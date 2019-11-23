My 20 Highest-Rated Dividend Stocks, No. 16 Through No. 13

An outline of the rating system is provided at the end of the article.

Corning Inc.: #16

Corning (NYSE:GLW) possesses a very formidable moat consisting of an R&D budget that dwarfs competitors. Additionally, while the company boasts superior products, the manufacturing process results in lower costs thereby providing better margins. Due to the fragility of glass, transportation of the products is problematic. Consequently, many of Corning's manufacturing facilities are adjacent to those of clients. This results in significant switching costs for customers.

The move to 5G should offer long-term tailwinds for GLW. For my recent article on GLW see here: "Corning: Safe And Steady Wins The Race."

Headwinds

Corning products have high exposure to consumer discretionary spending. Consequently, an economic downturn would have a significant negative impact on the shares. Television sales are slowing resulting in lower demand for some product lines.

Valuation

As I write these lines, GLW shares trade for $28.61.

I rate GLW 29/53. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar provides a fair value of $31. CFRA estimates FV at $24.97, Argus has a target price of $42.

Carnival Corporation: #15

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) has a narrow moat predicated on the sheer size of the company's fleet (over 100 ships) and the cost barrier for entry into the space ($500 million to $1 billion for new ships). As the largest company in the cruise industry, Carnival is also able to attract a variety of clients through the firm's nine global brands.

Carnival is beginning to bring new ships into the fleet fueled by liquefied natural gas. This bodes well for future costs.

The demographic surge represented by retiring baby boomers as well as the growing demand for the Asia-Pacific market will provide long term tailwinds.

Headwinds

Fuel costs are expected to increase in 2020 by a low double-digit percentage. Continued economic uncertainty in Europe presents headwinds.

Valuation

As I write these lines, CCL shares trade for $43.67.

I rate CCL 30/57. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar provides a fair value of $58, CFRA estimates FV at $51.81, Argus rates CCL as a Hold.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company: #14

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) possesses a wide moat in part due to a broad array of patent protected drugs. Unlike some competitors that have a limited product line, BMY can suffer the loss of a drug without as large of an impact on the company's bottom line. Bristol also sells a number of biologics which are difficult for competitors to readily replicate. Add BMY's strong distribution channel and entrenched sales force and you are faced with a formidable competitor in this space.

BMY's recent acquisition of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) is expected to be immediately accretive and the added product line provides additional insulation from the loss of patents. Celgene has a focus on cancer drugs which have a strong drug pricing power.

Headwinds

The greatest risk factor is competition to the company's pipeline of immunotherapy drugs.

Valuation

As I compose this article, BMY shares sell for $55.74.

I rate BMY 27/54. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has a FV of $65, CFRA of $63.83, Argus rates BMY a Hold.

Prudential Financial Inc.: #13

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is expanding the firm's investment management operations. Prudential's funds have performed well, and this could attract additional business to that segment. This represents a potential area of growth and offers significantly higher returns than the core business.

Prudential returned $1.4 billion to shareholders in the most recent quarter. The lion's share of that sum stemmed from stock buybacks. It is my opinion that the buybacks occurred while the shares traded below fair value, a wise use of the company's resources.

Prudential offers a yield above 4% and boasts 3, 5 and 10 year double-digit dividend growth.

Headwinds

Prudentials' operations in the U.S. and Japan (90% of the firms' overseas operations are in that country) represent mature markets with limited growth prospects. Declining interest rates in the U.S. and negative interest rates in Japan provide significant headwinds.

Valuation

As I compose these lines, PRU shares sell for $93.00.

I rate PRU 30/44. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has a FV of $110, CFRA of $100.26, Argus has a target price of $102 and credit Suisse of $90.

My Perspective

I have a small position in Prudential and Carnival initiated following my recent investigation into the companies.

I sold a put for GLW with a strike price of $28. If the strike is exercised, it will constitute a small position in that firm.

I will add that I am more sanguine concerning the current direction of the market. This results from my monthly reevaluation of the 180 stocks I monitor. While the number of stocks comprising a five-star rating was reduced to 4 (half the number of last month) the number of companies with scores of 25/41, the minimum score I generally use to conduct due diligence, increased in number by 50%.

I will provide in articles of most (perhaps all) of my top twenty stocks in the coming weeks. Articles listing companies rated 15 through 12 should appear on SA shortly.

Understanding the Rating System

I follow approximately 180 dividend bearing companies. The middle of each month, I review each company and provide an updated score.

For example: BMY is rated 27/54.

The first number represents the Fair Value of the company and measures six valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is 30. A company is considered significantly undervalued with a so

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This takes into account the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 65. A score in the 50s is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a combined score of 25/41 provides investment targets that often outperform the market. The overwhelming majority of companies score far below 25/41.

In this article, you may note that the highest rated stock may be ranked below a company with a lower rating. That is because I weigh other factors when ranking the company in question. Nonetheless, the rating score plays a large role in how I assess the likelihood of a company performing well over the long term.

Additional information regarding the rating system can be found in my article highlighting companies rated 20 through 17.

One Last Word

Additional Information

I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRU CCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.