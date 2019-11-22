KeyCorp - There Are Better Alternatives

If I was looking to buy a US bank at this juncture I'd be focusing on larger names like JPMorgan or Wells Fargo. If I really wanted to own a regional, Citizens Financial or Fifth Third look better options.

KeyCorp (KEY) had a dismal end to 2018 with the share price falling by 25% in the final quarter as regional banks sold off heavily on worries of a US economic slowdown.

2019 has seen a resurgence as the economy has marched on and the shares are up 25%. On a one-year view the gain is a more modest 7%, around the average of the regional banking peer group.

However, the issues that caused last year's "flash crash" haven't vanished and it is clear from the underperformance of the regionals versus JPMorgan (JPM) and other majors that investors are still worried about how these more cyclical banks will fare if the US economy continues to slow.

Investors owning or looking to own KeyCorp need to ask two questions. First is now the time to be invested in this part of the banking space? Second, if you are going to buy a regional is KeyCorp the best choice?

My view on the first question is I'd rather own a major like JPM or Wells Fargo (WFC) given where we are in the cycle. They offer better diversification should the economy really hit the buffers and they are not much more expensive.

To the second question, I think it really comes down to a question of risk profile. If I were to buy a regional bank I'd want it to be less exposed to the parts of the lending market that are likely to suffer most in a slowdown. History tells us the biggest casualties would almost certainly be the mid-corporate market and commercial real estate development. Secured and unsecured consumer loans would probably fare relatively best.

On this blunt screening, KeyCorp wouldn't be the regional I'd choose. It has a relatively high exposure to the corporate loan market and it had the highest peak loan loss rate in the last downturn. Allied to this, its financial performance has been weaker than peers lately and it has slightly less headroom for share repurchases, which will probably become an increasingly important source of EPS "growth" as top line momentum fades for all these companies.

In conclusion, there are better alternatives than KeyCorp.

If the economy turns, regionals aren't the place to be

Regional banks are notoriously cyclical so it's no surprise the market started worrying about their prospects towards the end of last year when we had the first bout of US economic jitters.

The recent past may seem one of uninterrupted harmony as strong loan demand, low credit losses and big share repurchases pushed valuations ever higher.

But anyone thinking of buying a regional bank - or any other bank for that matter - is well-advised to look back a little further than the last four or five years. 2009 is a good place to start, the peak of the last credit cycle. Credit losses for some of the names in this space were as high as 6% that year. By 2011 when things got back to relative normality many of regionals had written off over 10% of their loan books.

Source: 10-Q reports

Credit losses remain very low - and that's part of the problem

We've seen a modest uptick in loan losses since 2017 across the group but we're still at an historically very benign point in the cycle. The average loan loss charge for the names I've shown below was sub-40bps in 9m19 compared to a 10-year trailing average of 80bps and an average peak charge in 2009 of 400bps.

Source: 10-Q reports

With this historical perspective it's a valid question as to whether now is the right time to be buying any US regional bank. The yield curve tells us an economic slowdown is possible, if not probable. Even if we only get a mild slowdown it's hard to see the stars remaining so well aligned for these banks. At the very least, we can probably expect loan losses to continue to normalise upwards and for the pace of share repurchases to slow. Both trends suggest earnings growth may become increasingly hard to achieve.

KeyCorp is positioned at the riskier end of the scale

KeyCorp has a bigger corporate footprint than peers. Commercial and Industrial loans made up 52% of the portfolio at the end of 3Q and commercial real estate loans a further 16%. Set against this, KeyCorp's exposure to first-lien consumer mortgages is modest at just 7% of the book, the lowest of peers, while other non-property consumer loans make up only a further 9%. KeyCorp is also one of the few mid-cap regional banks to have a full service investment banking business.

Source: 10-Q reports

C&I loans are generally the first to hit trouble in a downturn and generally deliver the biggest overall delinquency. This means the structural loss potential within KeyCorp's loan book is higher than average. The company's peak-cycle loan loss charge in 2009 was 5.6%, second highest of the group and its 10-year average charge is 85bps, again towards the upper end of peers.

Source: author's calculations based on 10-Q reports

This more elevated-than-average risk profile is reflected in KeyCorp's valuation with 2019e PE of 10x being at the lower end of regional multiples while a 4.1% dividend yield is among the highest.

