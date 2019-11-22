An Update On What's Happening With 5G And The Global Rollout And What Stocks To Consider

Some 5G stocks are heavily exposed to China so risks are elevated at this time of the US-China trade war.

First wave 5G stocks to buy now. Second and third wave 5G stocks to accumulate on dips over the next few years.

Which countries are winning the global race to offer 5G. China launches 5G in 40 cities this month.

The 5G boom has only just begun in 2019, and is forecast to gain momentum in 2020/21 and soar by 2022.

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on 22 October 2019; therefore all data is as of this date.

5G will be 10-100x faster than 4G, with lower latency (lag) and the ability to connect more devices

The 5G boom has only just begun in 2019

By the end of 2019, many companies and most carriers in the USA (and most western countries) will offer 5G smartphones and limited 5G services. As we progress through 2020/2021, the network coverage will improve and 5G phones and networks in most western countries will become more common, especially in major cities. By 2024, it's expected that 1.5 billion people around the world will be connected to 5G networks, with China dominating.

5G adoption forecast to soar starting 2022

Source: Statista

Which countries are winning the global race to offer 5G

5G services are already being rolled out in countries like China, South Korea, US, UK, and Australia. Recently, Singapore announced that they have set aside around $30 million for 5G trials.

China

China aims to roll out a nationwide 5G coverage to 40 major cities by Oct 1, 2019. China sees 5G as its first chance to lead wireless technology development on a global scale. China views 5G as crucial to the country’s tech sector and economy. 5G will be the communication backbone for smart cities supporting the Internet of Things [IoTs] including autonomous vehicles. The Chinese Government has also committed to giving Chinese operators large chunks of spectrum for 5G, thereby saving providers big money when compared to other countries.

In its 13th Five-Year Plan the Chinese government describes 5G as a “strategic emerging industry” and “new area of growth.” In its Made in China 2025 plan it mentions to “make breakthroughs in fifth-generation mobile communication.”

The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), forecasts that 5G will create more than 8 million jobs domestically by 2030, and major industries such as energy and health care will spend billions on 5G equipment and wireless services.

China Tower (a 5G infrastructure provider) has said it can cover China with 5G within three years (by ~2023) of the government’s allocation of spectrum.

According to a Lightreading.com report:

China Mobile says it plans to go live with 50,000 cell sites in 50 cities before the year's end (2019). Rivals China Telecom and China Unicom expect to launch by mid-2020, targeting 40 and 33 cities respectively.

China looks set to lead the world in 5G users

Source: China Mobile & iResearch

South Korea

South Korea launched the world's first nationwide 5G mobile on April 3, 2019 and then officially as a trial during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Seoul. The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G was launched to tie into the release of South Korea's 5G network. Korean 5G subscribers reached the 1 million mark in 69 days since its launch. Its expected that South Korean subscriber numbers could reach between 4 and 5 million by the end of 2019.

Venture Beat reports: "SK Telecom presently holds a 40% share of the 5G market, with KT and LG Uplus each taking 30%."

South Korea shows off 5G at the 2019 Seoul Winter Olympics

USA

AT&T (T) has launched its 5G network in 20 cities across the USA. AT&T has been criticised over plans to rebrand certain 4G phones as “5G E” phones. E meaning "evolution." The company has argued that many technologies deeply linked to the faster 5G networks have already been introduced on the company’s existing 4G network. AT&T previously announced Samsung, Ericsson, and Nokia were supplying their 5G network equipment.

Verizon (VZ) offers 5G in ~4 cities. They announced they will work with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for 5G equipment.

T-Mobile (TMUS) offers 5G in at least 6 cities as of June 2019. T-Mobile previously announced a $3.5 billion deal with Nokia to supply 5G technology.

Estimates say that by 2023, up to 32 percent of North American mobile connections will be on a 5G network.

