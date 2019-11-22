JetBlue Airways: A Lower Share Price Could Make For A Very Attractive Buy

JetBlue Airways: Investment Thesis

Poor returns for shareholders over the last several years and share price volatility suggest an investor should be seeking a higher than normal risk adjusted rate of return for an investment in JetBlue Airways (JBLU). At current share price of ~$19 and based on analysts' consensus estimates, the returns potentially available appear possibly sufficient for the risk involved. But the added risk of P/E multiple contraction to more in line with peers is an added reason for caution. A share buy price of ~$17 would greatly reduce that risk. Based on past share price volatility, it is not unreasonable to expect a buy price of ~$17 to become available over the next few months. Based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates, a purchase of shares ~$17 has the potential to provide high rates of return, with a margin of safety.

About JetBlue Airways

Source: JetBlue Airways

About the business from the JetBlue Airways FY-18 10-K filing:

… JetBlue, is New York's Hometown Airline®. In 2018, JetBlue carried over 42 million Customers with an average of 1,000 daily flights and served 105 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America….As of the end of 2018, we were the sixth largest passenger carrier in the U.S. based on available seat miles, or ASMs. …Looking to the future, we plan to continue to grow in our high-value geographies, invest in industry leading products and provide award winning service by our more than 22,000 dedicated employees, whom we refer to as Crewmembers. ….2018 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS …During 2018, we continued to expand Mint® service, our premium product which includes 16 fully lie-flat seats, four of which are in suites with a privacy door, a first in the U.S. domestic market, by adding seasonal service from John F. Kennedy International Airport, or JFK, to Liberia, Costa Rica, and from Boston to St. Lucia. ... In April 2018, we unveiled our first Airbus A320 aircraft with a restyled cabin which includes 162 new seats, larger TV screens with over 100 channels of free DIRECTV®, and free gate-to-gate Fly-Fi®. As of December 31, 2018, we had nine restyled Airbus A320 aircraft in service. Customer Service - JetBlue and our Crewmembers were recognized in 2018 for industry leading customer service. Airline Ratings awarded us 7 out of 7 stars for safety, and 5 out of 5 stars for our product offerings.

About JetBlue Airways Growth Plans - Also from the FY-18 10-K filing:

Fleet - During 2018, we took delivery of ten Airbus A321 aircraft, three of which were equipped with our Mint® cabin layout….We anticipate that we will take delivery of a minimum of six Airbus A321new engine option (NEO) aircraft in 2019. In July 2018, we announced an order for 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, previously called the Bombardier CS300, for expected deliveries beginning in 2020 through 2025, with the option for 60 additional aircraft though 2028. …we also reshaped our Airbus order book, which included converting our order for 25 A320 neo aircraft to the A321neo and adjusting our delivery schedule. ...We believe the A220-300 range and seating capacity will add flexibility to our network as we target growth in our focus cities, including options to schedule it for transcontinental flying. ...Network - We continued to expand and grow in our high-value geography. We began service in May 2018 from Boston to Minneapolis, our 102nd BlueCity. Minneapolis became the 65th nonstop destination from Boston. ... In February 2019, we plan to begin daily roundtrip services from Fort Lauderdale to Guayaquil, Ecuador. Guayaquil will become our sixth destination in South America, second in Ecuador and expands our broader reach into Latin America and the Caribbean. ...

About JetBlue revenues and costs - From the JetBlue Airways Q3 2019 earnings call:

We expect that our revenue initiatives in combination with our other building blocks will drive RASM growth consistent with our $2.50 to $3 EPS goal in 2020.... We continue to enjoy one of the strongest balance sheets in the U.S. airline industry.

All of the above sounds encouraging for shareholders. If delivered, it promises a far rosier future than what has been delivered to shareholders over the last 4 to 5 years, as illustrated in TABLE 1 below.

JetBlue Airways: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for JetBlue Airways shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - JetBlue Airways: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for JetBlue Airways were negative to less than 2% for six of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. For the other three investors, returns were 2.5%, 3.7%, and 5.7%. These generally poor rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Nov. 20, 2019.

JetBlue Airways: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow, and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

JetBlue Airways: Qualitative Assessment Of Value Grade For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha PREMIUM Valuation Metrics

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of JetBlue providing an overall value grade of "A-" for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for JetBlue Airways as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates.

Per JetBlue's Q3 earning call (see above), they are guiding for, "...our $2.50 to $3 EPS goal in 2020...", but analysts' consensus estimate of $2.39 is below the lower bound of this guidance. It would appear most analysts' do not share JetBlue's optimism.