Source: author's calculations based on 10-Q reports

Adding to this picture of more elevated-than-average risk is the fact that KeyCorp has grown its loan book rapidly in recent years, in fact by 12% annually since 2016. This is the highest pace of growth of peers and far higher than the low-single digit growth we've had from more consumer-focused names like M&T (MTB) or Citizens (CFG).

Source: 10-Q reports

In my view, therefore, risk profile is the first crucial issue investors in KeyCorp need to be thinking about. For those with a bullish outlook none of this will be of much concern. If, like myself, you think the banking environment may be about to get a lot tougher, there are plenty of sleep-easier-at-night alternatives thank KeyCorp.

Recent financial performance hasn't been convincing

If KeyCorp were shooting the lights out on financial performance I might overlook the issues around risk profile. But that's not the case. Performance hasn't been awful, but on many key metrics it's middling at best.

Interest margins are under pressure from lower rates as a large proportion of the corporate loan book is priced against Libor while deposit competition and a switch from non-interest bearing to interest-bearing accounts have pushed up funding costs. All banks have experienced similar pressures but the structure of KeyCorp's balance sheet means it's been more impacted with net interest margin declining by 4% YoY in 9m19. This was the largest drop of the peer group.

Source: 10-Q reports

The margin squeeze is feeding through to revenue performance, where a 1% YoY decline for 9m19 was also the bottom of the pack. Net profits were impacted by a fraud loss in 3Q, resulting in a 12% YoY decline, but the underlying growth rate was also negative.

Source: 10-Q reports

Bulls of the stock will point to the cost reduction potential. And with cost:income being 62% for 9m19, and the highest of peers, there does indeed appear to be scope here to offset future revenue pressure. Management has set a 54-56% target. But for the time being at least, cost saves are only keeping pace with the rate of revenue erosion, meaning 9m19 operational leverage was just 1%.

Source: 10-Q reports

KeyCorp has less headroom for share repurchases

A final point to consider is share repurchases. In an environment where net profit growth looks like it's about to get a lot tougher for all banks, the ability to generate EPS growth through repurchases may become a key differentiator. It is already a very important component of the yield argument for banks.

KeyCorp has a $1bn repurchase programme for 2019/20. This is a respectable 5% of market cap. but some way smaller than the 8-9% programmes of competitors like Regions Financial (RF), Huntington (HBAN) or M&T (MTB).

The all-in yield including Street expectations for a $0.7 p.s. dividend for 2019 is over 9%. This is certainly appealing but not as appealing as the 13% all-in yield on offer from Fifth Third or the 12% on offer from Regions Financial and Citizens (CFG).

In terms of future repurchase potential the key metric to look at is the CET1 ratio. To be rated "well capitalised" by the Fed, KeyCorp needs to stay above 6% so with the ratio at 9.5% in 3Q there looks to be plenty of scope to continue repurchases once the current programme has finished.

However, it is also the case that KeyCorp has the lowest CET1 of peers, not by a huge margin, but nonetheless the lowest. So if repurchase-driven yield is the criterion, KeyCorp does appear to have both a lower yield in 2019/20 than regional peers as well as modestly lower yield potential further out.

Source: 10-Q reports

Conclusions - in a world of cheap banking stocks there are better alternatives to KeyCorp

On 10x PE, a 4% yield and 1.5x P/TNAV it's hard to be too negative on KeyCorp. In the final analysis, it's not particularly expensive and this year's repurchase does push the total payout up to an interesting 9%. A 13% ROTE is also respectable.

However, we live in a world of cheap banking stocks so there are plenty of alternatives. The main problem I have with KeyCorp is risk profile. At this point in the cycle I want to be owning either a large diversified bank or one with a consumer bias. KeyCorp is neither and its C&I franchise is likely to bear the brunt of any fallout should the US economy take a turn for the worse.

Added to this, recent financial performance is unconvincing compared to other similarly-priced regional banks and the yield potential looks more limited.

If I was looking to buy a US bank at this juncture I'd be focusing on larger names like JPM (recent article here) or WFC (article here). If I really wanted to own a regional, CFG or FITB look better options.

Key valuation metrics

Source: 10-Q reports and consensus data from Seeking Alpha

Companies mentioned:

Citizens Financial: CFG

Fifth Third: FITB

Regions Financial: RF

M&T: MTB

Huntington Bancshares: HBAN

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.