Australia

Lifewire states:

Telstra announced in 2018 that they had enabled 5G technology in areas of the Gold Coast, giving the state of Queensland the country's first 5G-ready network. They also enabled 5G mobile base stations in Adelaide, Canberra, and Perth in October 2018, and in Melbourne and Sydney in December. Telstra erected 200+ 5G-capable sites before the end of 2018. Rival Optus will provide fixed 5G service but only for select customers in areas like Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth. The company plans to erect 1,200 5G sites by March 2020.

Japan

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) expects to launch commercial 5G service in March 2020. The carrier had initially planned to install a total of 11,210 base stations across Japan, covering more than 60% of the country, by March 2025. Rival operators are NTT DoCoMo and KDDI.

Canada

Canada's Telus Mobility has given 2020 as the year 5G is available to its customers, with Vancouver possibly being a bit earlier.

Singapore

Singapore has said they will roll out commercial 5G services by 2020 and intends to have at least 50% of the city-state covered with a standalone network by the end of 2022.

My updated top 5G stocks summary

First wave 5G stocks (infrastructure providers, modems) - From now

For now, I favor the 5G stocks that are involved in the infrastructure build-out as that is the first wave of 5G investment. I also favor the 5G smartphone modem or antenna providers.

Huawei Technologies (private) - 5G infrastructure (transmitters etc), 5G smartphones and modems.

Samsung Electronics [KRX:005930] [XLON:SMSN] (OTC:SSNLF) - Infrastructure, 5G smartphones.

Nokia (NOK) - 5G infrastructure (transmitters etc).

Ericsson (ERIC) - 5G infrastructure (transmitters etc).

China Tower Corp. [HK:788] (CHWRF) - The world's biggest mobile tower company and responsible for much of China's 5G rollout.

Qualcomm (QCOM) - Smartphone modems.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Infrastructure, 5G receiver module (antennas), filters, 5G power amplifier module.

Second wave 5G stocks (5G smartphone makers, network providers) - From 2021

Huawei Technologies (private) - Infrastructure, 5G smartphones.

Samsung Electronics [KRX:005930] [XLON:SMSN] - Infrastructure, 5G smartphones (selling now).

Apple (AAPL) - 5G Smartphones (from ~2020), services.

China Mobile (CHL) - China 5G network provider. Main competitors are China Telecom [HKG:0728] (CHA) and China Unicom [HKG:0762] (CHU).

SK Telecom [KRX:017670] (SKM) - South Korea's leading 5G network provider.

AT&T - US 5G network provider.

Verizon Communications - US 5G network provider.

T-Mobile - US 5G network provider.

Third wave 5G stocks (streaming and entertainment providers) - From 2022

China - Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba (BABA), iQiYi Inc. (IQ), Baidu (BIDU), Momo (MOMO), and YY Inc. (YY).

USA - Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), Hulu (private, majority owned by Disney).

The 5G leaders by company

Source: Statista

NB: Hisilicon is a subsidiary of Huawei Technologies.

Risks

The 5G rollout may be delayed and not widely available for some time.

CapEx from the 5G rollout may initially impact the telcos negatively.

The early 5G winners may be Chinese companies which may be harder to access.

Online streaming companies are struggling to make profits as membership subscription aren't always enough to cover production costs. Economies of scale will clearly play a part.

Management risk, currency risk.

The usual stock market risks - Sentiment, liquidity, timing, valuations, management etc.

The trade war and supply chain disruptions.

Note: For now, I have held off from holding stocks such as Qualcomm and Skyworks Solutions due to the US-China trade war risks.

Conclusion

The 5G rollout is now well underway and led globally by China, South Korea, US, and Japan/Australia. One could fairly argue that South Korea is the current leader; however, China will takeover in 2019 with their massive 40 city rollout this month (October 2019). Forecasts are that China will go from zero to over 1b 5G users within the ~5 years from now to end 2024.

Given the massive infrastructure expenses to establish 5G towers/stations naturally, the rollout will be spread over several years, starting from the major city centers and working its way out.

The first wave 5G stocks are worth buying now, but some have large China exposure so risks are higher right now due to the US-China trade war. The second and third wave 5G stocks can be accumulated on dips when valuation is attractive as they should see the main 5G impact from 2021/22.

As usual all comments are welcome.