As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for JetBlue Airways. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS estimates indicate growth of 22.2% for 2019 over 2018. Based on analysts' consensus estimates, growth in EPS in 2020 is estimated to be 23.8%, and 16.7% for 2021. It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

JetBlue Airways: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2, and 3 above. Table 2 below shows my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, I use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in JetBlue Airways at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Note: Analysts' estimates only available to end of FY 2021.

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return above 20% for exits at end of years FY 2019 to FY 2021. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above, and a constant P/E ratio of 10.39. The P/E of 10.39 is based on JetBlue's current P/E ratio of 10.39 (share price $19.02 divided by Q3-19 non-GAAP TTM EPS of $1.83 per Fig.2 above). This is 7.42 below the sector non-GAAP TTM median P/E of 17.81 per Figure 1 above. Note that share price at end of FY 2019 is projected to increase to $20.06, an annualized increase of 23.77% (constant P/E ratio 10.39 multiplied by Q4 2019 TTM projected EPS of $1.93 per Fig. 2 above).

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2021, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Rate of Return ("IRR") - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly, with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by ~5.5% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to FY2021 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 to FY2021 is assumed to remain at the current level of 10.39.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

JetBlue Airways: Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figures 3.1 and 3.2 below.

Figure 3.1 JetBlue Airways Versus S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

Data by YCharts

JetBlue's shares are trading well above the level a year ago. The S&P 500 is trading today ~3108, also well above a year ago. In between the two have not tracked closely, as shown in Fig.3.1 above and in Fig. 3.2 below.

Figure 3.2 JetBlue Airways Vs. S&P 500 Index - Aug. 1 To Date

Data by YCharts

Figure 3.2 shows the S&P 500 was ~2950 at beginning of August and is currently ~3108 level. JetBlue's share price started and ended the period ~$19, but with a lot of volatility, and a steep fall in price, in between. The share price fell as low as $15.87 in October and was below $17 in August and September.

Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless of where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices. Let's try targeting an entry price of ~$17 for JetBlue shares to see the potential effect on returns.

TABLE 3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

TABLE 3 uses the same assumptions as in TABLE 2 above, except for a lower share price of $17.00 at entry. At the lower share buy price, potential returns for FY 2019 to FY 2021 are in the range 23% to 35%. The JetBlue share price has fallen below $17 in August, September, and October. It is quite possible the share price will again fall to these levels over the months ahead.

JetBlue Airways: Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low - Stress Test

TABLE 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 4 -

A range of estimates included - In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $19.02, but with the P/E ratio for FY2020 to FY2021 reduced to 8.31. The 8.31 is arrived at by discounting the current P/E ratio of 10.39 by 20%, for the purposes of stress testing the investment. Even with the 20% reduction, the JetBlue P/E ratio of 8.31 is above peers (DAL 8.24, AAL 6.10, and UAL 7.88). For the consensus case, the lower multiple results in projected rates of return of 3.52% for FY2020 and 9.19% for FY2021. The high case shows returns of 16.83% for FY2020 and 16.54% for FY 2021. The low case shows negative return of 5.59% for FY 2020 and a positive return 2.13% for FY2021.

JetBlue Airways: Limitations Of This Short Form Analysis

The short form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for JetBlue going out two to three years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts (see Fig. 2 above) providing estimates for JetBlue, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. The number of analysts covering the stock reduces in the outer years so reliability of estimates will reduce for those years. For small-cap stocks of interest but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of reasonably well-covered stocks such as JetBlue.

JetBlue Airways: Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, JetBlue is of interest at present. Based on TABLE 1 above, shareholders have suffered badly over the last 4 to 5 years. Buying at the current share price of $19.02 could provide returns in excess of 20%, but I have concerns the current P/E multiple is above peers. If the P/E ratio were to decrease from the present 10.39 to ~8.3, that would allay those concerns. Given the volatility of the share price, there could be opportunities to buy well below the current share price, maybe ~$17 at a P/E ~8.3. That could set up a patient investor for possible 20% plus rates of return over the next few years.

JetBlue Airways: Additional Considerations

As per summary below, there is a wide disparity between the P/E ratios for the six major US-based airlines.

Summary Table - Six US-Based Airlines

It is not certain why there is such a wide range of P/E ratios for these six airlines. Uncertainty brings risk, but it also brings opportunity. At Analysts' Corner, we are currently undertaking a more in-depth look at these six airlines to see if there is any mispricing in the marketplace that would make an investment in one or more of these airlines advantageous over the others.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.