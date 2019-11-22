General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Appears Inevitable

GE's industrial businesses are subject to the vagaries of a global economy that may have peaked.

I estimate GE would be at junk status even after the Biopharma sale and full divestiture of BKR.

Source: Financial Times

Financial markets continue to melt up, and General Electric (GE) has risen with it. GE is up over 50% Y/Y. Bulls who bought in at the lows earlier in the year have been richly rewarded. CEO Larry Culp has pared debt as promised. However, it has come at a cost. The company has hived off assets and will forego future cash flow from divested properties. The jury is still out on whether Culp's restructuring efforts have been successful.

The company's Q3 2019 results were a pleasant surprise as core GE (NewCo) - Aviation, Power Systems, and Renewable Energy - showed signs of life. NewCo's revenue grew 3% Y/Y and segment profits spiked by over 30%:

NewCo reported segment profits of $1.5 billion, up 34% Y/Y. Segment profit margins were 9%, up 200 basis points versus the year earlier period. The increase in margins, coupled with the rise in revenue, caused the spike in segment profits on a dollar basis. Combined segment profit for Power and Renewable Energy was -242 million, up from -$560 million in the year earlier period. Lower project charges and fixed costs helped cut losses during the quarter. Management has engaged in restructuring efforts in order to rightsize Power and continues to make progress towards a multi-year turnaround.

GE cut losses at Power, which was the main driver of the improvement in segment profits. The company also reported free cash flow ("FCF") of $650 million during the quarter, an improvement over the -$1.0 billion reported in Q2. This was a major catalyst for the stock.

Revenue from Aviation grew 8% Y/Y. Segment profits only grew 3% as segment profit margins fell by 100 basis points. Air-freight volume is in decline, particularly in international markets due to slowing trade. In my opinion, it could be only a matter of time before Aviation's growth in revenue and segment profits falter. I highly doubt this scenario is priced into the stock.

GE's Pro Forma Credit Metrics Post-Biopharma

During the quarter, GE received about $4.6 billion of combined cash net of taxes and fees related to the Wabtec (WAB) exit and the sale of part of its stake in Baker Hughes (BKR). The company no longer consolidates Baker Hughes's segment profits. GE has also negotiated to sell GE Biopharma to Danaher (DHR) for $21 billion or around 17x EBITDA. This cut debt even further. The following chart illustrates GE's credit metrics assuming the Biopharma deal happens and GE fully divests its BKR stake.

Debt/EBITDA measures total debt at the industrial operations and GE Capital ("GECC") debt. Management measures net debt at the industrial segment in comparison to industrial EBITDA; its target is 2.5x. GE's target debt/equity for GECC is 4x. Management recently admitted it evaluates gross debt/EBITDA as well:

It's important to note that while our external Industrial leverage target is net debt-to-EBITDA we also evaluate other measures internally including gross debt-to-EBITDA, and we will ultimately size our deleveraging actions across a range of measures.

In the second half of 2018, GECC's funding costs spiked after it was forced to abandon its commercial paper program. Given the diminution at GECC, I too believe gross debt-to-EBITDA is appropriate.

Through year-to-date September 2019, GE's segment profits, less corporate eliminations, plus depreciation and amortization, was around $8.7 billion. I used this as a proxy for EBITDA.

Its run-rate EBITDA (nine months annualized) would be $11.6 billion.

GE is expected to forgo $1.3 billion of Biopharma EBITDA and pare $21.4 billion of debt (assumes no tax leakage).

GE still has an estimated 38.4% stake in BKR. Based on BKR's market capitalization of $23.2 billion that stake would be worth $8.9 billion (assumes no tax leakage).

The sale of GE Biopharma and BKR would leave GE with pro forma EBITDA of $10.3 billion and debt of $62.9 billion.

Pro forma debt/EBITDA would be 6.1x, which could be considered junk status.

A metric at or above 5.0x would usually be considered below investment grade. The Biopharma deal should add liquidity and substantially lower GE's debt load. However, the company would still be highly-indebted with industrial businesses at or near peak economy. GE's best days are likely behind it.

Conclusion

I estimate GE's debt would be at junk status even after the Biopharma sale and a full divestiture of BKR. A high debt load and industrial businesses subject to the vagaries of the global economy could lead to a ratings action. Sell GE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.