative (down mid-single digits in Q3) is a worrying sign for the health of industrial markets, particularly with the Street pricing in a 2020 rebound.

Lincoln Electric (LECO) shares haven’t done as well as other short-cycle names like Kennametal (KMT), Parker Hanifin (PH), or Rockwell (ROK) over the last three months, but the shares are still up 10% and have outperformed the broader industrial space. Although 13-F filings do suggest that institutions have been trimming back positions, industrials have enjoyed a pretty good run as investors bought back in on the notion that the worst part of the cycle was in sight and focus would soon shift to a return to growth in 2020.

What’s interesting to me is that Lincoln Electric has benefited from this same underlying trend, even though the company’s weak third quarter results and cautious guidance would seem to suggest that this cycle could further room to run to the downside. Auto sector demand decelerated further and general fabrication went negative for the first point in the cycle – not typically the mark of the near-term bottom of the cycle.

I still like Lincoln Electric quite a lot as a company and it’s still a name that I’d like to own on a pullback (below $80, ideally). Right now, though the market seems quite bullish on the 2020 industrial rebound story and I’m not comfortable buying into that story given all of the conflicting data points out there.

Will The Real Market Please Stand Up?

Assessing the real health of the numerous industrial end-markets served by Lincoln Electric is no simple task, and it isn’t made any easier by the numerous conflicting reports and assessments out there. At a minimum, I think industrial demand is still weak in most markets and the market is counting on signs of strength to materialize in the coming quarters.

Auto and transportation markets account for close to 20% of Lincoln’s mix, and more than half of its automation business, and the trends here are still weak, with revenue contraction accelerating from the mid-to-high single digits in Q2 to the double digits this quarter. True, a few companies (like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) and Rockwell) saw better than expected results in the third quarter, but automation companies have continued to warn about flagging demand for capital equipment and even Rockwell expects FY 2020 (Rockwell has a slightly off-calendar fiscal year) auto revenue to be flat.

Further muddying the waters, Lincoln is seeing growth in the heavy industry and energy segments which collectively account for about 40% of revenue. End-market conditions in oil/gas are all over the place – Rockwell reported double-digit growth, but many other providers of capex equipment and consumables are reporting significant erosion in demand. On the heavy industry side, Lincoln seems to be enjoying good demand in shipbuilding – a little curious given generally disappointing demand outside environmental retrofitting for companies like Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) – and I’m concerned that the company will see weaker demand from ag, construction, and heavy truck customers.

Construction and infrastructure went negative this quarter for Lincoln. All told, non-residential construction activity has held up better than expected for multi-industrials, but again there are big differences among product types/categories. It’s a little hard for me to see why Lincoln would be underperforming, but it does raise some questions for me about the outlooks from Nucor (NUE) and Steel Dynamics (STLD) regarding “healthy” non-residential construction markets.

Last and most significant is the health of the “general industrial” market. Lincoln reported that its general fabrication markets were down by a mid-single-digit percentage, the first negative result of this cycle. That lines up with Parker Hannifin’s report of a negative shift during the quarter, not to mention slowing momentum that showed up in the reports of companies like Fastenal (FAST). This concerns me because this has historically been a bellwether for the overall healthy of industrial markets and it’s hard for me to see how we’re near the end of the contraction if this segment is just now going negative.

A Tough Quarter

Looking back at Lincoln’s third quarter results, the company missed pretty significantly, though that hasn’t seemed to really dent the true believers in the “the recovery is just around the corner!” thesis.

Revenue fell almost 5% in organic terms – one of the weakest results in the multi-industrial group I routinely follow – and missed the sell-side average estimate by about 3%. The underperformance was driven solely by the North American business; while International revenue was down 6%, that was as expected and the 6% decline in North American revenue was about 5% worse than expected. North American pricing was hurt by the removal of surcharges, but the 4%-plus decline in volume was more worrisome.

Gross margin fell by 150bp and missed expectations by 200bp, while operating income fell 12% and missed by 10%. At the segment level, the weakness was concentrated in the Americas business, which missed by about $0.11/share, while International missed by $0.05 and Harris missed by $0.01. Lincoln enjoys a strong reputation for running a very tight ship (and one that is quick to respond to changes in end-market demand), and I’d note that lower corporate costs added back about $0.05 share relative to expectations.

Two things strike me about the quarterly results. First, it looks like the Street continues to underestimate the negative impact on margins from weaker volumes, even though companies have consistently warned about destocking and volume growth challenges. I’m not particularly worried about Lincoln’s decremental margins, but the average Street operating margin estimate for 2019 fell 115bp after second quarter earnings and another 70bp or so after the third quarter.

Second, Lincoln isn’t acting like they think the worst is over. Management pointed to margin-preserving steps like reducing work hours, reducing discretionary spending, and suspending new hirings. Again, Lincoln has a flexible business model that allows management to “right-size” the business pretty quickly in response to changing conditions, but this doesn’t feel like the actions of a company that believes that end-market conditions are bottoming out.

The Outlook

Maybe I’m being too alarmist where Lincoln is concerned, and/or its implications for the broader industrial group. Still, all three major welding suppliers saw organic revenue contraction this quarter (Illinois Tool Works (ITW) down 1.6% and Colfax (CFX) down 0.6%), and markets representing about two-thirds of Lincoln’s revenue base are pretty clearly still contracting. I understand that Wall Street is a discounting mechanism (meaning it looks ahead at the quarters that are coming as opposed to the quarter that just happened), but Lincoln’s results leave me nervous about the near-term outlook.

Long term, none of this matters all that much. I still expect Lincoln to grow revenue at a long-term rate of 4%, with automation and advanced technologies offsetting some commodification and share loss to emerging market suppliers, and to grow FCF at a mid-to-high single-digit rate. I likewise believe that Lincoln will continue to produce full-cycle margins and returns that support a healthy EBITDA multiple in the low double digits.

The Bottom Line

Priced for a long-term annualized return on the border between the mid-single digits and high single digits, I’m neither particularly bullish or bearish on the shares from a valuation perspective. I am surprised they’ve held up as well as they have (despite the sell-side cutting 2019 EPS estimates by about 5%) and I’m concerned about whether investors are too bullish on a near-term turnaround in industrial end-markets. Even so, I like this company and below $80 it’s a name I’d have to consider again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.