RockRose Energy: Doing Well In The Declining North Sea

Thus, there is the opportunity to apply the new tech to old fields and generate a profit.

The North Sea is a mature, declining even, location for oil and gas. However, extraction technology gets ever better.

It's always worth keeping an eye on the Daily Mail's "Midas" column (actually, in the Mail on Sunday but still) as they have the sort of readership that will follow their tips. Thus, a certain amount of effort goes into creating them.

This weekend, their tip was RockRose Energy (OTCPK:RRSEF), an oil and gas firm operating in the North Sea. They're recommending it based simply upon performance but it's possible to take a deeper dive at the basic strategy and also approve.

As we can see, the stock has done well over its lifetime, its very short lifetime on the markets, it was founded only in 2016.

On the fundamentals it looks good. As the Mail says:

Austin declared an interim dividend of 60p at the half-year results, and said he would pay a 25p final dividend, making a total of 85p for 2019 and putting the stock on a yield of nearly 5 per cent.

From the interims we can see that its free cash (note, not the same as net cash holdings) at $369 million is rather higher than the market capitalization of £230 million-ish.

A profitable company with a decent dividend yield and free cash? Why not?

But that's not quite why I like it

There's something important to understand about the background of the oil industry. It's separating out into hunters and skinners perhaps - those who pursue new projects, often the majors and therefore carry risk, and those who squeeze the last drops of value out of extant fields and discoveries.

Those looking for new discoveries need vast amounts of capital and there's that risk. It's still possible to blow billions on something that doesn't work out. Or, in the worse parts of the world, then gets expropriated.

Squeezing the last drops out of old fields, well, perhaps this is only profitable if the initial price is right? If the past owners are forced sellers, desperate to reduce debt or something? That's certainly how RockRose got some of its current assets. Thus, it's not a necessarily repeatable strategy or tactic.

But there's something else to know about mineral recovery. Every technological advance in extraction means that every well, field and mine, can now yield a little bit more. Recovery over the past few decades has gone from perhaps 10% of total contained in an oil field up to perhaps 40%. It's one of the major reasons we've not been running out as people thought we would.

And that's really what a bet here is about. Is extraction technology going to keep getting better by 1 and 2% a year, as it has been for decades? If so then a field that we thought might only run for a decade might have a two and three decade life left.

To make the point in a grander sense, that Macondo well of BP's, sure, it ended in hideous pollution. But that someone could drill 5,000 feet under the deep sea bed for the first time meant that all of the areas 5,000 feet under the deep sea are now explorable areas. Similarly, someone working out how to get another 1% out of one well means that, in the fullness of time, everyone's going to get another 1% out of every well.

So, is technology going to keep marching on? I say yes. Therefore, someone concentrating on using newer technology to get the last gasp out of old resources is going to continue to profit from doing so. For, over time, there will be a series of new technologies to enable another last gasp, then another and so on. That technological advance makes the assets much longer lived and therefore much more valuable than the original price paid for them.

I am firmly of the view that extraction technology is going to continue to advance. As it has been for decades now. Yet sales prices of fading assets from the high cost majors down to these smaller companies tend to be based upon likely extraction using current technologies. Thus, I think there's a built in profit from that advance of extraction technology.

To say that this one company and this alone is going to be fabulous would be much too strong. But a decent dividend, strong cash position in a company that has such a built in technological advantage seems to me to be a good buy. Worth putting some away for the longer term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.